Style (11/03/25)

Montblanc releases new Meisterstücks

SUNSET is captured in two new iterations of Montblanc’s Meisterstück: the Meisterstück Golden Hour Solitaire and the Meisterstück Burgundy Red collection, both bringing to life the hues of the setting sun. The metal cap and barrel of the Meisterstück Golden Hour Solitaire feature an engraved hexagon pattern covered by translucent burgundy red lacquer and finished with signature gold-coated fittings. This hexagon pattern decorates the fountain pen’s handcrafted solid Au 750 gold nib, completed with a signature gold coating. On the cap top, the Montblanc emblem crowns the writing instrument. The Meisterstück Golden Hour Solitaire is available in the LeGrand size as a fountain pen, rollerball, and ballpoint. The hues of the golden hour are also captured in the Meisterstück Burgundy Red collection, which presents the Meisterstück form in a deep burgundy-colored resin. The new colorway is available as a fountain pen featuring a handcrafted, bi-color solid Au 585 gold nib, rollerball, and ballpoint in a variety of sizes. Montblanc is available at Rustan’s Makati, Rustan’s Shangri-La, Rustan’s Cebu, Greenbelt 5, and Solaire Resort Entertainment City. For more information, visit Rustans.com.

Polo Ralph Lauren reopens store, presents Fall line

POLO RALPH LAUREN reopens its store in Shangri-La Plaza and presents the Fall 2025 Collection. Ralph Lauren explores the art of mountain living in his Fall 2025 line. Centered on utilitarian, layered looks, the collection strikes a balance between rugged durability and refined sophistication. Elevated wardrobe staples echo the natural world while playing with elegance and raw terrain. The launch also marked the reintroduction of the Polo Ralph Lauren Store at Shangri-La Plaza mall — the brand’s very first location in the Philippines. In the Philippines, Polo Ralph Lauren is available through boutiques owned and operated by Stores Specialists, Inc. located at Greenbelt 5, Rustan’s Makati, and Shangri-La, and a newly opened store in Solaire. Polo Ralph Lauren is also available online through Trunc.ph, Lazada.ph, Zalora.ph, and Rustans.com.

Dyson releases new Airwrap Co-anda 2x

UNLOCK next-level styling with the new Dyson Airwrap Co-anda 2x multi-styler and dryer, powered by Dyson’s fastest and most powerful hair care motor, the Hyperdymium 2 motor. The supercharged motor delivers twice the air pressure to wrap hair more easily, dries hair as fast as a full performance hair dryer, and creates sleek, straight looks. The Dyson Airwrap Co-anda 2x offers six-in-one versatility to reveal styling possibilities: dry, curl, wave, straighten, smooth, and volumize, with no heat damage. New Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) enabled attachments automatically adjust to styling needs, and deliver results for all hair types. When connected to the MyDyson app, users can enjoy curling with one-touch i.d. curl technology, a curling sequence customized to the user. Dyson has made the Airwrap2x smaller and lighter in hand for improved maneuverability and control. Styling attachments have been engineered for the Airwrap2x multi-styler. In the Philippines, the Straight+Wavy set is available and comes with six attachments in a Dyson-designed presentation case. These are the 30mm Co-anda 2x curling barrel, 40mm Co-anda 2x curling barrel, Anti-snag loop brush 2x, Round volumizing brush 2x, AirSmooth2x attachment, Fast dryer 2x. The Dyson Airwrap Co-anda 2x multi-styler and dryer is available in the Ceramic Pink and Jasper Plum colorways this month, priced at P38,900. For more information, visit https://www.dyson.ph/.