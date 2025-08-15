WARNER BROS. Discovery and Viu are set to offer a streaming bundle that offers HBO Max and Viu services in a single subscription by the fourth quarter.

“Our partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery is an exciting step forward in our promise to continually enhance Viu’s entertainment options and meet our viewers’ evolving tastes,” said Viu Chief Executive Officer and PCCW Media Group Managing Director Janice Lee in a statement on Tuesday.

“By combining HBO Max’s Hollywood content with Viu’s Asian favorites in a single bundle subscription, we’re offering more choice in shows, easier access to diverse content, and greater value across a wider range of programming,” she added.

The bundle is set to be launched across Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand and will be available for direct purchases via HBO Max and Viu’s websites by the fourth quarter.

James Gibbons, president of Asia Pacific at Warner Bros. Discovery said that HBO Max bundles have proven consumer and business benefits in other parts of the world.

“This new streaming offering will provide strong entertainment value for consumers across Southeast Asia and help drive subscriber growth and stronger retention,” he said. “With access to two complementary and world-class collections in a single subscription, local fans can enjoy even more choice — from premium Hollywood movies and series to standout local Asian content,” he added.

Subscribers can access content from each service separately, and content, features, and device compatibility will vary by service. Additional details will be shared in the coming months.

“The bundle marks the first of its kind across multiple markets in Asia Pacific and will bring together the best of Hollywood content and premium Asian entertainment,” Viu said.

Through the bundle, subscribers can watch upcoming premieres and the breadth and depth of the complementary offerings of HBO Max and Viu.

These include global brands such as HBO, Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, and the DC Universe, as well as Viu Originals, popular Korean and Chinese dramas, and local productions from Southeast Asia.

“On HBO Max, fans can access blockbusters including A Minecraft Movie and Sinners, beloved franchises such as Friends, as well as HBO Original series such as The Last of Us and The White Lotus,” Viu said.

“On Viu, subscribers can stream celebrated reality series, such as Running Man and 2 Days 1 Night, Chinese dramas like The Immortal Ascension and Love Has Fireworks, and upcoming Viu Original Korean dramas, My Youth and Taxi Driver 3,” it added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile