AKIRA TORIYAMA, the creator of popular manga and anime Dragon Ball, passed away on March 1, according to the official Dragon Ball website.

A statement was released on the morning of March 8th, 2024, informing fans and followers of the franchise that Mr. Toriyama passed away “due to acute subdural hematoma.”

“It’s our deep regret that he still had several works in the middle of creation with great enthusiasm. Also, he would have many more things to achieve,” it said.

“Thanks to the support of many people around the world, he has been able to continue his creative activities for over 45 years. We hope that Akira Toriyama’s unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come.”

“We inform you of this sad news, with gratefulness for your kindness during his lifetime.”

A private funeral service was held with Mr. Toriyama’s family and very few relatives, according to the website. His family is not accepting flowers, condolence gifts, vists, offerings, or interviews.

In the meantime, a commemorative gathering has yet to be confirmed.

Born in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, in 1955, Mr. Toriyama is best known for creating Dragon Ball in 1984. Goku and his friends have become iconic anime characters since, with the franchise now deemed one of the biggest of all time to come out of Japan, including the likes of Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super.

Most recently, Mr. Toriyama actively worked on the manga and the 2022 film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. He is survived by a wife, a son, and a daughter. – Bronte H. Lacsamana