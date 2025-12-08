Style (12/08/25)

1 of 5

Lift aging away with Nuxe

NUXE introduces one of its most advanced anti-aging collections: the Merveillance LIFT range. It’s designed to restore firmness, smooth wrinkles, and bring renewed vitality to the skin through the power of botanical innovation. The ingredient is sourced from chlorella vulgaris, an ancient freshwater algae celebrated for its regenerative powers. Clinically proven to fortify the dermal-epidermal junction (DEJ), Merveillance LIFT also restores fullness, smooths wrinkles, and reinforces the skin’s natural resilience. At the heart of the line is the LIFT’s Firming Activating Oil-Serum with a 100% active texture. Three drops are enough for instantly smoother, more supple skin, with proven results of +32% firmness in just one month. Other products in the line include Firming Powdery Cream (firms and smooths while leaving a natural blur effect for a flawless finish), Lift Eye Cream (lightweight blur-effect cream that fades wrinkles, puffiness, and signs of fatigue), and a Concentrated Night Cream (overnight treatment that recharges the skin). Nuxe is exclusively distributed by Rustan Marketing Corp. and is available at Rustan’s, Beauty Bar, LOOK, Mitsukoshi, Rustans.com, Lazada, Shopee, and ZALORA.

Fendi releases Pre-Collection Spring/Summer 2026

FENDI’S Pre-Collection Spring/Summer 2026 — whose face is Taiwanese actor Joseph Chang — draws inspiration from the disco vibes of the vibrant 1980s, dancing through the party with relaxed jewel-toned layers and boyish silhouettes imbued with subtle craft. Mr. Chang is seen in a cashmere blouson over an oxford shirt and a vibrant blue sleeveless vest, paired with burgundy velvet trousers, brown leather Chelsea boots and the Fendi Baguette Soft Trunk bag adorned with the Falena print. He also wears a turquoise oxford shirt, a black corduroy denim jacket with white shearling details, and light-washed denim jeans, complemented by Fendi Fit low-top sneakers and a FENDI Flux Backpack in smooth leather and FF Nylon. The Fendi Pre-Collection Spring/Summer 2026 is now available in Fendi Boutiques worldwide and at fendi.com.

Converse unveils Stranger Things collab

WITH THE FIRST PART OF Netflix show Stranger Things final season now streaming, Converse is opening a gate straight to Hawkins with two limited-edition releases: the Chuck 70 and the Weapon, both loaded with details pulled directly from the show’s moments. The Converse x Stranger Things Chuck 70 arrives with all the show’s signature weirdness stitched, printed, and hidden across the sneaker. Its distressed canvas upper and a burnished midsole that channels late-’80s grit. The graphics read like Easter eggs for fans: an embroidered “Rockin’ Robin” call sign, liner art that drops the line “Beam Me Up This Place Sucks!,” a tongue print that whispers “Hellfire Lives,” and character-coded add-ons like the Hawkins Hawk lace jewel, a rubber chicken keychain, and Vecna-inspired laces. The Demogorgon All-Star ankle patch and “Upside Down” license plate tie it all together. The Converse x Stranger Things Weapon brings the same energy with a premium, distressed leather upper finished with sound-wave toe perforations. The colorway pays direct homage to the original 1980s Weapon archives, while newspaper-printed linings, Vecna and Mind Flayer sockliner graphics, and a Stranger Things-themed tongue label further solidify the connection to the series. Jewel details inspired by lunchboxes, recording signals, and Vecna himself turn the sneaker into a scavenger hunt of lore and hidden threats. The Stranger Things x Converse collab is now available in Converse Glorietta and www.converse.ph.

Melissa releases Fall/Winter collection

MELISSA ushers in the Fall/Winter 2025 season with Futura. Vegan and crafted from Melflex, the brand’s signature soft, flexible PVC, the collection’s heart are jelly shoes. The namesake Melissa Futura features a daring, utilitarian aesthetic and translucent platform sole with signature Mel Bubble technology. The best-selling Melissa Harper ballet flat now comes in a transparent brown for a versatile neutral option and a clear blue for a pop of color, while still featuring a soft foam insole and woven design. Melissa Pulse adds height and personality with its chunky, confident silhouette, while Melissa Possession Magic makes a statement with metallic finishes. The minimalist Melissa Layla kitten heel in jelly comes with a cushioned insole for all-day comfort. Classics are reimagined with fresh colors and details, like the Melissa Anastasia with its mule design, square toe, and subtle buckle straps. Crafted from injected EVA monoblock, the Melissa Free Fuzzy Platform gets a feminine bow accent. Melissa Beta becomes a fashion alert as the ballerina style evolves into laced flats that hug the ankles. In time for the holidays, it comes in a silver metallic hue, among others. Completing the lineup are functional accessories, including the transparent Melissa Cargo Bag with striking front pockets and structured design, wearable as a shoulder bag or crossbody; the Melissa Harper Bag, inspired by the brand’s monogram weave; and the versatile Melissa Heartbeat Pocket, perfect as a mini bag, charm, or attachment to carry smaller essentials. For children, Melissa introduces the Mini Melissa Hip Ballerina Baby, in vibrant hues of yellow and pink with flower and heart embellishments. Balletcore joins the baby lineup through the Mini Melissa Soft Ballerina, offering a cushioned insole and petal-inspired details. The Mini Melissa Ultragirl Fly III Baby and Mini Melissa Fly Sandal III are closed- and open-toed shoe options adorned with butterfly appliqués. A touch of whimsy comes with the Mini Melissa Dreamy Uni Bag, featuring a unicorn-inspired design. Arriving in the Philippines by early December, Melissa brings a dose of nostalgia with its Hello Kitty & Friends collaboration. Designed for all ages, the collection includes footwear, bags, and a charm with playful detailing and signature colors of red, pink, purple, black, and white. In the Philippines, Melissa is available in Clube Melissa stores in malls nationwide. Shop Melissa online at melissaphilippines.com, Lazada, Shopee, and Zalora.

Sperry’s 90th Anniversary Collection on Lazada

SPERRY’S 90th Anniversary Collection is available exclusively on Lazada’s LazMall throughout December. Its iconic boat shoe has been brought into the modern age with a slimmer, more modern silhouette. The Sperry Slim Boat’s key features: a 360° lacing system, wave siping outsole, and a premium leather upper. For more details on Sperry’s 90th Anniversary Collection, exclusively available on Lazada for a limited time, visit Sperry on LazMall.