Arts & Culture (04/09/25)

ArtistSpace holds Clarence Eduarte solo show

THE exhibit Plantae, by artist Clarence Eduarte, presents images of nature, particularly the intricate beauty of the plant kingdom, at the ArtistSpace in Makati City. His works aim to translate organic rhythms and quiet strength into modern, expressive compositions. His exhibit is on view until April 15. Plantae is an invitation to slow down, to look deeper, and to rediscover our relationship with the environment.

Soloist Andrea Obiso at PPO concert

THE Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) will close its 40th concert season, dubbed Forte, with a performance by acclaimed Italian guest violinist Andrea Obiso. The final show of the year, scheduled on April 11, at 7:30 p.m., will feature a new concerto from PPO’s composer-in-residence Jeffrey Ching, at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Makati City. PPO Concert VII: Finale will see Mr. Ching’s Concerto for Orchestra performed under the baton of Grzegorz Nowak. Meanwhile, Mr. Obiso will interpret Camille Saint-Saëns’ Violin Concerto No. 3. Tickets, ranging from P1,500 to P3,000, are now available via TicketWorld.

Galerie Stephanie presents trio of solo exhibits

THERE are three solo exhibitions running at Galerie Stephanie, delving into nuances of motion, perception, and equilibrium. Moving Still by Nicole Bitas examines the beauty found in life’s quiet pauses while Shifting Reality by Michael Orlina aims to push the boundaries of glass as a medium. Finally, The Theory of Balance by Jomike Tejido explores balance as a fluid and evolving state using earthy tones and kinetic sculptures crafted from resin, brass, and metal. All three exhibits are open to the public until April 27 at Galerie Stephanie, 6/F East Wing of Shangri-la Plaza, Mandaluyong City.

Virgin Labfest now accepting playwright applications

YOUNG aspiring playwrights can now apply for the Virgin Labfest XX Writing Fellowship Program until April 30. The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), through its Artist Training Division, is opening the program to applicants 18 to 29 years of age. Chosen writing fellows pay a registration fee of P2,500. The announcement of accepted applicants is on May 20. The fellowship will run from June 17 to 29. Visit the Virgin Labfest pages for more information.

Alliance Française puts up Siargao exhibit

THE exhibit Tinted Tides depicts the oceanic soul of Siargao island, especially its fishermen who are overlooked in the face of rising tourism. On view at the Alliance Française de Manille Gallery at Nicanor Garcia Ave., Makati City, the exhibition also serves as a fundraiser, with 10% of the proceeds going to marine education in local communities, in partnership with Oceanus. The exhibit, which features the works of artists Camille Robiou Du Pont and Charlotte Lamy, runs from April 10 to May 3.

Spanish photographer at Instituto Cervantes

RENOWNED Spanish photographer Bernardo Aja is bringing his portrait series, EntreMuros, to Instituto Cervantes de Manila in Intramuros, Manila. Presented by the Embassy of Spain in collaboration with De La Salle College of Saint Benilde and the Intramuros Administration, the show will run from April 10 until July 1. It will feature portraits taken in Cebu, Negros, and Luzon in 2018, offering a profound look into Filipino identity. From April 10 to 11, Mr. Aja will also lead a hands-on photography workshop at Instituto Cervantes, titled “Trades and Chores,” which will guide participants through Intramuros to document the people and professions that shape Manila’s historic district. Admission is free.

ARTablado spotlights Batangas and Baras art group

ARTABLADO turns the spotlight on BAGSIK and BAG, two dynamic art groups, this month. BAGSIK, short for Batangueñong Grupo sa Sining at Kultura, hails from Batangas, while BAG, or the Baras Artist Group, represents artists from the town of Baras in Rizal province. Both groups have found a creative home in ARTablado, the advocacy arm of Robinsons Land Corp. dedicated to providing a platform for visual creators. BAGSIK presents Bahaghari: Mga Kulay ng Sining — a vibrant showcase of 42 artists whose works span various media, including oil, acrylic on canvas, watercolor, mixed media, clay and scrap iron, magazine mosaic, and digital photography — which is on view at ARTablado in Robinsons Galleria until April 15. Meanwhile, BAG’s third collective exhibit, Art Flow, is on view at ARTablado Robinsons Antipolo until April 15.

IPOPHL marks National Intellectual Property Month

THE Philippines is celebrating National Intellectual Property Month this April with programs that highlight the importance of protecting and respecting intellectual property (IP) rights. This year, there is a special focus on the power of music. Its theme is “IP and Music: Bringing the Pinoy Beat to the World,” which connects with the World Intellectual Property Organization. For more details, visit the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines’ (IPOPHL) site and social media pages.