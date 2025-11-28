But veteran is the big winner with 3 nods in play categories

FOR the 75th or Diamond Jubilee year of the Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature, 54 winners were chosen out of 2,359 entries, a record-high in the awards history. Of the 54, 36 were first-time awardees.

The ceremony, which annually recognizes Filipinos who exhibit the gold standard in writing excellence, was held in Makati City on Wednesday night.

There were 20 writing categories awarded as the Novel and Nobela categories were not open this year. These categories are open only every two years.

One of the first-time winners was Joan D. Saga-oc, a member of the Philippine Air Force, who was the Essay category grand prize winner for “Echoes of Life in a Kalinga Village: Past and Present.” The essay highlights her native Kalinga culture and conveys the importance of preserving traditions. It will be part of her upcoming self-published book about Kalinga village life.

“I didn’t even know about the Palancas. I heard about it from another author I met in Baguio,” she told BusinessWorld at the awards night. “So I went home and researched it. And I wrote my essay about three separate events of how life used to be in the village, the changes we have now, the vanishing past. It’s very personal.”

Ms. Saga-oc added that because she is self-published, her previous works are found only at Mt. Cloud Bookshop in Baguio City, though they are available to order through her online pages.

“This is a cultural responsibility, especially folk tales, which nobody is sharing anymore because they’re mostly oral. That’s why I decided to write them down and publish them,” she said.

Another first-time awardee was researcher Aldrine F. Anzures, who won the grand prize in the Dulang Isang Yugto category. His one-act play, Anino ng Pagtubos, is a conversation between two hitmen while drinking together, tackling themes of guilt and the human capacity for violence.

“I was more haunted by the idea of the story, of hitmen killing for different reasons,” he told BusinessWorld on the sidelines of the ceremony. “I wanted to see them conversing about that act, to confront the humanity of these people.”

Mr. Anzures explained that he had previously submitted his play to be staged, but it was not accepted — and that he is still working on improving it for it to be performed in the future. He said the Palanca win has validated that there is something to the story.

“It’s a lesson that, sometimes, there are plays that read well but aren’t ready yet for performance,” he said. “I never gave up on it because it’s my first time ever to write a play.”

BIG WINNER

The big winner that evening was playwright and filmmaker Dustin Celestino, who won first place for a full-length play in English with Fidelity, third place for a full-length play in Filipino (with no other winners) for A.NI.MAL, and second place for a one-act play in Filipino for Elehiya.

“This was not expected at all! Although I send several submissions every year, I don’t expect most of them to win,” he told BusinessWorld via Messenger. “At the end of the day, any competition about art is extremely subjective. This year, I had time to write for five categories, so winning three is definitely a pleasant surprise.”

Mr. Celestino’s works, whether for film or theater, are a hybrid of both forms, with dialogue-heavy scenes, long takes, and actors performing as if on stage. They are usually political in nature and reference current events, which for him means “they demand urgency.”

“I think our best-received works are films that we’re able to exhibit while the issues portrayed are still relevant. But, in our experience, it’s always two to three years delayed,” he said. His Palanca-winning play from 2019, Ang Duyan ng Magiting, was filmed and released at Cinemalaya in 2023.

He added that A.NI.MAL, about the corruption scandals of 2025, will “only be a year late,” as it is to be filmed and released at Cinemalaya in 2026. Meanwhile, Elehiya will be used for the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ Virgin Labfest theater festival in 2026.

“When writing, I don’t decide whether something is a play or a film, because I freely adapt between media,” Mr. Celestino added. “It is a process I enjoy, because every adaptation teaches me more about the limits, as well as the advantages, of each art form.”

PASSING THE TORCH

The Palanca Awards, after 75 years, is an important avenue for writers to pursue different opportunities, said Dr. Ruth Elynia D. Mabanglo, poet, playwright, translator, educator, and guest of honor at this year’s ceremony.

In 1995, Ms. Mabanglo was the first woman inducted into the Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature Hall of Fame. Her published works include “Anyaya ng Imperyalista,” “Gahasa at Iba Pang Tula,” and “Balada ni Lola Amonita.”

“The Palanca Awards opened many doors for me, the most consequential of which was to go to Hawaii,” she said in her speech. “At the University of Hawaii, I became the head of the program offering a Bachelor’s degree in Filipino and Philippine literature outside of the Philippines.”

For her, the new generations of awardees, beyond being recognized, should be able to pursue their own opportunities.

Meanwhile, Criselda Cecilio-Palanca, who represented the family behind the award, pointed out in a speech that it means a lot for the awards to be standing strong amid “bewildering times, with the world experiencing many challenges.”

“We realize that we cannot afford to stay stuck in our comfort zones in the midst of a fast-evolving and ever-confounding landscape. We see before our eyes the swift passing of the digital torch through generations, even as we grapple with the increasing intrusion of ChatGPT and AI in writer territory,” she said.

Established in 1950 in memory of Don Carlos Palanca, Sr., the Palanca Awards aims to develop Philippine literature by providing incentives for writers, to serve as a treasury of Philippine literary gems, and to assist in their dissemination. — Brontë H. Lacsamana

Winners of the 2025 Palanca Awards

FILIPINO DIVISION

Maikling Kuwento

1st Prize — “Isang Kahong Cassette Tapes” by Lee Joseph M. Castel

2nd Prize — “Myrna, Aso” by Gilbert M. Baldoza

3rd Prize — “Ang Ilusyon a Kulay ng Ating Budhi” by Ronaldo S. Vivo, Jr.

Maikling Kuwentong Pambata

1st Prize — “Ginoong Buwan” by Elyrah Loyola Salanga-Torralba

2nd Prize — “Problema Ko Si Nanay” by Genaro R. Gojo Cruz

3rd Prize — “Si Tala Sa Mahiwagang Pila Ng Jeep” by Dawn Gabriela Emmanuele G. Dela Rosa

Sanaysay

1st Prize — “Ari” by John Brixter M. Tino

2nd Prize — “Si Richard Gappi at Ako” by Filliffe Rae Anthonie C. Anorico

3rd Prize — “Ang Apat Kong Ina” by Angela Cabanes

Tula

1st Prize — “Paghimbing sa Templo” by Ronald A. Atilano

2nd Prize — “Guho” by Alvin C. Ursua

3rd Prize — “Doomsaying” by Karl Isaac M. Santos

Tula Para Sa Mga Bata

1st Prize — “Mga Minatamis na Taludtod” by Christopher S. Rosales

2nd Prize — “Unang Tibok ng Pusong Musmos” by Genaro R. Gojo Cruz

3rd Prize — “Ang Salita ay Isang Ugat” by Klara Domagtoy Espedido

Dulang May Isang Yugto

1st Prize — Anino ng Pagtubos by Aldrine F. Anzures

2nd Prize — Elehiya by Dustin Edward D. Celestino

3rd Prize — Dantay sa Patay by Rouchelle Dinglasan

DULANG GANAP ANG HABA

1st Prize — NO WINNER

2nd Prize — NO WINNER

3rd Prize — A.NI.MAL by Dustin Edward D. Celestino

DULANG PAMPELIKULA

1st Prize — Ang Birheng Ipinagkanulo by Christopher T. Cabahug

2nd Prize — Watsonville by Rodolfo C. Vera

3rd Prize — Mga Kalapating Matayog ang Lipad by Arjanmar H. Rebeta

ENGLISH DIVISION

Short Story

1st Prize — “Goat” by Al Ryanne G. Gatcho

2nd Prize — “Golgotha” by Enrico Miguel Perez

3rd Prize — “Milked For Milk” by Christopher D. Gabriel

Short Story for Children

1st Prize — “Captain Crayon and the Doodle Pirates” by John Bryan R. Balolong

2nd Prize — “That’s What I Said” by Manuelita Contreras-Cabrera

3rd Prize — “Kapid” by Bryan Mari J. Argos

Essay

1st Prize — “Echoes of Life in a Kalinga Village: Past and Present” by Joan D. Saga-Oc

2nd Prize — “The Cemetery Playlist” by Catherine S. Babao

3rd Prize — “Autoethnography of a Hermit Crab” by Mark Alden Arcenal

Poetry

1st Prize — “Translocation” by Jan Dennis S. Destajo

2nd Prize — “Strange, Black Silhouettes” by Alfonso G. Manalastas

3rd Prize — “Exodus 15” by Ryan Paul T. Caidic

Poetry Written for Children

1st Prize — “All The Worlds I Know” by Cyne Jarvis J. Zarceno

2nd Prize — “Wonders In The Whirlwind: Poems to Make You Think, Dream, and Do” by Junard P. Duterte

3rd Prize — “Words That Wiggle and Dance” by Salvacion D. Tandoc

One-Act Play

1st Prize — Repatriation by Russell Stanley Q. Geronimo

2nd Prize — The Field of Forgotten Dreams by Nicolo Ricardo C. Magno

3rd Prize — One-Winged Butterfly by Debbie Ann L. Tan

Full-Length Play

1st Prize — Fidelity by Dustin Edward D. Celestino

2nd Prize — LVNA by Rafael Paolo D. Jimenez

3rd Prize — The President’s Therapist by Salvacion D. Tandoc

REGIONAL DIVISION

Short Story-Cebuano

1st Prize — “Ang Kataposang Bato sa Isla Pangaea” by Jose Alenogene I. Limpangog

2nd Prize — “Unglo” by CD L. Borden

3rd Prize — “Samin” by Kenjiro P. Mitsui

Short Story-Hiligaynon

1st Prize — “Anaw” by Keft Sina-On Sobredo

2nd Prize — “Binakol” by Rex Menard L. Cervales

3rd Prize — “Bagat” by Al Jeffrey L. Gonzales

Short Story-Ilokano

1st Prize — “Ni Inang Cion ken ti Panagur-urayna” by Freddie P. Masuli

2nd Prize — “Ti Bannuar Ti Bario Tabueng” by Lito P. Hilidon

3rd Prize — “Fireplace” by Prudencio G. Padios

KABATAAN DIVISION

Sanaysay

1st Prize — “Tamang Pagluto ng Sinigang” by Joshua P. Manio

2nd Prize — “Enter Prompt: Ma, Sorry Po!” by Jhanna Louise C. Amado

3rd Prize — “Suki Ako ng Pagod” by Euna P. Oraiz

Essay

1st Prize — “The Salt Sermon” by John Carl Ll. Guardian

2nd Prize — “Everything is Made Up” by Charisse Mae M. Gonzalo

3rd Prize — “Ctrl + V? No Thanks” by Celestin Nicole R. Facistol