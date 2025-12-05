Have a spot of tea with Bantay and Muning

1 of 4

Chagee opens first pet-friendly store

CHINESE MILK TEA brand Chagee, which brought the premium tea bar experience to the Philippines, has introduced a concept store that is inclusive not just to humans. It has opened its first-ever pet-friendly store in Southeast Asia — in Quezon City, Philippines.

“Chagee has become welcoming space where tea culture meets pet companionship. It’s a community hub where people can connect with their loved ones,” said Christopher Tiong, Chagee country general manager, at the media preview on Dec. 2 in Eastwood, where the concept tea bar is located.

“This store carries that same spirit of thoughtful design, so that fur parents and fur babies alike can enjoy the space,” he added.

Fueled by growing pet ownership among Filipinos, Chagee’s mission “to craft moments of connection through high-quality tea” has expanded to include pets, not just their humans.

PET-FRIENDLY FEATURES

Chagee showed the press the pet-friendly features that can be found at the store. From the outside, a playful giant cat installation adorning the rooftop greets those who enter, while the al fresco dining area is guarded by a dog sculpture.

The safety, hygiene, and comfort of both humans and animals are taken into consideration, with non-slip and durable flooring and air purifiers strategically situated around the store. Chagee also offers free water served in specially designed bowls for pets.

A novelty in this store that the other three branches don’t have is an enclosed tea bar counter with glass panels, keeping drinks visible yet protected from pet fur or dander.

Oliver Rabatan, Chagee deputy general manager, told the press that the enclosed area protects the integrity of the drinks.

“We want it to be hygienic and we want to maintain cleanliness,” he said.

Mr. Rabatan also pointed out the dedicated cleaning station equipped with wet wipes, lint rollers, and trash bags. The indoor handwash station next to it also helps the customers themselves stay clean and fresh.

“Every detail in this pet-friendly store is intentionally designed with both our guests and our pets in mind, while also preserving the premium and relaxing atmosphere of every Chagee store,” he explained.

There is also a playpen that can also serve as a photowall for cats. It contains a mini house, tiered ledges, and scratch poles for them to explore and let off steam.

Mr. Tiong told BusinessWorld that they chose Eastwood as the location for their pet-friendly concept because it’s accessible (it is an outdoor branch and not in a mall) and offered the proper space for the vision to come to fruition.

“It’s a location that really is mindful of the needs of the fur parents and the fur babies,” he said. “It serves a community that is known for being pet-friendly. Eastwood has been doing that for decades.”

Aside from the store design itself, Chagee’s Eastwood tea bar uses cups exclusive to the branch, depicting cartoon dogs and cats on the cups.

ANIMAL WELFARE

Malou Perez, founder of the nonprofit organization Pawssion Project, talked about how the space can leave a positive impact on animal welfare.

“Seeing all of these things could change the perspective of people and make them understand that we can actually coexist with animals. Requesting the pound to catch strays is never the solution,” she explained.

Pawssion Project, which has rescued over 3,000 stray animals and rehomed more than 2,000 since 2018, is Chagee’s partner for the store. For the opening weekend of Dec. 5 to 7, all proceeds from Chagee’s pet merchandise available at the store will be donated to the Pawssion Project.

For Ms. Perez, creating more pet-friendly spaces will create a kinder world for animals, which is our responsibility “as their stewards.”

She noted that pet-friendly spaces shouldn’t bear the full burden of dealing with the animals, as it should also depend on responsible pet owners.

“The reason a lot of spaces are hesitant to open their doors to pets is because of irresponsible pet parents. There are malls, hotels, accommodations, and restaurants who start as a pet-friendly establishment and then later on take that away because of pet parents who allow their dog to make a mess,” Ms. Perez explained.

“All of these problems that eventually affect animals are the fault of irresponsible pet owners,” she said. “It serves as a reminder to all of the pet parents that our pets are our responsibility.”

Mr. Tiong said that they will display photos of Pawssion Project’s rescues in the store to boost adoption and raise awareness about the state of stray animals in the Philippines.

“Pawssion Project’s advocacy fits so naturally with our goal of building kinder, more connected communities. With this partnership, we hope to give customers an easy, meaningful way to help more animals find loving homes,” he explained.

As for whether it will have more branches like this, Chagee has said that its focus for now will be on the Eastwood store, though they are “open to new opportunities.”

“Right now, we’re focused on the stores we have. We want to really connect with the communities that we serve,” he said.

GRAND OPENING

From Dec. 5 to 7, the store will offer guests a variety of photo opportunities in the area, like a Chagee giant cup, a “pawtrait” photo booth, and even a “paw-shion” show, which will be open to walk-ins.

Participants who will complete two activities at the pop-up event can take home prizes, such as a free drink voucher. Pet parents who purchase any of the pet store merchandise will get a free family “paw-trait” while pet parents who post their “paw-trait” and tag Chagee’s social media can get a chance to win big in a giveaway.

To ensure the safety of the pets and owners, all pets joining the activities must present both the original and a photocopy of their updated vaccination records.

Chagee is also bringing back its popular Tear and Win promo, along with pet merchandise, exclusively for the grand opening weekend. Customers who purchase any large Chagee fresh milk tea from Dec. 5 to 7 will automatically get upgraded to a Tear and Win cup, with prizes including a Fendi dog collar and leash, an exclusive pet spa session, pet pins, thermal cups with a strap, and pet foldable tents.

Chagee is also offering special bundle deals, where customers can enjoy two large BO·YA Jasmine Green Milk Teas for P165 or one large BO·YA Jasmine Green Milk Tea and one large Da Hong Pao Milk Tea for P169. Both bundles are eligible for the Tear and Win promo. — Brontë H. Lacsamana