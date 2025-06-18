Arts & Culture (06/18/25)

1 of 7

Broadway star holds one-night concert

ON July 11, Broadway and Hollywood star Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman, Wicked, Waitress) takes the stage of the Samsung Performing Arts Theater at Circuit Makati in a one-night-only concert that marks both a personal milestone and a celebration of artistry. In the concert titled This Is Me, An Evening with Keala Settle, Ms. Settle offers an intimate look into her own story. Backed by an orchestra and joined by back up vocalists Jillian Itaas and Jep Go, the evening features a special appearance by Broadway star Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin, Into the Woods). The program brings together Broadway numbers, original compositions, and reimagined pop anthems, all brought to life through immersive visuals and theatrical design. The show is directed by Mikko Angeles, with musical direction by Farley Asuncion, choreography by JM Cabling, set design by Ohm David, lighting design by Meliton Roxas, and visual projections by Joyce Garcia. This event is part of the Bespoke Experiences curated by Ayala Land Estates. This Is Me, An Evening with Keala Settle will be held on July 11, 7:30 p.m., at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater, Circuit Makati. Ticketing details will be announced soon and will be available exclusively at TicketWorld.

Clean water exhibit at Alliance Française

THE 2gether4water photo exhibition at Alliance Française de Manille (AFM), presented by Better With Water, will run from June 19 to July 4. It aims to show where, five years before 2030, the earth currently stands on Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6: Clean Water and Sanitation. The exhibit will be a visual journey into the realities of water access, sanitation, and community resilience across the Philippines, with photos by photographer Linus Escandor. The vernissage on June 19, 5:30 p.m. onwards, will include speakers who will discuss the urgent global water challenge. AFM is in Nicanor Garcia St., Bel-Air, Makati City.

Ateneo University Press holds anniversary sale

THE Ateneo University Press will be holding its anniversary sale on June 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those who attend will enjoy up to 70% off titles found exclusively at the Ateneo Press Bookshop in Bellarmine Hall, Ateneo de Manila University, Loyola Heights Campus, Quezon City. Free ice cream will be available for all customers. Titles published from 2020-2025 will be 30% off, titles published from 2000-2019 will be offered at 50% off, and titles published from 1999 and earlier will be 70% off. Bargain titles will go for P100. Meanwhile, an online sale will be held from June 23 to 25 on the publisher’s Shopee and Lazada stores.

Theatre Group Asia unveils season pass bundle

THEATRE GROUP ASIA (TGA) has announced the launch of its Season Pass bundle, offering exclusive theatrical experience that includes Into the Woods and A Chorus Line. Designed specifically for Into the Woods ticket holders, this all-access pass allows them to unlock a host of exclusive benefits for the upcoming production of A Chorus Line and beyond. Available from June 15 to Aug. 31 through Ticketworld, the TGA Season Pass includes the following perks and privileges: front-of-the-line seating access, VIP Patron’s Lounge access, signed collector’s poster, priority stage door access, invitation to the cast talkback, merchandise discounts, limited edition merchandise, early access to future shows, and exclusive digital content. Benefits start on Aug. 7, on Into the Woods’ opening night. Into the Woods, starring Lea Salonga, Eugene Domingo, Nyoy Volante, and Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante, will have performances in August at the Samsung Theater at Circuit Makati.

Instituto Cervantes celebrates Pride with Orgullo 2025

INSTITUTO CERVANTES and the Embassy of Spain present Orgullo 2025, an annual celebration of diversity, equality, inclusion, and LGBTQIA+ rights. Named Orgullo 2025: Sé quien quieras ser (Pride 2025: Be who you want to be), the event will take place on June 27, 5 p.m. onwards, at Instituto Cervantes in Intramuros, Manila. It will feature a variety of activities aimed at providing support to the LGBTQIA+ family, and celebrating individuality and uniqueness. Highlights of the event will include an academic talk about language and inclusion, “¿Entiendes? Coloquio sobre inclusión y lenguaje,” by linguistics and literature professors Jeff Roxas, Daryl Pasion, and Lakan Umali. After the discussion, there will be an Open Mic Recital, in which participants will be able to showcase their creativity, talent, and spirit of the LGBTQIA+ community. The event is open to everyone, but attendees and participants are encouraged to register early through this link: https://forms.office.com/e/et6CTa49TP.

Filipino artists exhibit at Yogyakarta

A GROUP exhibit titled Libang/Hibang, curated by Leslie de Chavez, will present contemporary Filipino artists at the Gajah Gallery Yogyakarta in Yogyakarta, Indonesia this June. The exhibition explores the complexities of attention in our hypermediated age. Libang/Hibang invites viewers to slow down, look deeper, and reflect on the power of presence in an era of constant distraction. Featured artists are Alfredo Esquillo, Charlie Co, Elmer Borlongan, Joy Mallari, Leslie de Chavez, Manny Garibay, Mark Justiniani, Plet Bolipata, and Renato Habulan. It opens on June 20, from 6 to 9 p.m. The exhibition runs until July 13, coinciding with Yogyakarta’s peak art season, where collectors, curators, and creatives gather across the region.

Walang Aray returns to the stage

PHILIPPINE Educational Theater Association (PETA) is bringing back Rody Vera’s award-winning hit comedy musical, Walang Aray, a witty reimagining of Severino Reyes’ classic sarswela Walang Sugat. It will run from Aug. 29 to Oct. 12 at the PETA Theater Center, Quezon City. The rerun will kick off PETA’s 58th theater season, which has the theme “Love and Power.”

Art Underground marks 10th anniversary

ART UNDERGROUND celebrated its 10th anniversary with two visual artist-fashion designer pairs. First was Tambour with sculptor Arce and designer Joe San Antonio, and the second was Guhit ng Gunita with painter SAIS and designer Daryl Maat. The shows took place at Fifth on 5th, The Philippine Stock Exchange Tower, Taguig City, on June 7. In Tambour, an embroidery frame was the product, combining Arce’s textured artwork and Mr. San Antonio’s garments. Meanwhile, Guhit ng Gunita featured both SAIS and Mr. Maat’s spontaneity of youth through drawing and design.