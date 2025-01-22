Arts & Culture (01/22/25)

1 of 8

Year of the Snake stamps on view at Robinsons Malls

The Philippine Philatelic Federation, Inc. will open a stamp exhibition, showcasing the interesting Chinese Zodiac stamps, in collaboration with the Robinsons Malls. This will be showcased on Jan. 23 in Robinsons Manila to coincide with the launch of the Postal Corp.’s (PHLPost) special “2025 Year of the Wood Snake” postage stamp at Robinsons Manila. The stamp exhibit is part of Robinsons Mall’s Prosperity Trail to celebrate the coming Chinese New Year. The exhibition will move to Robinsons Magnolia on Jan. 24-26, then to Robinsons Galleria on Jan. 28-30, and will return to Robinsons Manila on Jan. 31-Feb. 2. Stamps will be available on sale during the Prosperity Trail.

Feminist readings take center stage at MCAD

“BODIES in Flux” offers feminist readings of time, labor, and becoming in artistic practice at the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design (MCAD) of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) on Jan. 23. The talk is part of the public programs for the ongoing exhibition, Maria Taniguchi: body of work. It is the first survey show of the internationally acclaimed visual artist which brings together some of her largest canvasses, key videos, objects, and site-specific commissions. Dr. Rosallia Domingo, the vice-chair of the Department of Philosophy at De La Salle University (DLSU), will spearhead the session. She will discuss Taniguchi’s artworks through a feminist angle, based on French thinker Gilles Deleuze’s concept of becoming which emphasizes transformative processes, and feminist theoretician Rosi Braidotti’s nomadic subjectivity which explores embodied labor in artistic practice. “Bodies in Flux” is free and open to the public. It will be held on Jan. 23, 3 p.m., at the Learning Commons of the Benilde Design + Arts Campus, 950 Pablo Ocampo St., Malate, Manila. Interested participants may register through tinyurl.com/MCADBodiesinFlux.

CCP spotlights power of women in National Theatre Live

TWO powerful one-woman plays exploring life’s complexities — Prima Facie and Fleabag – open the 2025 offerings of the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ (CCP) National Theatre Live screenings. The Philippine cinema premiere of Prima Facie is set for Jan. 28, 6 p.m., at Ayala Malls Cinemas in Glorietta, Makati, while Fleabag returns at Vertis North in Quezon City and Central Bloc in Cebu on the same day. The former is a Suzie Miller masterpiece that stars Olivier and Tony Award winner Jodie Comer as a lawyer grappling with morality, directed by Justin Martin, and filmed live at the intimate Harold Pinter Theatre in London’s West End. The latter is the perennial crowd-favorite dark comedy written and performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and directed by Vicky Jones. It is centered on an oversexed, emotionally unfiltered, and self-obsessed woman whose family and friendships are under strain. The regular ticket price is P300 in Makati and Cebu, and P350 in Vertis North, with a special ticket price for students of P150.

ArtistSpace features solo exhibit by Dr. Renato Cheng

LANDSCAPE Memories is a solo exhibition of Filipino visual artist, Dr. Renato Cheng. Currently on view until Feb. 4, it chronicles the artist’s journey as an impressionist/expressionist painter. The exhibit dwells on the intense colors and contrasts that he applies almost solidly on the canvas. Mr. Cheng has honed his oil painting technique for half a century while pursuing a path in medicine. ArtistSpace is at the ground level of Ayala Museum Annex, Makati Ave. corner De La Rosa St., Greenbelt Park, Makati City.

Lea Salonga, Arielle Jacobs join the cast of Into the Woods

THEATRE Group Asia (TGA) has announced that Olivier and Tony Award-winning actress Lea Salonga will be stepping into the iconic role of The Witch while New York-based Fil-Am Broadway star Arielle Jacobs will take on the role of Cinderella, in an upcoming production of Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods. Set for August this year at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater (SPAT) in Circuit Makati, this will be Ms. Jacobs’ first full-length musical in the Philippines. More details about the production will be announced soon.

Vargas Museum presents Korean two-man exhibit

The exhibit Unfolding ( ), featuring works by South Korean visual artists Inhwan Oh and Kyungmook Kim, is on view until Feb. 22 at the University of the Philippines’ Vargas Museum in Diliman, Quezon City. Together with the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of the Republic of Korea, the Korea Arts Management Service, and the Fund for Korean Art Abroad, the museum spotlights the experiences of two artists who embody othered identities in a society largely devoted to masculine ideals. The two artists unpack vignettes of life in South Korea as members of the LGBTQIA+ community in film and video works, and through art that engages labor and marks processes. The UP Vargas Museum in UP Diliman, Quezon City, is open from Tuesdays to Saturdays except holidays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PETA presents Control + Shift: Changing Narratives fest

PETA kicks off the year with a line-up of fresh and bold works in the Control + Shift: Changing Narratives Festival, which brings new reimaginings of Filipino stories to the theater stage. J-mee Katanyag, festival director and PETA’s newly appointed artistic director, has brought together a collection of provocative original works that highlight the exploration of diverse performative and theater forms, including puppetry, movement, interactivity, and digital theater. These elements come together to reimagine traditional Filipino folklore, values, and contemporary issues, crafting narratives that traverse the past, engage with the present, and envision futures. The festival’s centerpiece is a remounting of Melvin Lee’s critically acclaimed trilogy Kumprontasyon, as well as new and experimental works, improv performances, live music jams, and more. The festival will take place from Feb. 6 to 23 at the PETA Theater Center in New Manila, Quezon City. Festival tickets, priced at P700 for Studio Theater performances and P1,000 for Main Theater performances, are now on sale via bit.ly/PETACS2025Tickets.

Chinese New Year exhibit in Tagaytay

AN exhibition titled Coiled in Creativity and Transformation will open at The Gallery @ Summit in Summit Ridge Hotel, Tagaytay, on Jan. 25. Running for a month, it showcases a diverse array of artworks inspired by the Year of the Snake, reflecting the theme of metamorphosis, growth, and artistic evolution. The works are by 21 different artists who come from various walks of life — from fields like dentistry, pole dancing, business, and more — all of whom have channeled their personal stories, cultural narratives, and creative journeys into their art.

REP unveils 2025 calendar of theater

AT the REP Eastwood Theater in Quezon City, Repertory Philippines is set to open its 88th Season at its new home, starting with the hit romcom musical I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change. Following a successful run last year, it returns with the same cast of Gian Magdangal, Gabby Padilla, Krystal Kane, and Marvin Ong playing over 40 characters who explore the highs and lows of modern love. The play, helmed by Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo, will run from Feb. 20 to March 9. This will be followed by a staging of ART, the Tony Award-winning play by French playwright and actor Yasmina Reza, a comedy that explores the meaning of art and friendship when three long-time friends are discombobulated when one of them buys a large, expensive, completely white painting. UK-based Filipino actors James Bradwell and Martin Sarreal are part of the cast. The play is directed by Victor Lirio. Finally, REP Theater for Young Audiences will stage a production of the classic Alice in Wonderland in August, to be co-directed by Joy Virata and Cara Barredo.

2025 Metrobank Art & Design competition now open

WITH the theme “Boundless: What Art Can Be,” the Metrobank Art & Design Excellence Competition (MADE) has officially opened for this year. It has added a category on this its 41st year to encourage emerging Filipino artists to push creative boundaries and advance the growth of Philippine Art. The Mixed Media category is in addition to the Painting and Sculpture categories of the competition. The featured medium category may change over the years to highlight varying art forms and reach more creatives across the country. Entrants can now register for an account and upload photos of their artwork through the portal at https://metrobankartanddesign.awardsplatform.com/. Complete mechanics and competition guidelines are also available via this platform. Entries will be accepted until March 31.

Delia D. musical to feature songs of Jonathan Manalo

NEWPORT World Resorts has revealed more details about the upcoming theater production, Delia D.: A Musical Featuring the Songs of Jonathan Manalo. Leading the cast is Phi Palmos in the titular role, with Shaira Opsimar and Floyd Tena taking on secondary roles. The creatives behind Ang Huling El Bimbo The Musical and Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya ni Edgar Musical are returning for this production: director Dexter Santos, associate director Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo, assistant director Michael Williams, scriptwriter Dolly Dulu, dramaturg Rody Vera, and musical director Vince Lim. Delia D.: A Musical Featuring the Songs of Jonathan Manalo opens on April 25 and runs until June 8 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater. General public ticket sale starts on Feb. 17 via TicketWorld, HelixPay, and the Newport World Resorts Box Office. Tickets range from P1,000 to P3,500.