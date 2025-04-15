Easter gets hopping

1 of 6

BUSINESSWORLD rounded up a selection of events you can do in the city (and beyond) for Easter: from elegant afternoons to plain kiddy fun. Please forgive the puns — they were irresistible.

An elegant Easter at The Peninsula Manila

ON EASTER Sunday, April 20, The Peninsula’s youngest guests can participate in egg-cellent Easter activities in the Rigodon Ballroom, from face painting and trace n’ color classes, to pin-the-bunny-ear games, magic shows, and balloon domes. Of course, Easter would not be complete without a visit from the Easter Bunny who’ll help children fill their Easter baskets with eggs hidden in the vivid and fantastical Egglandia Maze. Children from one to 10 can join The Peninsula Egglandia Egg Hunt and Merienda Buffet that takes place on Easter Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. The merienda buffet will be served in the Garcia Villa room. Prizes for best costumes will also be given: think an Easter buffet, ice cream, fries, ice scramble. Entrance is priced at P5,500 (one child 12 years and below and one adult), and P3,000 for an additional child or adult.

For all-day enjoyment, avail the Peninsula Easter Bunny Bash room package, with in-room bubble baths, breakfast buffets each morning in Escolta restaurant, Easter nibbles from The Pen Boutique, access to the swimming pool, and egg-hunting at the Egglandia Easter Egg Hunt and Merienda Buffet. Rates start at P18,530++ for a Deluxe Room. There will be only one complimentary ticket to the egg hunt per room booking.

Meanwhile, The Pen Boutique has come up with a four-kilo limited-edition Peninsula Chocolate Golden Easter Egg which contains prizes within. Lucky winners will receive an overnight stay in a Grand Deluxe room, a bottle of Peninsula Champagne, a P5,000 gift certificate from Spices, and many more. Only 30 limited-edition Peninsula Chocolate Golden Easter Eggs are available for P6,500.

Afternoon Tea at The Lobby has been reimagined for Easter with spring- and Easter-inspired sweet items. Treats include a White Chocolate Mousse with Strawberry Confit, made to look like bunny ears; and a Mango and Coconut Opera. There are, of course, savories like Chorizon in a Piquillo Pesto Cream Ciabatta, and Roast Beef Salad and Fig Jam in a Crispy Onion-Mustard Baguette. Easter-themed Tea is served daily until April 20, from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at P5,800 with two flutes of Champagne, and P3,800 with a pot of tea.

For a more robust meal, enjoy an Easter Sunday brunch buffet with the family in Escolta from noon to 3 p.m. at P4,990 for adults and P2,500 for children below 12 on Easter Sunday.

For inquiries or more information on The Peninsula Manila’s Easter specials, call 8887-2888, ext. 6630 or e-mail reservationPMN@peninsula.com for Room Reservations, ext. 6694 or e-mail diningPMN@peninsula.com for Restaurant Reservations, or visit peninsula.com.

Solaire Resort North hops into Easter

THE NEWLY opened Solaire Resort North will be holding its very first Easter celebration, with Easter egg hunts, special dishes all around the property, and accommodations available for the whole family.

An Easter Egg Hunt will be held at the Kids Club where each egg found holds prizes and treasures. Alongside this, hunt for eggs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on April 20 to get a chance at winning exclusive vouchers to spend time at selected Solaire Resort North outlets.

Celebrate Easter with the whole family at FRESH International Buffet where there will be a selection of activities perfect for everyone. Easter feasts will also be served at Lucky Noodles and Manyaman, and for a more elevated celebration, savor an Easter Sunday brunch with Finestra and Yakumi.

Booking a stay for April 14 to 20 and enjoy discounted rates alongside a breakfast at FRESH.

For more details, reservations, and inquiries, visit the Solaire Resort North website at sn.solaireresort.com/offers/rooms-suites/easter-family-fun-escape, or contact 8888-8888 or e-mail sn.reservations@solaireresort.com.

Easter joy at Solaire Resort Entertainment City

SOLAIRE Resort Entertainment City has an Easter Sunday celebration for the entire family on April 20. The day starts with a Sunday mass at 10 a.m. in the Grand Ballroom, followed by a range of interactive activities with brunch buffets. There will be Easter egg hunts, bunny hopscotch races, face painting, and egg decorating. Earn special discounts and Easter goodie bags.

The Grand Ballroom holds Easter egg hunts for all ages and bouncy inflatables. At the Sky Tower area, kids can pick their own eggs to decorate at Waterside, complete a carrot toss at Oasis, and hop through Easter-patterned squares for a fun hopscotch activity at Fresh.

At the Theatre Café, kids can enjoy cookies and cupcake decorating, face painting, balloon sculpting, and enhance their creativity through a coloring mural. The Easter Bunny will be hopping around for photo ops.

Easter brunch buffets will be served at Finestra, Red Lantern, and Yakumi. At Finestra, enjoy unlimited flutes of champagne, a seafood tower served directly at your table, a cold cuts station, a roast beef station, and luxurious dessert. Eat all you can at Red Lantern with a dim sum buffet. At Yakumi, feast at its eight live stations.

An Easter-inspired afternoon tea will be served at the Oasis Garden Café.

Complete your Easter celebration by booking a Deluxe Room with a city or garden view for P10,500 net until April 18. Call 8888-8888 or e-mail reservations@solaireresort.com.

A playful Easter at City Of Dreams

THE WORLD’S first DreamWorks-inspired family entertainment center, DreamPlay, will be holding its annual Easter event on April 20, Easter Sunday, with registration starting at 10 a.m. The Legendary Easter package (P3,499 net) includes an all-day participating pass to the 12 attractions, access to the Dream Theatre movie Secrets of the Masters in 4D, and egg-citing activities which start at 11:30 a.m. with a jigsaw puzzle game, followed by a magic and balloon twisting show at 12:45 p.m. DreamPlay’s dining café, Chez Gingy, offers a buffet for package holders from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., where a meet-and-greet with DreamWorks characters will also take place. At 2 p.m., the characters will lead an Easter parade at The Shops at the Boulevard. Legendary package passholders are also given a loot bag, an Easter cupcake, an Easter Egg cookie to decorate with Gingy, and other entitlements including a 50% discount on in-park printed photos and a 20% discount on flower-shaped cotton candy. The Easter event at DreamPlay is open to only 150 participants and is ideally for children ages five years old and above. Kids below five availing of this package must be accompanied by an adult holding a separate Classic Easter package (P1,899 net), which includes access to the Chez Gingy buffet. While DreamPlay is exclusive to Legendary Easter and Classic Easter package holders from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday, the family center is reopening to the public by 4 p.m.

DreamPlay is also open from April 16 onwards.

Advance ticket purchase for the Legendary Easter and Classic Easter packages are ongoing until April 19 at the DreamShop counter, Wednesday to Sunday. For online payments, e-mail Dreamplay@cod-manila.com or message DreamPlay’s Facebook page.

For more luxurious Easter treats, however, think of Nobu Manila’s Easter Sunday Brunch: whole roasted US prime ribeye and Nobu-style Salmon Wellington, offered alongside Japanese Uni Tempura, King Prawn with yuzu kosho, Gallagher Oyster Okonomiyaki and Japanese Uni Palabok with assorted seafood. The Nobu brunch concept combines an all-you-can-eat dishes in an a la carte menu with a buffet spread where chefs prepare sushi, sashimi and maki rolls at the sushi bar and grilled skewered meats and vegetables at the kushiyaki station. The Nobu Easter brunch is available from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and price starts at P4,388 net per adult for the Regular package, inclusive of non-alcoholic beverages and mocktails. Other packages that include alcoholic and premium beverages are also available. Children ages six to 12 years old enjoy half price and those five years and below dine for free when accompanied by an adult availing of the Nobu brunch.

Meanwhile, Café Society sweetens the occasion with handcrafted chocolates and confections. The selection includes white and milk chocolates carved into Easter bunnies and chicks, colorful Easter eggs, and other whimsical animal figures, starting at P450. Other Easter-themed confections and pastries include Easter Chixcake (P2,100), Easter White Chocolate Rabbit Cake (P2,000), Easter cupcakes (P1,000 for a set of six), bunny cookies (P250 for two pieces), and Tres Leches Loaf (P750). The Easter treats at Café Society are available from 8 a.m. on Tuesday until April 21.

Finally, rest easy at City of Dreams Manila’s three Forbes Travel Guide Star-rated hotels, which start at P12,200 net at Nüwa Manila, P10,900 net at Nobu Hotel, and P9,698 at Hyatt Regency Manila. The Easter room packages include an overnight stay with complimentary breakfast for two adults and two children 12 years old and below, P1,000 dining credits that can be used at City of Dreams Manila’s operated outlets, 20% discount on DreamPlay’s participating tickets, 20% discount on selected Spa services, and a complimentary Maxibar in the room. Booking period is until April 19 with stay period from April 14 to 20. For inquiries, call 8800-8080 or e-mail guestservices@cod-manila.com; or visit https://www.cityofdreamsmanila.com/en/whats-on/easter-2025.

Peace and pets at Somerset Millennium Makati

AT SOMERSET Millennium Makati, even pets get an Easter holiday. Somerset Millennium Makati is a pet-friendly serviced apartment, so fur babies are welcome to enjoy a staycation. A pet fee of P2,000 per pet per day includes a welcome pet amenity kit, consisting of a pet bathrobe, pillow, treats, wipes, poop bags, and a cozy bed. On Sunday, April 20, from noon to 8 p.m., Somerset Millennium Makati, in partnership with Pet Socials PH, is celebrating Easter with pets in mind. Join them for Easter Pet’s Day Out at the 7th Floor “Barking” Lot. Entrance is free for all, and visitors can check out pet merchandise booths, let their pets play in the pet park, enjoy a photo booth and pet buffet, win raffle prizes, and more. Guests may opt for one of the hotel’s Biophilic Rooms adorned with live potted plants and nature-themed accents, connected to the hotel’s sustainability goals. Meanwhile, for P4,500 net, enjoy an overnight stay in a One-Bedroom Suite inclusive of breakfast for two adults and two kids (six years old and below), 20% off at Paradasia Spa, and access to the fitness center and swimming pool. Visit https://www.discoverasr.com/en/somerset-serviced-residence/philippines/somerset-millennium-makati and enter the promo code GETAWAY. For more information on Easter Pet’s Day Out follow @somersetmillenniummkt.

Seafood feasts at Newport

FROM the quiet reflection of Lent to the festive joy of Easter, Newport World Resorts offers a selection of experiences that embrace the ease of this season. Discover the range of non-meat dishes at Gordon Ramsay’s Bar & Grill PH, featuring a variety of à la carte offerings. While fish and chips remain a favorite, there is an array of meat-free options waiting to be explored like classic bouillabaisse broth with saffron rouille, pan-roasted king scallops in caviar sauce, and pan-roasted Tasmanian Salmon in citrus beurre blanc. These à la carte dishes start at P390++. For reservations, e-mail reservations@gordonramsayrestaurants.com.ph, for Viber and WhatsApp Chat, reach out to 0917-147-657.

At Casa Buenas, enjoy the freshness of the bounty of the sea. The signature Seafood Platte for two, features grilled butter lobster, broiled oysters with cucumber relish, jamón-wrapped scallops, and more for P2,500 net. It is available until April 30. Inquire through 7908-8988 or 0917—8788312 or visit casa.buenas@newportworldresorts.com.

Over at Garden Wing Café, located at GF, Garden Wing, one finds prawns and pumpkin gently simmered in a creamy coconut crab fat sauce. This limited-edition Prawn in Aligue, served with warm rice is priced at P800 net, available until April 30. They also offer bunny cakes and chocolate treats to take home. For inquiries, contact 7908-8889.

Hilton Manila brings the magic of Easter to life with its Easter Carnivale. Guests can enjoy lunch at Kusina Sea Kitchens, followed by an Easter program at The Ballroom. For P3,500 net for one adult and one child, they can enjor inflatables, egg hunts, face painting, and more. The Easter event is also available separately for P1,500 net for adults and P1,000 net for kids. For more information, contact 7239-7788.

Gather at the Bunny’s Easterland of Sheraton Manila Hotel with an Easter egg hunt at ColLab. Guests are encouraged to come in their cutest Easter costumes. For P1,600 net for adults and P800 net for kids, this Easter celebration promises fun for the whole family. For details and tickets, contact 0917-840-1007.

Hotel Okura Manila serves the Easter Kisetsu Buffet at Yawaragi, available for lunch from noon to 3 p.m. at P3,900++ per person. It features seasonal highlights such as herbed roasted Omaha steamship, slow-braised osso buco, grilled Japanese Arabiki sausage, and more. Yamazato meanwhile offers the Easter Dinner Party Set. Available for dinner at P20,000++ for four persons, this set features assorted nigiri, maki, tori karaage, and more. For inquiries and table reservations, call 5318-2888 or e-mail fb@hotelokuramanila.com.

Marriott Manila’s Marriott Café Bakery elevates Easter indulgence with a selection of Easter themed pastries. These are available until April 21.

For more information on Newport World Resorts, visit www.newportworldresorts.com and follow @newportworldresorts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Shangri-La Plaza gets tech-y this EASTER

TRADITION MEETS tech on April 20, Easter Sunday, as Shang holds a larger-than-life Minecraft-themed Easter egg hunt. In Pixel Lab: Eggsploration and Innovation at the Shang, young hunters will get to visit the mall’s various merchants for egg stickers and pick up bonus pixelated gems from select booth stations along the way. Prizes from participating stores await kids who complete their sticker map. To join, register children between two and 12 years old through eventsatshangri-laplaza.helixtickets.asia and choose between two schedules: 1 to 4 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Receive a Lab Entry QR Code as a confirmation of registration and have it scanned during the check-in at the East Atrium on April 20. Each participant gets a Mission Map detailing merchant locations and XP booth stations, as well as an Adventurer’s ID, which covers one child and one adult. Once complete, turn over the Mission Map at the East Atrium to redeem a mystery prize chest.

Children’s drawings also come to life at the East Atrium’s Pixel Lab, transforming them into animated elements in a digital world. They can also try their hand at virtual axe-throwing with a digital target challenge.

On April 26 and 27, business-minded boys and girls can tap into their entrepreneurial chops in Growth Hub by Kiddo-preneur, a weekend marketplace run by kids aged five to 17 years old. Head over to the Grand Atrium from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to catch the selling event that allows kids to design their booth and promote their original products to real-life customers. Prizes will be given to those with the Best Booth Design, Best Service, Best Concept, and Best Ad. Beyond the booths, the weekend fair also features interviews with the budding entrepreneurs, lively special performances, and an insightful talk on business fundamentals. For updates and inquiries, follow Shangri-La Plaza on Facebook at www.facebook.com/shangrilaplazaofficial and on Instagram @shangrilaplazaofficial.