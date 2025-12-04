Dining In/Out (12/04/25)

1 of 9

Christmas by the pool at Solaire Resort Entertainment City

KICK OFF the festive season at Solaire Resort Entertainment City on Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. with its Christmas Celebration Pool BBQ. Guests will embark on a culinary adventure across interactive stations featuring a global mix of flavors, beginning with Japanese kushiyaki grills, followed by the Middle Eastern Kebab, the Southeast Asian Satay Station, and Korean, Italian, and Spanish stations. The German station features sausages like rauchbratwurst, schweinsbratwurst, and kalbsbratwurst. There will also be a Chinese Dong Bei-style Barbecue Station. A Filipino feast also awaits with a whole lechon, classic pork barbecue, and holiday treats including bibingka and puto bumbong, while the evening concludes on a sweet note with tanghulu candied fruit skewers. The live quartet Ocean Groove will provide the entertainment as guests savor the culinary offerings, explore the market stalls, and celebrate the season in style. For reservations, call 8888-8888 or book tickets via Ticketworld at https://premier.ticketworld.com.ph/shows/show.aspx?sh=XMASBAZA25. For more information, visit https://sec.solaireresort.com/christmas-by-the-pool.

Shrek The Musical’s fairytale feast

WITH Shrek The Musical currently delighting audiences at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, Newport World Resorts (NWR) has rolled out limited-time-only dishes and drinks inspired by the ogre, his swamp, and the whole fairytale squad. Sheraton Manila Hotel at NWR brews a punch with the Swamp Bloom at P425, a bright green cocktail that blends gin with zen green tea and white pepper syrup. At Hilton Manila’s Madison Lounge & Bar, the swamp spirit keeps swirling with the Matcha Bog Sundae (P250), layers of velvety matcha with dark Oreo crumbs. Meanwhile, sip Mango Green Tea (P280) at Holiday Inn Express Manila’s The Greatroom. Casa Buenas presents the Avocado Smoothie (P280) — avocado cream blended with graham dust. The Garden Wing Café channels the sweetness beneath Shrek’s layers through the Swamp Panna Cotta (P260). The Whisky Library has the That Will Do! mocktail, priced at P400. The Gordon Ramsay Bar and Grill Philippines rolls out the Once Upon a Dinner package at P4,778, serving dinner with a ticket to the show. Booking is open until Dec. 15, with dining available until Jan. 31. Shrek The Musical has performances until Dec. 13 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater. Tickets are available at Ticketworld and Newport World Resorts Box Office.

New holiday bundles from Carmen’s Best

THIS YEAR, Carmen’s Best makes gift giving easy with the new Carmen’s Best Gift Concierge, which handles bulk orders, gift-wrapping, and hassle-free delivery for the holidays. For a minimum order of five bundles, the Gift Concierge will ensure that gifts reach their recipients in multiple locations. All the holiday bundles feature the brand’s ice cream, along with additional dairy treats such as Carmen’s Best Milk, Kesong Puti, and even a Salted Caramel Macchiato Ice Cream Cake. Each bundle comes packed in a limited-edition HOPE insulated bag as part of its partnership with HOPE. A portion of all gift bundle sales will be donated to HOPE to build public school classrooms in the Philippines. The bundles range in price from P1,300 for the Delightful Duo (one pint each of Dark Chocolate Pint and Strawberry ice cream) to P2,800 for the Merry Moments Medley (a Salted Caramel Macchiato Ice Cream Cake). To order, contact the Gift Concierge through 0976-299-9799 or mlmortel@carmensbest.com.ph. Delivery is within Metro Manila only, and orders must be placed three days prior to the first delivery date. For more information, visit www.carmensbest.com or follow Carmen’s Best on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Honeybon offers DIY Christmas Gingerbread Houses

THIS CHRISTMAS, Honeybon is bringing back a holiday favorite, the Design-It-Yourself (DIY) Christmas Gingerbread House. Now presented in festive new packaging, each kit comes with a freshly baked gingerbread house, icing, and an assortment of colorful candies. The kit is priced at P650. Honeybon’s Design-It-Yourself Gingerbread Houses are available at all Honeybon branches in SM Megamall, SM North EDSA, and Festival Mall, or online at honeybon.ph. Honeybon is also hosting Gingerbread House Decorating Workshops, where participants can design their own creations while enjoying snacks. To register, message Honeybon on Facebook or Instagram.

Solaire North’s Quezon Club opens

SOLAIRE Resort North recently opened its newest dining outlet —the Quezon Club. Open in the evenings, it features an elegant oval bar where a variety of artisanal cocktails and beverages are served. Also available is a selection of mocktails. The menus include appetizers like Foie Gras Terrine paired with a red onion marmalade and brioche toast, Classic Shrimp Cocktail, Oyster and Caviar, Cioppino, and salads. The mains include Wagyu Roast Ribeye, Roast Halibut, Sous Vide Duck Breast, Chilean Seabass, Beef Wellington, and Paella Valenciana. On offer is the Quezon Club’s Dish of the Day featuring classic dishes including Malaysian Seafood Curry on Tuesdays, Braised Lamb Shoulder Shepherd’s Pie on Wednesdays, Osso Buco paired with Saffron Risotto on Thursdays, Pork Chop and Roasted Apples on Fridays, and Steamed Black Cod “En Papillote” on Saturdays. Of course it all ends with dessert like Black Forest Trifle, Hazelnut Lava Cake topped with vanilla ice cream, Café Liégeois, a Burnt Basque Cheesecake, or a Pistachio Crème Brulée. Aside from dining, the Quezon Club has entertainment acts, from the lounge up to the main stage for dinner. Since its opening, musical veterans such as Bamboo and Lani Misalucha, Barbie Almalbis and Armi Millare have graced the stage. For reservations and inquiries, visit quezonclub.com, call 8888 8888 or e-mail snrestaurantevents@solaireresort.com.

Christmas offers at Makati Shangri-La

MAKATI SHANGRI-LA, Manila presents “Enchanted Wonders,” a series of culinary offerings, artisanal hampers and confections, afternoon tea, and year-end affairs. Circles Event Café has its Circle of Holiday Flavors, available daily for lunch and dinner, with buffet rates starting at P2,097.70++ for lunch and P2,416.93++ for dinner. On Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1, the buffet will feature indulgent dishes such as Venison terrine and juniper berries, Seafood on ice, Gravlax, Roast rib eye, Stuffed turkey and an array of festive desserts. Rate starts at P3,600++. A special Noche Buena spread will be available on Dec. 24 from 11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. at P3,000++. Shang Palace offers its Feast of Wonders, Cantonese set menus for groups of six or more. On Dec. 24, 25, 31, and Jan. 1, guests may enjoy the Golden Yuletide (P2,888.00++ per person), Festive Treasures (P3,688.00++ per person), or Enchanted Feast (P4,288.00++per person) set menus for lunch, while dinner highlights include the Festive Treasures and Enchanted Feast menus at the same rates. The Lobby Lounge serves Enchanted Crystals Afternoon Tea, a Swarovski-inspired experience available daily from 2 to 5 p.m. until Jan. 2. Diners get a chance to win a Swarovski piece with their orders. Rate is set at P1,988++ per person or P2,488++ with a glass of sparkling wine. On Dec. 24 and 25, the Lobby Lounge serves Holiday Harmony, with a two-course set menu, with pre-dinner canapes and a dessert buffet. Available from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Rate is P3,988++ per person. Welcome the New Year with Cheers to 2026, an evening of music, gourmet flavors, and a festive countdown at the Lobby Lounge on Dec. 31. Rate is set at P8,888++ per person. The Sage Grill presents Festive Opulence, offering a five-course set menu priced at P4,888++ for both lunch and dinner on Dec. 24 and 25, each inclusive of a round of Champagne or a festive mocktail. On Dec. 31, it will serve an à la carte lunch and a six-course dinner at P6,088++, while a special mezzanine experience awaits until midnight at P6,688++ inclusive of a cold cuts and cheese platter. It also offers Season’s Toast, a P488++ cocktail available for the whole month of December, and a Midnight Revelry experience on Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., priced at P2,026++ inclusive of a glass of wine or champagne with a cold cuts and cheese platter for two. Makati Shangri-La also introduces Sweet Enchantments, a collection of festive hampers and sweets for gifting. The Enchanted Collection features the Delight Hamper (P3,888), Joy Hamper (P7,888), and Splendor Hamper (P12,888). They are available at the Enchanted Wonders kiosk in the hotel lobby from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. or shop online at the Shangri-La Boutique.

Jollibee launches the Jolly Watch Squad

JOLLIBEE is making time-telling fun with the Jolly Watch Squad, a collection of children’s watches that turn learning into a playful adventure with all their favorite Jollibee friends: Jollibee, Hetty, Yum, Twirlie, and Popo. Each watch comes with a handy “How to Tell Time” guide. The Jolly Watch Squad is available in all Jollibee stores nationwide and via delivery through The All-New Jollibee App until Jan. 31, with price starting at P199. Collect all five Jolly Watch Squad toys with every Jollibee Kids Meal.

Cebu Pacific’s new menu lineup

CEBU PACIFIC has launched an expanded selection of buy-on-board menu items for its passengers. Starting Dec. 1, travelers can choose from a wider range of drinks, snacks, breads, and meals from the CEB Fun Café menu — available for purchase in-flight with no pre-order required. Among the highlights of the refreshed menu are three new beverages: Iced Black Coffee, Milk Tea with Jelly, and Iced Hibiscus Lychee with Mango Popping Boba, available across all domestic and international flights for P80. There are also new snack and bread options, including Nachos with Salsa Dip, Cheesy Garlic Brioche, Tuna Asado Pull-Apart, and Pan de Macaroon, starting at P120. The airline’s bestselling Char Siu Chicken, Beef Adobo, and Pinoy Spaghetti — previously available only through pre-order — can now be purchased on board on select flights. These complement CEB’s current lineup of hot meals such as Chicken Teriyaki, Chicken Green Curry, Vegetable Tom Yum with Rice and Quinoa, and Penne Chicken Bolognese. Cebu Pacific accepts a variety of payment options, including cash in Philippine peso, US dollar, and other currencies of destinations it flies to, as well as credit cards on select flights.

Chowking comes out with Chowlectibles for the holidays

CHOWKING is spreading extra holiday cheer this year with the Chowking Chowlectibles: a limited-edition plushie keychain collection. These are plushie keychain versions of Siomai Chao Fan, Wonton Mami, Siopao, and Halo-Halo Supreme. Each Chowlectible comes in a mystery blind box. Ongoing until Dec. 31, customers can get a Chowking Chowlectibles blind box with any of the following special bundles available in all Chowking stores nationwide: the Chowking Lauriat Bundle (P399) comes with one blind box; while the Chowking Lauriat Combo for Two (P759), the Chowking Group Combo for Three (P1,009), and the Chowking Family Lauriat Bundle for Four (P1,259) each come with two blind boxes.