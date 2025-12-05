Ben&Ben, Maki to headline 12th Himala sa Buhangin Festival in Ilocos Norte

1 of 2

PAOAY, Ilocos Norte — The Paoay Sand Dunes are set to come alive again as the Himala sa Buhangin Arts and Music Festival returns for its 12th edition on Dec. 5 and 6.

Known as the country’s “only sand dunes festival,” it celebrates Ilokano creativity and culture, drawing thousands to one of Ilocos Norte’s most iconic landscapes.

Kicking off the two-day event is Ben&Ben, one of the Philippines’ most popular bands, known for its heartfelt lyrics and genre-defying sound.

On the festival’s second day, rising pop singer Maki will take the stage, joined by chart-topping rapper Hev Abi, promising a high-energy performance in the middle of the dunes.

The festival’s music lineup also features other well-known acts such as Indio I and Brownman Revival, alongside homegrown Ilokano talents Lvndrs, Magrus, Vintage Core, and Tape Monkeys.

After dark, the celebration continues with DJ sets from Gunna Lex, Nasty, Eric Manalo, and MC Travis, who will keep things going until dawn.

Beyond music, the festival showcases Ilokano artistry through immersive installations. Bamboo structures inspired by bawang (garlic), sea-themed displays, and traditional fishing instruments called alat highlight the province’s coastal heritage, everyday life, and enduring connection between the people and the sea.

Festivalgoers can also enjoy a variety of activities, including obstacle courses, 4×4 test drives and races, cultural dance performances, and fire and belly dancing shows.

The festivities conclude with a sunset screening of the film The Fisher on the second day, offering a reflective moment amid the area’s dunes.

Conceived by former Governor Imee Marcos to promote the Paoay Sand Dunes as a cultural and tourism landmark, Himala sa Buhangin has grown into a major attraction.

Having drawn over 50,000 festivalgoers in 2024, organizers expect an even larger crowd this year, as the dunes — immortalized in films like Himala and Ang Panday — once again provide a dramatic backdrop for a festival that blends heritage, creativity, and modern entertainment. — Artemio A. Dumlao