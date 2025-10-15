Arts & Culture (10/15/25)

1 of 6

PROTEGERI exhibit raising funds for children’s futures

THE AYALA Foundation, Inc. (AFI), is holding a special fundraising art exhibit in partnership with SC Johnson’s OFF!, titled PROTEGERI, a Latin word meaning “to protect.” The exhibit features the works of Filipino artists Leeroy New, Vito Selma, Dee Jae Pa’este, and Solenn Heussaff. The artists collaborated with children and families from AFI communities in Makati and El Nido, Palawan, transforming waste materials into inspiring artworks. The exhibit runs until Oct. 28 at The Gallery in Greenbelt 5, Makati City.

Martial law survivors display art

THE Human Rights Violations Victims’ Memorial Commission is launching an exhibition in line with Museums and Galleries Month. Takipsilim: Sining bilang Pag-alala, Paghilom, at Paninindigan will open on Oct. 16, at 1:30 p.m., at The Freedom Memorial Museum Gallery, 150 Corporate Center, Panay Ave., Quezon City. Martial Law survivors and relatives will be in attendance. The exhibit will feature artworks created during the “Sining at Kwentuhan: Expressive Arts Session with Martial Law Survivors Workshop” conducted in March. There, the survivors/artists and expressive arts facilitators translated their stories into artworks. The exhibit runs until the end of October. Admission is free.

Celine Lee, Micaela Benedicto exhibit at MO_Space

CELINE LEE’S works on Aida cloth, shown in an exhibition titled Through, will turn the main gallery of MO_Space into an immersive panorama where “geometry dances, foundations quiver, and perspectives shift.” Meanwhile, in the second gallery, Pool by Micaela Benedicto arranges an installation of silver photograms across the floor, forming a gridded field that reflects distorted light and movement in the surrounding space, produced through a darkroom process that fixes silver onto paper. Both exhibitions run from Oct. 18 to Nov. 16 at MO_Space, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Alfredo Esquillo exhibits at BenCab Museum

THE exhibition Theater of Knowledge of Good and Evil by Alfredo Esquillo is opening at Baguio’s BenCab Museum on Oct. 18. Here, the artist presents a contextual intervention against digital disinformation and how it amplifies a country’s drama-pervaded, sociopolitical landscape. Mr. Esquillo’s paintings of trompe l’œil realism and social satire make up a theatrical tableau with cut-out cardboard figures, theatrical sets, and pop-up faces. The exhibit opens on Oct. 18 and runs until Nov. 30 at the BenCab Museum, Asin Rd., Baguio City.

Concert marks The Pen’s Christmas tree lighting

THE PENINSULA Manila’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be taking place at The Lobby on Oct. 24. The hotel’s 45-foot tree will serve as the backdrop to a concert featuring pianist Martin Avila and The Peninsula Strings, joined by the Battig Chamber Singers of St. Scholastica’s College, Manila. Children from Make-A-Wish Philippines will also help light the tree. Seats for the merienda buffet, starting at 3 p.m., are priced at P3,200 for adults and P1,600 for children under 12. The lighting itself starts at 6 p.m.

Cardboard workshop to be held for Halloween

YOUNG VISITORS to the Metropolitan Museum of Manila (The M) are invited to craft a creepy creature out of cardboard in a hands-on workshop. They will be taught to transform simple cardboard boxes into one-of-a-kind Halloween masks using recycled materials. The workshop will be facilitated by Baste Cacho at The M on Oct. 25, 2 p.m. It is open to kids ages 10 and above. See more details on The M’s social media pages and website.

Filipino pop artist Sean Go exhibits in Amsterdam

CHINESE FILIPINO pop artist Sean Go is set to open Electric Love on Oct. 25 at PARLOUR, Amsterdam, marking the venue’s first-ever art exhibition. Running until Nov. 25, the show highlights Mr. Go’s blend of pop culture and Filipino identity, curated by art historian Rikkert Beek (formerly of the Cobra Museum) and Lincoln Lim, co-founder of PARLOUR. Electric Love reimagines cultural icons, from Marvel heroes to local food brands, through a distinctly Filipino lens, fusing humor, critique, and color in ways that challenge notions of colonial legacy, capitalism, and belonging.