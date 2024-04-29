Style (04/29/24)

1 of 5

Samsonite launches 2nd Luggage Trade-In Campaign

SAMSONITE is holding its annual Luggage Trade-in campaign: customers are invited to participate by bringing pre-loved luggage — any brand, size, and condition — to select Samsonite stores from April 25 to June 15 and get up to 35% off the Niar and Astra models, while stocks last. Materials from the traded-in luggage will be repurposed into sustainable school chairs through a continuing partnership between Samsonite and Envirotech Philippines, a recycling company specializing in producing products from plastic waste. On its first run, over 1,000 pieces of luggage were melted, molded, pressed, and assembled into 120 recycled chairs, filling five classrooms in Labo Elementary School in Marinduque. Through this initiative, over four tons of plastic waste were kept from potentially ending up in landfills and the ocean and saved more than 100 trees. Moreover, these hard-plastic chairs are made to last for more than 15 years. Astra is Samsonite’s luggage line characterized by its radial grooves and stylish design elements. Astra’s features include a TSA combination lock, expanders for added capacity, and a practical interior for flexible packing. The Astra line’s selections are available in 55cm, 68cm, and 76cm sizes and come in graphite, red, and blue. Meanwhile, Niar is Samsonite’s dedicated line of spinner suitcases. It is equipped with double wheels, integrated carry handles, a dual-tube trolley puller, compression straps, a TSA combination lock, and an expander. It’s available in 57cm, 66cm, and 78cm sizes and comes in graphite and silver colors. In partnership with World Wide Fund for Nature Philippines (WWF-PH), Samsonite will donate P100 for every trade-in transaction. Samsonite is available at Greenbelt 5, Central Square Mall, Shangri-La Plaza, SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, Podium, Glorietta 3, SM North EDSA, TriNoma, Robinsons Magnolia, Paseo de Sta Rosa, Outlets at Lipa, SM Southmall, and SM Clark.

Uniqlo releases collab with Marimekko

UNIQLO announced the May 10 launch of a new collection in collaboration with Finnish lifestyle design house Marimekko. The Summer 2024 limited-edition collection features simple, comfortable UNIQLO pieces with Marimekko’s unique and bold prints. This latest collection features six Marimekko prints that embody the feeling of summer fun from four celebrated Marimekko designers. The collection includes archival patterns from three decades: the ’50s, the ’60s and the ’70s. Maija Isola’s bold and graphic Melooni (melon) and Pentti Rinta’s small scale repetitive Asema (station) meet with Maija Isola’s abstract floral print Ruukku (pot for flowers) and Katsuji Wakisaka’s Demeter. To bring rhythm to the otherwise abstract mood, the collection features the wavy Lirinä (the sound of gurgling water) also by Rinta, while Vuokko Eskolin-Nurmesniemi’s simplified Galleria (gallery) brings a powerful expression to the collection. The new collection offers a wide array of dresses that are perfect for summer, along with matching accessories: bucket hats, canvas slip-ons, and round mini shoulder bags. The new collection also includes items for babies. Select items will be available in all stores in the Philippines. View the collection at https://www.uniqlo.com/ph/en/contents/collaboration/uniqloxmarimekko/24ss/

Vision Express brings Cartier Set for You

VISION Express is introducing the Cartier Set for You Eyewear, available exclusively at Vision Express Greenbelt 5. Customers can design their one-of-a-kind sunglasses, choosing from a wide range of shapes, colors, and signature details. There are almost 800 possible design combinations, with the option of adding a personalized engraving of your initials as a finishing touch. “At Vision Express, we are dedicated to offering our customers the utmost in luxury and customization,” said Neelam Gopwani, Managing Director at Vision Express. “The Cartier Set for You exemplifies our commitment to providing an unmatched exclusive and bespoke experience to our valued customers.” One selects a model, a lens shape, a lens color, metal finish and color on the temple arms, and size — and then an engraving option. To schedule a personalized consultation, visit https://visionexpress.ph/.

SSI has summer collections of top brands

SSI unveils an array of Spring/Summer fashion offerings from some of the world’s most sought-after brands. Indulge in the sophistication of Calvin Klein, the timeless Americana charm of Tommy Hilfiger, the classic British heritage of Marks & Spencer, and the Italian luxury craftsmanship of Ferragamo. These are available at Trunc.ph, SSI’s multi-brand store. Single-brand online options include Bananarepublic.com.ph, Gap.com.ph, and Oldnavy.com.ph. New and existing users of the My SSI Life loyalty app — downloadable via App Store, Google Play, or Huawei AppGallery — can unlock exclusive rewards from widely known brands. Promotions offered until Aug. 31 include 10% off on regular-priced items at Clarks (15% for Elite Members); 15% off on regular-priced items at Dune London (20% for Elite Members); 10% off for all shoppers at Kenneth Cole (15% off on regular-priced items for Elite Members); 10% off on regular-priced items at Michael Kors (15% for Elite Members); 20% off on regular-priced items at Springfield (25% for Elite Members); and 20% off on regular-priced items at Women’secret (30% for Elite Members). E-voucher redemption is valid until Oct. 31. Marks & Spencer’s M&S Rewards is now part of My SSI Life. Points earned through the M&S Rewards program will be transferred to My SSI Life once verified M&S Rewards members register and sign up on the app. The M&S Rewards program will be ending on May 31, in stores and online. There will be 30% off on regular-priced items at Banana Republic Greenbelt 5 from April 29 to May 5, and online at bananarepublic.com.ph from April 29 to May 3. Exclusive discounts await at Marks & Spencer’s toddler wear, men’s shorts, and multipack jersey tops and bottoms at select stores, marksandspencer.com.ph, and Trunc.ph throughout April and May. Until April 30, HSBC cardholders can enjoy a discount of P1,000 for a minimum spend of P10,000. For the same period, Trunc Show — an edit for SSI’s designer luxury brands — is offering discounts ranging from P3,000 off for a minimum spend of P30,000 to P15,000 off for a purchase of P150,000. For more information and the complete list of brands, visit www.ssilife.com.ph.

Easier brows with Ever Bilena

EVER BILENA has a line of eyebrow tools to shape them in a much easier way. The Ever Bilena Pro Studio Finish Eyebrow Pen (P199) boasts a three-pronged tip for creating natural hair-like strokes. Choose from “Wood” (a cool brown), “Tweed” (a warm brown), or the new on-trend “Graphite” (a grayish brown) to match your hair color. The Spotlight Megahit Eyebrow Pen (P325) features a fine tip for precise application and a formula that’s both smudge-proof and waterproof. It comes in three shades: “Defining Brown,” “Defining Black Brown,” and “Defining Taupe.” Follow @eb.directsales on Facebook and Instagram for more information and makeup inspiration.