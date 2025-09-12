Film festival presents 17 films

THE 28TH EDITION of Cine Europa is now underway, running until Sept. 17 in Metro Manila, Cebu, Bacolod, and Tacloban. Seventeen European films will be screened for free over the course of the festival.

This year, the festival films are being presented by Alliance Française de Manille, the Goethe Institut, Instituto Cervantes, the Philippine Italian Association, and various European Union (EU) member states.

“Over the years, Cine Europa has grown. It has become a significant platform for both Europeans and Filipinos to explore common norms, narratives, and cultural connections,” said Massimo Santoro, EU ambassador to the Philippines, at the opening night on Sept. 8.

“Last year, the festival welcomed over 6,000 audience members. We are hoping to welcome even more [this year],” he added.

The special “guest country” for the third year in a row is Ukraine, while France is the only country with two films in the lineup.

Mr. Santoro said that spotlighting Ukraine once more is “a gesture of solidarity with our neighbor.”

“Unfortunately, they continue to face enormous challenges. We will continue standing with Ukraine against Russian aggression,” he said. Ukraine’s entry this year is an investigative documentary about art theft by Kyiv Independent.

Cine Europa’s screening locations are Shangri-La Plaza mall in Metro Manila, the University of the Philippines in Cebu, the University of St. La Salle in Bacolod, and the Eastern Visayas State University in Tacloban.

Moviegoers can expect films of all genres, including selections for families and children, according to Mr. Santoro. “Cinema has the power not only to entertain, as we all know, but also to raise awareness and foster empathy, and these are qualities that we need more than ever today.”

For more information and screening schedules, visit Cine Europa’s social media pages. — Brontë H. Lacsamana

The festival films:

Czech Republic’s Sea of Hope

Denmark’s Fathers and Mothers

Finland’s Je’vida

France’s Un Metier Serieux and L’Amour et les Forêts

Germany’s Beyond the Blue Border

Greece’s Animal

Hungary’s Four Souls of Coyote

Ireland’s Tarrac

Italy’s Chiara Lubich

Netherlands’ Jippie No More

Poland’s The Peasants

Romania’s Three Kilometers to the End of the World

Slovenia’s Family Therapy

Spain’s Dragonkeeper: Guardiana de Dragones

Sweden’s Nova and Alice

Ukraine’s Curated Theft