AUSTRALIA’S largest fresh fruit exporter is their table grape industry. The Philippines, its 4th top destination, received over 8,500 tons of Australian grapes in 2024, media guests learned at an April 8 merienda at Quezon City’s Grapevine Restaurant.

The event also provided an up-close and personal look at the four varieties of Australian grapes available on the Philippine market.

“This season’s grapes are among the finest we’ve ever exported,” said Jeff Scott, Australian Table Grape Association (ATGA) chief executive officer. Spread out among cold cuts, cheese, and wine, guests were invited to pick from the many bunches to test this out.

While they couldn’t quantify the increase in volume from the previous harvest, the “warm sunny days, cool nights, and well-timed rainfall” were cited as the reason behind the better quality of grapes this season. “They’re crisp, sweet, and full of flavor — everything Filipino consumers expect from premium Australian fruit,” said Mr. Scott.

Filipinos can expect to find long-time favorites. There’s Autumn Crisp, a firm, giant green variety with crisp skin, bursting with mild flavor and a subtle hint of muscat. There’s the even-sweeter Candy Dreams, a small-to-medium-sized seedless black grape that is satisfyingly juicy.

New to the guests was the Ralli Seedless, redder in color and softer than the other two. But the scene-stealing variety was the Cotton Candy, characterized by its green color and the elongated shape of the berries. Most notable is how it tastes exactly like its namesake, a pleasant surprise for those with a sweet tooth.

The ATGA said that they are launching an in-store promotional campaign across major Philippine retailers: The Marketplace, Shopwise, Robinsons Supermarket, S&R, Landers, Metro Supermarket, and Joel’s Place.

The goal of these sampling activities is to relay “more information about the taste, origin, and quality of Australian grapes.”

“We are proud to continue strengthening Australia’s close ties with the Philippines. We hope these campaigns and investments in the market showcase how important the Philippines is as a trusted trade partner of Australia,” said Luisa Rust, senior trade and investment commissioner of the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) in Manila.

She added that there is “a real curiosity in the Philippines for new taste experiences, especially in the fresh produce aisle.”

Both ATGA and Austrade expect continued growth in terms of exporting Australian table grapes to the Philippines. The four varieties presented will be available in leading supermarkets nationwide. — Brontë H. Lacsamana