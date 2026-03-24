Entertainment News (03/24/26)

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Benilde hosts free film activities

A THREE-DAY event dubbed BenildeFilm Experiences Week, will be held at De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde. The public is invited to the event’s film screenings, masterclasses, and lectures. Film academic and Benilde faculty Ed Cabagnot will kick it off with a lecture on liminal cinema on March 24, followed by screenings of the 2024 QCinema Shorts, three of which were directed by BenildeFilm alumni: Refrain by Joseph Dominic Cruz, Alaga by Nicole Rosacay, and Supermassive Heavenly Body by Sam Villa-Real. The screening will include a talkback with the filmmakers. Benildean Film Works Day is slated on March 25, featuring screenings of women-led short films and a roundtable discussion with the filmmakers. Then, on March 26, Full Post Asia Chief Executive Officer John Wong is set to hold masterclasses on accelerated post-production, high-speed workflows, and pro techniques, plus viewings of short films. To cap off the affair, the audience can watch a directing showcase which features the short films of the students of director Dwein Baltazar. The event is free and open to the public. For tickets and the complete schedule of activities, visit tinyurl.com/BFXWeekMarch2026.

Thai pop star ALLY is coming to Manila

THAILAND’S rising pop star ALLY (real name: Achiraya Nitibhon) is launching her global push, with performances in Manila on March 24 to 26, the first stop of her international tour. The South Korean-trained artist will be using the tour to expand her Southeast Asian footprint. It follows the release of her first all-English single, “but you,” featuring JHIN. Aside from her music, ALLY is also a brand ambassador for Chanel and an actress in the Netflix series The Believers and upcoming K-pop thriller film Perfect Girl. The schedule of her performances in Manila can be found on her social media.

They Will Kill You now in Philippine cinemas

THE horror-action-comedy They Will Kill You is now showing in Philippine cinemas. Starring Zazie Beetz, Tom Felton, Heather Graham, and Patricia Arquette, it is produced by Andy Muschietti (the director of horror hits It, It Chapter Two, and Mama) and Barbara Muschietti. Set in The Virgil, a hellish place based on Dante’s Inferno, a young woman (played by Ms. Beetz) must survive the night and escape a demonic cult’s lair, each floor of which is literally a different circle of hell. Otherwise, she may become their next offering.

Imago releases new EP

FILIPINO alternative band Imago has dropped their new EP, Pasimple, a five-track collection that marks the band’s first official studio release under Sony Music Entertainment and their sixth overall. It continues their style of emotional introspection paired with expansive, guitar-driven arrangements. It was produced and arranged by the band alongside longtime collaborators Raymund Marasigan and Buddy Zabala. The EP’s focus track, “Lagi Na Lang,” captures the exhausting and repetitive patterns of a relationship in slow decay. It is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Kids’ summer fair now open for registration

SM SUPERMALLS’ The Podium will be holding TINY Tycoons, a fair where children get to experience being little entrepreneurs in a fun, safe, and empowering environment, this summer. As part of the program, children can sell their own creations or pre-loved items, join the SM Little Crew experience where they sell in actual stores in different time slots, and enjoy a clean concert at the end of each day. Entrance is free via the SM Online App. If they book on or before March 24, they get to attend a free Mario Galaxy movie screening on April 11 at The Podium.

Spotify holds BTS Music Quiz

ALONGSIDE the release of BTS’ comeback album, Arirang, Spotify has launched a feature called the “BTS Music Quiz,” now live in-app for Spotify Premium listeners globally. Inspired by the journey reflected in Arirang, the experience invites fans to revisit some of the defining moments that shaped BTS’ artistic legacy and flex their BTS knowledge. Under any BTS track, users can scroll down in the “Now Playing” view to find the Music Quiz banner. They can also share their quiz score and challenge a friend to take it as well. The quiz is available for Premium listeners globally in English, Indonesian, Korean, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish.

CA7RIEL, Paco Amoroso release new album

MUSICIANS CA7RIEL and Paco Amoroso have released their new album, Free Spirits, which stretches their blend of trap, rock, pop, and left-field spectacle into something bigger. The album is accompanied by a short film which offers a more detailed sense of the groundbreaking techniques employed at the Free Spirits Center. It features guests like Sting, Jack Black, Fred again.., and Anderson .Paak.