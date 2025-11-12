Christmas lights the stage at Proscenium Theater

9 Works Theatrical presents A Christmas Carol

THOSE excited for the holiday season have a treat coming this November — theater company 9 Works Theatrical is staging A Christmas Carol the Musical starting Nov. 29.

The musical boasts of an ensemble of over 30 actors and closely follows Charles Dickens’ classic novella of the same name. It tells the story of the bitter miser Ebenezer Scrooge who is visited by three ghosts that lead him on a journey through his past, present, and future.

Originally shown in 1994, this version of A Christmas Carol is brought to life with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and book by Mike Ockrent and Ahrens.

“We’re hoping there’s a Christmas show every year. It doesn’t always have to be this one. I think Rockwell would like that as well,” said director Robbie Guevara at the press launch on Nov. 7.

Starring as Scrooge is Arnel Carrion, who been a theater performer since the 1990s. On what to expect from his portrayal, Mr. Carrion mentioned his deep respect for the late actor Miguel Faustmann, who played Scrooge in many past productions in the Philippines.

“I was deeply honored when they entrusted me with such an iconic and beloved character. Ebenezer Scrooge is a role that carries so much history, weight, and meaning, especially for audiences who have grown up with this story,” he explained.

He added that he had previously performed in the musical but played different characters — Bob Cratchit and then Scrooge’s nephew Fred.

“It’s a full-circle moment for me,” said Mr. Carrion. “What strikes me about Scrooge is his emotional journey from bitterness to redemption. That transformation is universal and timeless.”

Child stars Enzo Dognidon and Jethro Ting share the role of Tiny Tim, the symbolic figure of hope in the musical. Meanwhile, the three ghosts will be played by performing arts luminaries: Franco Laurel will be the Ghost of Christmas Past, Lorenz Martinez will be the Ghost of Christmas Present, and Carmelle Ros will play the Ghost of Christmas Yet To Be.

Rounding up the iconic “ghosts” is Boo Gabunada, who plays the role of Scrooge’s late business partner Jacob Marley. CJ Navato will be playing Young Ebenezer, while John Joven Uy has the role of Scrooge’s employee Bob Cratchit, with Anna Santamaria making her theater comeback as Mrs. Cratchit.

As for the artistic team, joining director Mr. Guevara are Raul Montesa as assistant director, Daniel Bartolome as musical director, Mio Infante as scenographer, and PJ Rebullida as choreographer.

Santi Santamaria, 9 Works Theatrical’s managing director, explained that the musical’s staging at Rockwell has been years in the making.

“When Rockwell was still conceiving the plan of having its own theater, we were already imagining and envisioning to stage A Christmas Carol here,” he said. “Finally, since Proscenium is here, I think it’s just fit for its first Christmas musical to be A Christmas Carol, because it is, in our minds, the best Christmas musical out there.”

On how different it will be from other stagings, Mr. Santamaria explained that it will be “more dreamy.”

“It’s more like he’s dreaming. He’s transported, but it’s more like he’s in a dream state. That’s what we’re doing with this version,” he said.

A Christmas Carol will have performances at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, from Nov. 29 to Dec. 21 at the Proscenium Theater, Rockwell Center in Makati City. Tickets are now available via TicketWorld. — Brontë H. Lacsamana