Stuff to Do (01/31/25)

Watch a movie at Fisher Mall

ON Jan. 29, Fisher Mall’s cinema arm, Fisher Box Office opened its brand-new Lounge for moviegoers. With decor that brings consumers back to the glitz and glamour of the Roaring Twenties while also being given a modern touch, visitors can instantly feel like a VIP within the halls of The Lounge. It also introduces an expanded list of snacks and drinks to choose from, including printed latte art, mocktails, and seasonal meals. In addition to the Lounge’s opening, Fisher Mall’s 11th anniversary celebration will reach its peak with a special live music performance by Over October at Fisher Mall Quezon Avenue branch on Jan. 31, and at Fisher Mall Malabon on Feb. 2. Fisher Mall also extended a wide series of consumer offers, such as enabling shoppers to enjoy discounts of up to 70% off on selected items across Fisher Supermarket, Fisher Department Store, and other participating stores until Feb. 2.

Go to The Little Prince festival at Teacher’s Village

EIGHTY-two years after Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s The Little Prince was first published, its story and its lessons on innocence, childhood, friendship, and love continue to resonate with new generations of readers. Arts & Letters, a micro enterprise offering art- and literature-inspired merchandise, is one of many groups celebrating the timeless story in the Philippines. At the two-day The Little Prince Street Kohi Festival at 24 Mayaman St., Diliman, Quezon City, on Feb. 1 and 2, Arts & Letters will showcase a growing The Little Prince collection comprised of mugs, scarves, notebooks, umbrellas, masks, and candles. It is part of a curated marketplace featuring local artisans and creators with Little Prince-themed installations and performances, live music, storytelling sessions, and cultural showcases. The festival has an admission fee of P300.

Visit the CCP’s Pasinaya Open House Festival

ON Feb. 1 and 2, at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Complex, the multi-arts festival Pasinaya will see over 200 performances, workshops, and events spanning music, theater, dance, visual arts, film, and literature. The CCP is offering an exclusive Pasinaya Bundle for P300, which includes a Pasinaya T-shirt and a wristband that serves as an all-day festival pass.

Witness the Miss Universe PH-QC 2025 coronation

ON Feb. 2, the Miss Universe Philippines-Quezon City 2025 candidates will be culminating their local pageant journey at the grand finale and coronation. Starting at 6 p.m., the event will take place at the SM North EDSA Skydome. Special guests include Miss Universe-Asia Chelsea Manalo, Miss Universe PHL-QC 2020 Michele Gumabao, and Manhunt International winner Kevin Dasom, among others.

See the premiere of Filipino film Balota on Netflix

BALOTA, a film from GMA Pictures and the GMA Entertainment Group, will stream globally on Netflix beginning Jan. 31. Written and directed by Kip Oebanda, it stars Marian Rivera, whose outstanding performance in the film garnered the Best Actress Award at the 2024 Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival. In it, she plays the fierce and intelligent Emmy, one of the teachers tasked to guard a ballot box during local elections.

Watch opera on film

REOPENING the curtains of the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ The Met: LIVE in HD program is Jacques Offenbach’s Les Contes d’Hoffmann. The opera follows the poet Hoffmann (played by Benjamin Bernheim) who is unhappily in love with Stella, an opera singer. Set to be screened on Feb. 4, at 5:30 p.m. at Cinema 1 of Glorietta 4 in Makati, the opera maps the spiritual journey of love from infatuation to passing fancies. It is the first of a lineup of eight operas to be screened this season: Jeanine Tesori’s Grounded, Giacomo Puccini’s Tosca, Aida by Giuseppe Verdi, Ludwig Van Beethoven’s Fidelio, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Le Nozze di Figaro, Salome of Richard Strauss, and Gioachino Rossini’s Il Barbiere di Siviglia.

Attend a Chinese animal signs workshop

THOSE who want to unlock the energies of the Chinese New Year can discover how cosmic forces and animal signs can shape 2025. The workshop “Unlocking 2025 with Cosmic Energies & Chinese Animal Signs” is slated for Feb. 6, 6:30 p.m., at the Y Space at Yuchengco Museum, RCBC Plaza, Ayala corner Gil Puyat Aves., Makati City. Feng Shui geomancer Melvin D. Sua and “Soul Destiny” reader Jeannie E. Javelosa will lead the workshop, which has a regular registration free of P1,000. Tickets are available via bit.ly/U2CE.

Watch spy action flick The 355

POWERHOUSE actresses have teamed up for an action-packed spy movie titled The 355. Starring Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Penelope Cruz, and Diane Kruger, the film follows a CIA agent, a rival German agent, a computer specialist, and a Colombian psychologist who come together to save the world from a group of mercenaries with a top-secret weapon. The 355 is now available to stream on Lionsgate Play.

Listen to new music by Tate McRae, Shye, Peaceful Gemini

CANADIAN singer Tate McRae has dropped the song “Sports Car,” off her upcoming new album, So Close To What, alongside the official music video. Written and produced with hitmakers Ryan Tedder, Grant Boutin, and Julia Michaels, the song glimpses Ms. McRae’s feelings of love, freedom, and desire, backed by a sultry soundscape. “Sports Car” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms. Meanwhile, the indie sensation from Singapore, singer-songwriter and producer Shye, is starting the year with a new single titled “Cecilia.” The track is an exploration of identity and the longing to find one’s place in the world. “Cecilia” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms. Then there is Filipino rapper and songwriter Peaceful Gemini’s “Piece of Gem,” a new song out now via Sony Music Entertainment. Known for her authentic approach to storytelling, Peaceful Gemini reflects on her evolution as both an artist and an individual in her latest song, which she wrote herself. Produced by Mesklun, the track combines the energy of boombap with contemporary hip-hop elements. “Piece of Gem” is out now on all digital music platforms worldwide.