Arts & Culture (04/23/25)

Elements-themed dance showcase at Benilde

A MIXED-BILL repertoire titled Beyond Elements: BPAD in Motion will be performed on April 25 and 26 at the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) in Manila. The 90-minute dance showcase is inspired by the four elements of nature. It is directed by CSB Dance Program chairperson Nina Anonas, using the works of various 19th-century dance icons and renowned Filipino dancers. The show will spotlight the term-end works of the dance majors under the Benilde School of Arts, Culture, and Performance. Ticket prices are P450 for regular patrons, P400 for Benildeans, and P350 for senior high school students. It will be held at the Benilde Design + Arts Theater on April 25 at 1 and 6 p.m. and April 26 at 4 p.m. Interested viewers can register via tinyurl.com/BeyondElementsBPADinMotion.

Instituto Cervantes to celebrate Día del Libro

WORLD BOOK DAY, on April 26, will be celebrated from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati City. Led by Instituto Cervantes de Manila, together with the Embassy of Spain, Ayala Land, and Make it Makati, Día del Libro is a whole-day event filled with activities that promote reading. Thousands of books will be up for grabs at the venue, with Manila’s top bookstores and publishing houses selling a wide array of books at a 20% discount. Following the tradition in Spain, each book purchase will come with a free rose. There will also be poetry recitals, free Spanish classes, book signings, street art, games, exhibits, storytelling sessions, Spanish food, fun activities for children, and an authentic Flamenco show. The complete program can be found via this link: https://manila.cervantes.es/es/cultura_espanol/calendario_dia_libro_2025.htm.

22nd and 5th Gallery opens physical space

MORE THAN A YEAR since its online debut, 22nd and 5th Gallery is officially opening its doors to the public — marking the occasion with an exhibition that honors both artistic excellence and Filipino heritage. Located at 225 Bistro in Greenhills Town Center, San Juan, the gallery is set to become a permanent creative space where art, culture, and community intersect. For its inaugural exhibition which opens on April 26, the gallery presents A Celebration of Filipino Art, a showcase of works from 16 Filipino artists. They are Fitz Herrera, Seth Corda, Edu Perreras, Eric Perreras, Eliseo Perreras, Sheila Osmeña-Go, Mylene Quito, Joshua Carlos Barrera, Joel Regios, Nantz Matienzo, Brook, Norlie Meimban, Sam Penaso, Binong Javier, Joel Reglos, and Win Castillo. The works range from contemporary pieces to traditional expressions, each reflecting the rich cultural tapestry of the Philippines. “We’re excited to bring these incredible artists to a larger audience and create a space where creativity and culture collide,” said Jaffe Misa, founder of 22nd and 5th Gallery.

FEU Bamboo Band concert returns to the stage

THE Far Eastern University (FEU) Center for the Arts is presenting the Far Eastern University Bamboo Band (FBB) in ASCEND: Reaching New Heights in Music, a special concert on April 26. Scheduled for 6 p.m. at the FEU Auditorium, this year’s performance aims to highlight the limitless potential of bamboo music by combining cherished Filipino classics with international pieces. It will be led by Norberto Cads, Jr., a key member of Banda Kawayan Pilipinas, and artistic director of the FBB. There will be special performances by the FEU Chorale, the FEU Drum and Bugle Corps, and guest soloists Marlexis Del Mundo on saxophone, John Erin Gonzaga on flute, and Jhon Mark Isla on trumpet. The concert is free and open to the public.

Denise Weldon talk, meditation as part of exhibit

FOR a morning of calm and creativity, photographer Denise Weldon will hold a talk and meditation session on April 26. It is a part of Witness of the Quiet, her ongoing exhibit at the Y Space at the Yuchengco Museum in RCBC Plaza, Makati City. The event is set for 10 a.m. to noon, and welcomes visitors who want to appreciate Ms. Weldon’s photographs and explore the essence of the quiet moments captured within them. Admission is P500 for the general public and P400 for seniors, persons with disabilities, students, academic faculty, and RCBC Plaza employees.

Liwanag sa Dilim musical adds 2 more shows

DUE TO DEMAND, 9 Works Theatrical has added two more shows as a final extension to the hit musical Liwanag Sa Dilim. The added shows are an 8 p.m. show on May 3, and the new final show at 3 p.m. on May 4. The original Filipino musical features the songs of OPM icon Rico Blanco, with book and direction by Robbie Guevara. The story follows Elesi, an orphan on his quest to uncover the secrets of his past and meets a friend named Cris in the process. Together, they fight for justice and ignite a revolution. It is headlined by Khalil Ramos, Anthony Rosaldo, CJ Navato, Vien King, and Alexa Ilacad. Performances are at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza, in Makati City. Tickets are available on Ticket2Me.

Philippine printmaking exhibit on view

THE exhibit Perspectives in Philippine Printmaking, tackling the rich history and diverse techniques of prints as an art form, is currently on view at the College of Saint-Benilde (CSB). It showcases a range of works by established masters, current practitioners, and emerging artists, in collaboration with the Purita Kalaw-Ledesma Foundation, Inc., the Association of Pinoy Printmakers, and Talyer 15. The installation is produced by the college’s Center for Campus Art and Fine Arts, curated by visual artist Ricky Francisco. The show traces the growth of printmaking in the country from the 1950s to the present, and features about 200 prints. It is on view until June 14 on the sixth floor of the Benilde Design + Arts Campus in Malate, Manila.

Philippine Pavilion opens at Osaka Expo

THE Philippine Pavilion has officially opened its doors at Expo 2025 Osaka. Built around the theme “Nature, Culture, and Community: Woven Together for a Better Future,” it contains the largest collaboration of Filipino weavers ever assembled, as well as a multisensory journey that blends traditional craftsmanship with tech-powered storytelling. The pavilion, behind its woven facade, showcases 212 indigenous fabrics from across the Philippines. Live performances take place during its run at the expo, which runs until October. Another feature is Dancing with Nature, an interactive installation that weaves guests into the Filipino narrative. Using generative algorithms, it transforms visitors into fluttering leaves, blooming flowers, or swimming fish, like threads in the fabric of nature. It was developed in collaboration with design studio Tellart.

Group exhibit, Rhaz Oriente show open at MO_Space

THIS April, MO_Space is hosting two exhibitions. One in the Main Gallery is titled A Bench in a Park and contains works by Juan Alcazaren III, Sam Bumanlag, Annie Cabigting, Veronica Lazo, Ella Mendoza, Henrielle Baltazar Pagkaliwangan, Nicole Tee, and Jemima Yabes. Each piece is anchored on notions of place, be it through engagement with materials, sensitivity to the process of transit, or with the physical environment as inspiration for artistic experimentation. The second exhibit is Parallax, A Trace, located at Gallery 2, with works by Rhaz Oriente. Here, she continues her exploration of light as subject, paralleling the intangibility and ubiquity of illumination in art with the frailty of memory. She uses diaphanous materials such as acrylic glass, vellum, or acetate. Both shows will run from April 26 to May 25 at MO_Space, located in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.