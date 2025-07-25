VETERAN director Francisco “Fritz” Ynfante passed away on July 21 at the age of 84. His death was confirmed by a family member, Peachy Ynfante-Talanay, in an interview with ABS-CBN News the next day.

Singers Martin Nievera and Pops Fernandez both posted Facebook tributes to the man who was once their director for the late-night TV show Penthouse Live in the 1980s.

“Tito Fritz, I will forever be grateful. I will miss you. Thank you for all you did not just for me, but for all of us whose careers you scolded and molded until each of our dreams came true. I love you!,” Mr. Nievera said in his post.

Meanwhile, Ms. Fernandez shared a poster of the late director that read, “With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved Fritz Ynfante, who peacefully returned to his creator.

“Rest in Peace, Direk Fritz Ynfante. Thank you for everything,” she said in her post.

Mr. Ynfante directed many weekly television musical programs, variety shows, beauty pageants, and commercials over the years.

He was born on Aug. 4, 1940, and was in theater productions at a young age as the female lead in high school plays at De La Salle College in Manila. After obtaining a Bachelor of Arts degree, Major in Philosophy, from the Ateneo de Manila University, he completed an MA in Film and Television Production at the University of California in Los Angeles (UCLA) in the early 1960s.

His television musical programs were known for their party atmosphere, with extravagant visuals and music inspired by Broadway musicals, with rhythmic editing and stage choreography.

In the 1960s, Mr. Ynfnate also had under his belt the famous Zoom-Zoom Super Shell TV commercial that he directed for J. Walter Thompson, a fashion musical for Pond’s Cream, and a series of musicals for ABC TV 5. During the early years of Martial Law, he directed TV drama anthologies for BBC-2 and GMA-7.

From the 1970s to the 1980s, he directed multiple TV specials for singers Jose Mari Chan and Rico J. Puno. His most popular work would be the dance program Penthouse Live, hosted by Archie Lacson and produced by Freddie Garcia.

Over the years, he revived commercials, directed comedic episodes of TV musicals, and helmed multiple hit variety shows. He was creative consultant on the National Broadcasting Network, the former PTV-4, in the early 2000s.

Mr. Ynfante also directed stage musicals, including Jesus Christ Superstar, staged in 1971 and 1985, and appeared in drama movies: Lino Brocka’s Mananayaw (1978) and Gumising Ka… Maruja (1978); Marilou Diaz-Abaya’s Jose Rizal (1998); and comedies like Enteng ng Ina Mo (2011).

“Today we lost one of the industry’s best and most demanding directors. There was no compromise. It was his way or the super highway! He was a perfectionist to a fault, but that was only because he knew he could get the very best out of all those he directed, mentored and loved,” Mr. Nievera wrote.

“His attention to detail was second to none and he spared no one’s feelings when defending what he knew in his heart was right. All of these ingredients mixed with love and passion were the makings of a director. I am blessed to say he was instrumental with my career on television.” — Brontë H. Lacsamana