AS THE holidays approach and everyone gets busier and busier, what many people now opt for when it comes to Christmas gifts is shopping online, skipping the hours spent in traffic, dealing with crowded malls, and standing in long lines at the cashier.

But with convenience comes the threat of being caught up in cybercrime — counterfeit sellers, online selling scams, debit and credit card fraud, and identity theft.

One of the world’s largest messaging apps, Rakuten Viber, has come up with tips on avoiding scams while shopping online.

1. Be careful of unusually low prices. First rule of thumb: if the price is too good to be true, it probably is. People never fail to get attracted to (and ultimately, duped by) low prices, and so scammers often use these to attract and trap customers into buying fake products or items that they’ll never receive.

2. Watch out for mock stores or websites. Sometimes, some bogus sellers will create their own websites or “official” stores on e-commerce platforms to trick shoppers into making purchases, or selling them fake products.

To avoid this trap, look for brands’ official websites or their verified stores on e-commerce platforms. Seals and certifications (like the blue check icon) indicate that it is a verified account of a personality or business.

Another thing to do is to check the spelling and the design of the site to determine if it’s legit or a phony account set up by a scammer. Many of them will deviate, often very slightly, from the correct spelling, or add an underscore, an extra character, or space.

Especially before making payments, make sure that the website’s address starts with “HTTPS” (Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure) rather than just “HTTP,” and has a padlock icon in the URL.

3. Transact over secure connections. Avoid using public WiFi when online shopping or making payments, as hackers can easily access a device or information. If the shopper needs to purchase something on the go, they should stick to 4G or 5G.

4. Do your research before buying.

Be wary of sellers who use pressure tactics to get you to buy right away, or those that ask for a deposit to reserve an item before you’ve even seen it or agreed to purchase.

Check reviews of the seller, store and products before succumbing to impulse buying, as these can be very helpful in identifying their authenticity and credibility.

Don’t be afraid to ask local sellers or startups questions about their products and services when you inquire. Chat with them on Viber and request more details that you think are necessary. Legitimate sellers will not be afraid to be transparent, accessible, and accountable.

Keep up to date with the latest modus operandi or scammer styles.

5. Be careful about the data you share with sites and sellers. Legitimate sellers will only ask for essential information required to complete your transaction and deliver your item. Avoid sharing unnecessary personal information, especially through unsolicited requests or questionable websites.

6. Don’t open links or attachments from dubious sources. E-mails or texts enticing you to tap on a link or open an attachment to claim winnings from a raffle you don’t recall joining should be deleted immediately. They likely contain malware or spyware that scammers use to collect your personal details.

To find out if an e-mail is from a legitimate source, lead your cursor to the name of the sender. From there, you can tell if the e-mail sender is legit or posing as someone from a known site or establishment.

It’s always recommended to do a basic background check on the business on whichever platform you interact in. On Viber, you can check if the brand’s message comes from a Business Account. A brand with a Business Account means it has been moderated by Rakuten Viber. Always do your due diligence and check the description, details, and catalog of the Viber Business Account to ensure it is legitimate.

The mad holiday rush may be part of Pinoys’ Christmas traditions. But so too can completing one’s gift list early and effortlessly by shopping online mindfully.