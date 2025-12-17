FEU releases book on Noche Buena

1 of 4

Joins history book, fashion tomes in publishing spurt leading to centennial

THE Far Eastern University (FEU) is celebrating this holiday season with a new book, Noche Buena: 100 Stories Shared at the Philippine Holiday Table.

“We did this because of the really wonderful and moving stories of the contributors to this book: stories of family closeness and generations of tradition, stories of the love of a mother or grandmother expressed through food. Stories of struggle, hard work and commitment, and eventual success found through a dedication to authenticity in food,” said Maria Teresa Trinidad Tinio, SVP for Academic Affairs, who also leads the FEU Culture Collective — a group of FEU writers, researchers, and artists.

During a Nov. 28 launch at the FEU campus, Ms. Tinio said, “The original plan was for it to be both a storybook and cookbook,” adding that part of the book’s purpose was to serve as corporate Christmas gifts for the university. In previous years they had given chocolates and soaps made by Persons Deprived of Liberty.

The book’s holiday stories are certainly meaningful, coming from some 100 top names in the culinary world. The book is dedicated to the late Margarita Forés (Awarded Honoris Causa Doctor of Entrepreneurial Management by FEU in 2023), whose son, Amado, shared stories about Christmas at the Araneta compound, and even his mother’s recipe for Truffle Galantina. The book, with 242 pages, only has recipes from pages 203 to 232; the rest of the book is filled with touching anecdotes, illustrations by Isaiah Israel Susi, and forewords by Amado Forés and food historian Felice Sta. Maria.

What it lacks in the number of recipes, it more than makes up for in substance: there’s a recipe for duck from Café Ysabel’s Gene Gonzalez, other recipes from internet “lumpia queen” Abi Marquez, culinary icon scion Sandy Daza, and even a recipe from the Gamboa family of the beloved MilkyWay Cafe chain.

Only a handful of the authors are FEU alumni (we counted six; their stories are marked with an FEU alumni seal). By no means does that take away from the book: haven’t you ever wondered how actor/restaurateur Joel Torre or celebrated chef Claude Tayag celebrate Christmas Eve?

MORE BOOKS, MORE CELEBRATIONS

Ms. Tinio said that their book production has been amplified in the run-up to FEU’s centennial celebrations in 2028, with the aim of publishing 28 books by that year.

Among the recently released books is Resilience: The Roots and Rebirth of FEU Roosevelt by Gillian Joyce Virata and edited by Dr. Michael M. Alba and Genna Estrabon, which celebrates and chronicles the nine decades of the institution’s milestones. It contains inspiring stories from significant leaders, influential figures, movers, and alumni who helped shape its history.

Then there is Love, Marina by Vicky Veloso-Barrera and edited by Thelma San Juan, which is a tribute to designer Marina Antonio’s sense of style, meticulous attention to detail, and ingenious innovations that made generations of women trust her to create their fashion statements. In this visual inspiration and practical guidebook, Ms. Veloso-Barrera — Ms. Antonio’s granddaughter — distills her memories of her grandmother, and includes loving recollections of family, friends, and clients, and treasured images.

Another of FEU’s recent publications is It’s a Wrap – Ditta Sandico: Unraveling the Future of Fashion by Francine Medina Marquez and edited by Gay Eiko Yoshikawa-Zialcita. The book narrates how the dream and vision of one woman changed the quiet lives of weaving communities and turned them into self-reliant hubs of social enterprise.

All the books can be ordered through TAMS Bookstore. For inquiries, e-mail tamsbookstore@feu.edu.ph. — Joseph L. Garcia