Shell art tilt highlights regional winners

THE CONTEST that launched the careers of National Artists Federico Aguilar Alcuaz, Ang Kiukok, and Benedicto “Bencab” Cabrera, among others, may just have launched a new crop of artists. It’s also interesting that a lot of the winners come from schools outside Manila, highlighting a truly inclusive contest (and insight and stories literally from all over the country).

Fifteen artists from across the country were honored at the 58th Shell National Students Art Competition (NSAC) Awarding Ceremony, held at the Ayala Museum in Makati on Dec. 5. This year, the competition received 2,200 entries from across the Philippines, all responding to the theme “Alab” (Filipino for flame).

According to a release, “With the theme ‘Alab’ the 58th Shell NSAC symbolizes the passion, hope, and purpose that drive today’s young artists. It reflects the fire that fuels their creativity and the stories behind their inspiration. Through their works, these individual flames come together to celebrate Filipino ingenuity and illuminate a shared vision for a brighter, more progressive Philippines.”

The 58th Shell NSAC’s categories include Watercolor, Digital Fine Arts, Photography, Sculpture, and Oil/Acrylic. Each category was judged by well-known artists and practitioners in the field: Watercolor was evaluated by Renato Habulan, Nemi Miranda, and Thomas Daquioag; Digital Fine Arts by Jose Tence Ruiz, Ross Capili, and Pablo Biglang-Awa, Jr.; Photography by Edwin Tuyay, Luis Martinez, and Wig Tysmans; and Sculpture by Paul Albert Quiaño, Salvador Alonday, and Ram Mallari, Jr. Meanwhile, Raul Isidro, Raul Lebajo, and Nestor Olarte Vinluan assessed the Oil/Acrylic entries.

The winner in the Watercolor category is Odyssey of the Scrap Mariner by Jonnas Almazar of Bataan Peninsula State University, depicting a child with his simple scrap-made toy boat. The 2nd and 3rd place awards went to Irish Fernandez of Ilocos Sur Polytechnic State College – Main Campus for Two-Big and Keth Byonnsey Estilo of Eulogio “Amang” Rodriguez Institute of Science and Technology for Kinsesas, respectively.

The winner in Digital Fine Arts is Sagwan Math-tatag! by Adam Martin De Leon of the University of the East – Caloocan. Inspired by his workplace, the piece reflects the country’s struggle with math proficiency and the hope to uplift future learners, according to a statement. Second and 3rd place went to Sofia Frances De Guzman of Mapúa Malayan Colleges Laguna for This Flame Remembers Me, and Amos Ulang of the University of the Philippines – Diliman for Moving Stories.

Jerry Balanay of Northwestern Mindanao State College of Science and Technology won first place in Photography for Alab: A Burning Vision of Hope. The photo captures an artist illuminated by candlelight, shaping hope and creativity in the darkness.

Second and 3rd place went to Jason Mendoza for Hangga’t May Liwanag and Shainne Maica Ayap of Lyceum of the Philippines University – Batangas for The Flame Within.

Ivan Joysen Del Rosario of Rizal Technological University won first place for Sculpture for Pinagtagping Piraso, inspired by his grandmother’s battle with Alzheimer’s. Jusun Joshua Estoce of the University of Santo Tomas won 2nd place for 0.02g, while Gian Paolo Marchadesch of the University of the Philippines – Diliman won 3rd place for Paglayag Tilupad.

The winner in the Oil/Acrylic category is Usok na Nagiging Buhay by Ruth Cenas of the University of the Philippines – Mindanao. The painting shows a young dreamer sketching by candlelight, where rising smoke forms the image of a painter, symbolizing the future she hopes to build, according to a statement. Second and 3rd place went to Don Ace Rabbon of the University of Northern Philippines for Raniag ni Maskbayan (The Light of Futurity), and Vilia Crestene Gelaga of Cebu Technological University – Argao Campus for The Flame Within.

OUTSIDE THE CITY

As we’ve mentioned, a large number of the winners come from schools beyond the capital. “I’m looking for every artwork na mayroong malakas na impact (that has a strong impact) to the viewer,” said artist and judge for the Watercolor category Nemi Miranda. Asked if the winners’ roots were a factor in judging, he said, “’Pag dating sa mga judges, hindi namin inaalam ang personality ng mga contestants (we do not have prior knowledge of the personality of the contestants), to be fair to all participants,” he said.

Asked about the relevance of letting more regional contestants participate, he said, “It will draw inspiration doon sa mga regional artists sa malayong lugar (from faraway places), na they have the chance of being winners also, in the future.”

Abdulmari “Toym” D. Imao, Jr., Filipino visual artist and newly elected Dean of the UP Diliman College of Fine Arts, served as a speaker for the ceremony. He pointed out to the students from Visayas and Mindanao, “Malayo ang inyong pinanggalingan (you have come from so far away).” He then talked about a boy who once sold peanuts next to a cinema in Jolo, Sulu. A World War II landing craft with a new life as a floating museum docked there, and every day, the boy went to look at the artwork. The curator gave him his card, if in case he ever wanted to study in Manila. In Manila, he worked as a houseboy while lining up for scholarships in Malacañang. On one such occasion, he collapsed due to hunger, to be found by Jose Maria Ansaldo, then a secretary of Philippine President Ramon Magsaysay. This chance meeting put him on the track for a scholarship in UP, which then allowed him to take scholarships and grants, one after another, in the US and in Europe. “And he was my father,” said Mr. Imao, telling the story of Abdulmari Imao, who became the country’s first National Artist for Visual Arts of Moro identity.

“Why am I telling you this? Sometimes, it’s not about just the final work that you put out there. The work is the bonus (to) your own personal journey as an artist,” he said.

Meanwhile, one of the winners, Mr. Almazar of Bataan, said when he won, “’Di talaga ako makapaniwala (I can’t believe it).” His voice shaking, his peers shouted and laughed and teased him affectionately about crying. He said that his winning work in watercolor, Odyssey of the Scrap Mariner was inspired by a picture he saw of poor children building boats out of scrap — something he used to do. Inspired by and dedicating his work to children of underprivileged families, he said, “Everything is possible, as long as naniniwala tayo sa kakayahan natin (if we believe in our abilities).”

“Keep the flame burning.” — JLG