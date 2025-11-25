Entertainment News (11/25/25)

1 of 9

Ayala Cinemas offers snacks for Wicked: For Good

THE musical sequel Wicked: For Good is now showing in Philippine cinemas. A sequel to Wicked and based on the Broadway musical, it follows the witches of Oz: Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda the Good, played by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, respectively. In line with the film’s release, Ayala Malls Cinemas’ Movie Snackbar is carrying limited-edition popcorn flavors inspired by the film: Pink Sweet Bubble Pop and Green Emerald Nori Crunch, available in Wicked: For Good popcorn tumblers.

Benilde holds free animation festival

ANIMATED FILMS by a roster of international animators and stop-motion designers will be screened for free as part of the MCADxMoving Image: Animation Festival of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB). Films include family comedy Ernest & Celestine (2012) and fantasy flick Le Roman de Renard (1937), set to screen on Nov. 26, 3 p.m. The 2003 edition of the 1953 work Le Roi et l’Oiseau and Filipino animated film Saving Sally (2016) are slated for Nov. 27, 3 p.m. Finally, indie animations Usahay (2022), Ewa (2023), and Anito (2016) will be presented on Nov. 28, 1 p.m. The MCADxMoving Image: Animation Festival is free and open to the public, and will be held at the Theater of the Benilde Design + Arts Campus, 950 Pablo Ocampo St., Malate, Manila.

Pinoy Playlist Music Fest celebrates diverse music

THE Pinoy Playlist Music Festival returns from Nov. 28 to 30 at the BGC Arts Center, Taguig. With the theme “Halo-halo, Sapin-sapin, Sabay-sabay,” it aims to celebrate the creativity and diversity of Filipino music. The festival will feature over 100 artists and groups, including KIKX and Day One, The Bloomfields, Tres Marias, Bugoy, and Gab Cabangon. The one-day pass costs P1,900, with a student rate of P750. The three-day festival pass is priced at P3,900. Tickets are available via www.bgcartscenter.org/ppmf2025 or at TicketWorld outlets.

Ayala Malls Manila Bay to light Christmas tree

THE Christmas Tree Lighting celebration of Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque City is set to kick off with immersive gift zones and holiday surprises on Nov. 29. With registration opening at 4 p.m. at the Garden Fountain area, the tree lighting celebration will include a special concert featuring Dionela and Ely Buendia.

Indonesian girl group unveils new single

GLOBAL girl group from Indonesia, no na, has released their new single, “the one,” out now via 88rising. The dreamy pop song contains hazy 1980’s-inspired retro synths and string motifs, with each of the group’s four members — Christy, Esther, Baila, and Shaz — contributing harmonies to the track. The accompanying music video is set in a retro universe with 1980s TV aesthetics. The song is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

P-pop group ALAMAT leads Cheers Kitchenpalooza

CHEERS Kitchenpalooza, a holiday celebration by kitchen brand Cheers, is hosting a live performance by their brand ambassador, ALAMAT. The P-pop boy group known for multilingual hits will go onstage on Nov. 29, 1 p.m. onwards, at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall in Pasay City. The event also features interactive Kitchenpalooza activity zones and content prompts.

The Roses to stream on Disney+

STARRING Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman, The Roses is a reimagining of the 1989 classic film The War of the Roses. Disney+ has announced that it will stream exclusively on the platform starting Dec. 3. Directed by Jay Roach, The Roses takes the concept of marital bliss and turns it upside down, with ambition, ego, and resentment sparking a domestic meltdown. The supporting cast includes Andy Samberg, Allison Janney, Belinda Bromilow, Sunita Mani, Ncuti Gatwa, Jamie Demetriou, Zoë Chao, and Kate McKinnon.

Ely Buendia among singers in Abu Dhabi show

ABU DHABI is set to witness a historic night for Original Pilipino Music (OPM) as Ely Buendia, Chito Miranda, and Arnel Pineda unite on one stage for the very first time. The OPM Legends concert is set to take place at the Etihad Arena on Jan. 10, 2026, presented by Live Nation, DVent Productions, and Tiana Entertainment. Tickets to the show are now available through Live Nation Middle East or Ticketmaster.

HBO renews two Game of Thrones franchise series

HBO has announced the renewal of two Game of Thrones franchise series, extending each of their runs until 2028. Both will air on HBO and stream on HBO Max. The half-hour drama series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has been renewed for a second season, ahead of the first season debut on Jan. 19, 2026, so that the second season will debut in 2027. Meanwhile, the third season of the drama series House of the Dragon will debut in Summer 2026, with a fourth season set for 2028.