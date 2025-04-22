Maalaala Mo Kaya returns as a limited series

1 of 2

THE popular drama anthology series Maalaala Mo Kaya, which has depicted true-to-life Filipino stories for over 30 decades on television, is back as a limited series on streaming platform iWantTFC.

Often referred to by the abbreviation MMK, the show’s new season will consist of 13 episodes, one airing each week starting April 24.

Its last run concluded in 2022.

Charo Santos-Concio, the series’ iconic host, hopes that this edition will “resonate with both younger audiences and longtime viewers.”

“Masyado akong nalungkot noong nag-last-day taping kami two and a half years ago (I was so sad on our last day of taping [of the series] two and a half years ago),” she told press at the sidelines of the Film Development Council of the Philippines’ (FDCP) Parangal ng Sining on April 11.

Ms. Santos-Concio was there to receive a Lifetime Achievement award for her impactful contributions as an actress-producer.

She said that MMK is “one of the many things she is proud of in her career.”

One of the first episodes of the upcoming season will feature the inspiring story of Sofronio Vasquez III, the Filipino who won the recent season of reality singing competition The Voice USA.

Another episode will depict the story of one of the members of the P-pop girl group BINI.

“I manifested that the show will be back,” Ms. Santos-Concio said. “In my heart, sabi ko isang araw bibigyan ako ng pagkakataon muli na maglahad ng magagandang kwento ng ating mga kapwang Pilipino (I said that one day I’ll be given the chance again to share the wonderful stories of our fellow Filipinos).”

KEEPING BUSY

Alongside taping MMK episodes, Ms. Santos-Concio has been busy working on the action-drama series FPJ’s Batang Quiapo, where she plays Tindeng.

She will also return to the big screen this year, in the upcoming Star Cinema drama Only We Know. Based on a short teaser released early in April, it appears that she and Dingdong Dantes will have a May-December romance in the film.

“It’s a story about love. That’s all I can say about it,” she told the press. “Dingdong is very professional. It’s a joy to work with him.”

In her acceptance speech for the Lifetime Achievement award, Ms. Santos-Concio recalled her days as a movie fan who also loved to listen to radio dramas and read Liwayway magazine.

“Nakatulong iyon sa pagkahubog sa akin na magbigay ng mga kwento na magugustuhan ng mga manonood. (It all helped shape me into someone who can relay stories that will be enjoyed by viewers),” she said.

Her career as an actress and producer has spanned the arthouse films of the Experimental Cinema of the Philippines, the mainstream movies of Regal Entertainment, the big-budgeted films of Bancom Audiovision, the small indies of her own production house Vision Films, and her previous executive role at media company ABS-CBN.

Maalaala Mo Kaya will begin streaming episodes weekly on iWantTFC starting April 24. It will also air on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z on Saturdays at 8:30 p.m., starting April 26. — Brontë H. Lacsamana