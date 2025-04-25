By Brontë H. Lacsamana, Reporter

Movie Review

The Accountant 2

Directed by Gavin O’Connor

THE RETURN of Ben Affleck’s math savant/lethal killer Christian Wolff, whose autism only enhances his skills as an accountant for the criminal underworld, makes the blockbuster scene this year all the more goofy yet exciting. Director Gavin O’Connor uses The Accountant 2 to build on the cult favorite action-flick original that came out in 2016 — but not in the ways you’d expect.

It starts out with a thrilling sequence where an old acquaintance of Wolff’s from the first film is murdered. As his paths intertwine with a mysterious assassin (played with enigmatic intensity by Daniella Pineda) Wolff is compelled to solve the puzzle alongside Treasury agent Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), who is reluctant to resort to her autistic ally’s extreme methods in finding out the truth.

Though appearing drastically older than his first outing as Wolff in the first film nine years ago, Mr. Affleck retains with great consistency the mannerisms and way of speaking of his unique character. The strengths of his role are highlighted most when he is opposite the next most memorable character of the film — his estranged younger brother Brax (played by the charismatic Jon Bernthal).

The Accountant 2 kicks into endearingly odd and hilarious gear when the two deadly killers come together, joining forces to fight a well-hidden conspiracy head on, all while smoothing out their own brotherly conflicts. Mr. Bernthal’s introductory scene in the film, where he is shown on the phone for a good few minutes in an attempt to speed up the adoption of a puppy, is an excellent way to show how Brax has quite a few screws loose, setting up the chaotic sibling relationship that lies ahead. Another scene where Wolff first reaches out while Brax is reveling in the aftermath of a hit also stands out.

There’s probably only one scene where Wolff actually displays his accounting skills, unlike in the first film where he is shown actually cooking the books. It is somewhat made up for by the existence of the Harbor Neuroscience Academy, a place where many kids like Wolff showcase their savantism (and, more or less, weaponize their autism) through next-level hacking skills. Again, ridiculous, but it plays into the main plot in an exciting way that keeps viewers entertained. It’s only one of the many ways this sequel is much bigger and more ludicrous than the original, all anchored on the silly yet astounding chemistry between Mr. Affleck and Mr. Bernthal.

In fact, action movie fans might be disappointed. Save for some brutal displays of violence, there is actually less action to be found here than in the first film. It’s really the suspenseful editing, with on-screen kills that can be quite shocking to watch, and the heartfelt performances of the two leads, that set The Accountant 2 apart.

One wouldn’t expect a film like this to be centered on buddy-cop style brotherly love, but they knock it out of the park, all while the chaos of the elaborate (and at times utterly preposterous) plot unfolds around them. It’s the moments of either funny or heartbreaking conversations between the two that truly make this whole outing memorable, be it on lawn chairs atop a parking lot of camper vans or getting into a bar fight while trying to impress a girl. You can even argue that there’s a whole other campy film going on when it’s just the two of them.

Suffice it to say, The Accountant 2 is a ridiculous sequel yet admittedly a very fun experience.

MTRCB Rating: R-13