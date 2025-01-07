The concerts of 2025, so far

THIS YEAR will be another strong one for music lovers, with local and international acts populating the live concert lineup. Filipinos can expect hitmakers, indie artists, rockstars, rappers, and balladeers all throughout the year.

Here is a rundown of live music to look forward to (and block off on your calendar) for the first half of 2025, so far.

JANUARY

St. Vincent’s All Born Screaming Tour

Jan. 8

Art rock artist St. Vincent will stage her debut show in the Philippines as part of a world tour titled All Born Screaming. The tour supports her latest full-length album of the same name. She will be performing at The Filinvest Tent in Alabang, Muntinlupa City.

Maki’s Maki-Concert Sa Cebu

Jan. 11

Filipino singer-songwriter Maki is bringing his Maki-Concert series to Cebu. Known for the hit song “Dilaw,” he held the first iteration in Manila back in November. The show will be held at the Waterfront Hotel & Casino in Cebu City.

Cigarettes After Sex’s X’s World Tour

Jan. 14

American indie trio Cigarettes After Sex will be performing at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on Jan. 14, their first time back in the Philippines since 2018. The concert is part of their world tour.

Odette Quesada Hits 60

Jan. 17, 18, and 24

The queen of pop and R&B in the 1980s and ’90s will be holding a “coming home” concert marking her 60th birthday at the Globe Auditorium, Maybank Performing Arts Theater, Taguig.

Phantom Siita’s Moth to a flame

Jan. 18

Retro horror-inspired J-pop group Phantom Siita, produced by Japanese singer-songwriter Ado, will perform in Manila this January. The Manila leg of their first-ever world tour will be held at the Samsung Hall at SM Aura, Taguig City.

SEVENTEEN’s RIGHT HERE WORLD TOUR

Jan. 18-19

K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN’s RIGHT HERE world tour will be making a stop in the Philippines. Their two-night concert will take place at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

Wency Cornejo, Naldy Padilla, Cooky Chua, and Lei Bautista’s Frontmen & Rock Chix

Jan. 25

Four vocalists of iconic 1990s bands will come together for a one-night-only concert titled Frontmen & Rock Chix. Wency Cornejo of After Image, Naldy Padilla of Orient Pearl, Cooky Chua of Color It Red, and Lei Bautista from Prettier Than Pink will relive their greatest hits at the Music Museum at the Greenhills Shopping Center, San Juan City.

Maroon 5’s Asia Tour 2025

Jan. 29

Renowned pop band Maroon 5 will return to the Philippines to stage a show at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Their return to the country is part of their 2025 Asia tour.

AURORA’s What Happened To The Earth? Part 4

Jan. 31

Norwegian art-pop/folk singer AURORA is coming to the Philippines for the very first time, for a concert at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. She is known for hits like “Runaway,” “Cure For Me,” and the Frozen 2 song “Into The Unknown.”

The Music of Vehnee Saturno

Jan. 31

A slew of performers including Ice Seguerra, Joey Generoso, Jessa Zaragoza, Julie Anne San Jose, Kyla, Dingdong Avanzado, Noel Cabangon, Rita Daniela, Daryl Ong, Kris Lawrence, and Martin Nievera will honor the prolific songwriter with a concert celebrating his 40 years in the music business. Mr. Saturno is the man behind such hits as “Be My Lady” by Martin Nievera. Other memorable hits include “Sana Kahit Minsan” by Ariel Rivera and “How Could You Say You Love Me?” by Sarah Geronimo. The concert will be held at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, Pasay City.

FEBRUARY

TJ Monterde’s Sarili Nating Mundo at The Big Dome

Feb. 1-3

Filipino singer-songwriter TJ Monterde is continuing his concert series, Sarili Nating Mundo, which had two sold-out shows last year. This time, he will perform for three nights at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City.

Ice Seguerra, Nyoy Volante, Sitti, Kean Cipriano, Duncan Ramos, Princess Velasco, and Juris’ Love, Sessionistas

Feb. 8

At the Theater at Solaire in Paranaque City, Filipino music icons will be taking the stage for a pre-Valentine concert titled Love, Sessionistas. The stars are Ice Seguerra, Nyoy Volante, Sitti, Kean Cipriano, Duncan Ramos, Princess Velasco, and Juris, who will perform OPM classics and love songs.

The Brand New Heavies Live in Manila

Feb. 8

Pioneers of acid jazz, The Brand New Heavies will be holding their first Asian tour this year, with a Philippine stop at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater, Circuit, Makati. The tour features original members Andrew Lecy and Simon Bartholomew alongside vocalist Angela Ricci.

Cup of Joe’s Second Major Concert SILAKBO

Feb. 8-9

Filipino band Cup of Joe returns for another solo concert a year after their very first one. For two nights, on Feb. 8 and 9, they will celebrate their debut studio album, Silakbo, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City.

Acel Bisa, Aia de Leon, Barbie Almalbis, Hannah Romawac, Kitchie Nadal, Lougee Basabas’ Tanaw: The Repeat Concert

Feb. 9

Six Filipina alt-rock icons — Acel Bisa, Aia de Leon, Barbie Almalbis, Hannah Romawac, Kitchie Nadal, and Lougee Basabas — will perform in a concert featuring a repertoire of their biggest hits from the 1990s and 2000s. Supported by the Manila String Machine, the concert will be held at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City.

NIKI’s Buzz World Tour

Feb. 11-12

Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI will be back in the Philippines in February. Her two-night concert, part of the world tour in support of her third album, Buzz, will take place at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Script’s Satellites World Tour

Feb. 11-12

The two-night concert of renowned American band The Script marks their sixth time performing in the Philippines. It is part of a tour celebrating their 7th full-length album, Satellites. The concert will be held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City.

Hoobastank’s Hoobastank Live in Manila 2025

Feb. 12

The Hoobastank Live in Manila 2025 concert commemorates the 20th anniversary of American alternative rock band’s Grammy-nominated album The Reason. It will also be the band’s first time to perform in Manila after 20 years. The show will be held at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City.

Ronan Keating in Manila and Cebu

Feb. 12-13

Irish singer-songwriter Ronan Keating, also known for being the former lead vocalist of Boyzone, will be in the Philippines to serenade audiences in February. His concert will be held at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel in Cebu on day one, and at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City on day two.

Regine Velasquez-Alcasid’s RESET

Feb. 14-15

Renowned Filipino pop singer Regine Velasquez-Alcasid is revisiting the songs that shaped and defined her career in her upcoming two-night concert titled RESET. She will take the stage at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater, Makati City.

Stories of the Heart with Erik, Yeng, and Christian

Feb. 14-15

Those who were once comforted by the songs of Erik Santos, Yeng Constantino, and Christian Bautista will be glad to find them performing together for two nights this February. Catch them at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City.

BINI’s BINIverse World Tour 2025

Feb. 15

To kick off their world tour, P-pop girl group BINI will bring their energy and charm live to the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan. This first show will be followed by stops outside of the country.

The Corrs’ From Manila With Love

Feb. 15-16

The Irish pop-rock quartet The Corrs returns to the Philippines just in time for Valentine’s celebrations. Their two-night concert will be held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

A1’s Valentine’s Tour

Feb. 15-16

British-Norwegian boy band A1 will be back in Manila to perform for two nights in time for the Valentine’s celebrations. They will be playing love songs and more at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City.

Jinjer’s Asian Tour 2025

Feb. 18

Ukrainian progressive metalcore band Jinjer is returning to Manila after almost seven years. They will have a concert on Feb. 18 at the SM North EDSA Skydome in Quezon City.

Jay Gates — Barry Manilow Tribute

Feb. 21

A Barry Manilow tribute performer, Jay Gates’ show will be at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, Pasay City.

DAY6’s Forever Young World Tour

Feb. 22

Korean pop-rock band DAY6 will once again visit Manila — their first time since 2019 — this time bringing their music to the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Waterbomb Manila 2025

Feb. 22-23

The first Philippine edition of the South Korean music festival Waterbomb will take place at the Quirino Grandstand in Rizal Park, Manila. Set for Feb. 22 and 23, the first day will be headlined by Dynamic Duo, former IZ*ONE member Lee Chaeyeon, Skull & Haha, Sulreggae, and Reddy. On the second day, the headliners are Kang Daniel, STAYC, Viviz, DJ Roots, and Siena Girls.

wave to earth’s Play With Earth World Tour

Feb. 28

South Korean indie R&B & rock band wave to earth will be back in the Philippines following their first concert last year. Their one-night only show will be at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

MARCH

ENHYPEN’s WALK THE LINE

March 1

The seven-piece K-pop boy group ENHYPEN will hold a concert this March, following their special fan meet in Manila last December. Their WALK THE LINE tour will be coming to the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

keshi’s Requiem

March 4

American pop singer-songwriter keshi is returning to Manila in March to celebrate his sophomore album, Requiem. Supported by alternative R&B artist boylife, his concert will take place at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Michael Lives Forever: A Tribute to Michael Jackson

March 14 and 15

This tribute concert to arguably the greatest pop singer will be held at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, Pasay City.

Fusion: The Philippine Music Festival

March 15

The 10th anniversary edition of Fusion, a Philippine music festival, will boast OPM headliners like Ben&Ben, December Avenue, Zack Tabudlo, Maki, The Itchyworms, Barbie Almalbis, and Kaia. It will take place at the CCP Open Grounds in Pasay City.

Kylie Minogue’s Tension Tour 2025

March 17

Australian pop singer Kylie Minogue is bringing her iconic tunes to fans in Manila for the first time in almost 14 years. The Grammy-winning artist’s concert, celebrating her 16th studio album Tension, is set to take place at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Wanderland Music and Arts Festival

March 22-23

Wanderland will be returning to the Filinvest City Events Grounds in Alabang. With the concept “Wanderland World,” its lineup has yet to be announced though early bird tickets are already available.

APRIL

Super Junior member Kyuhyun’s 10th Anniversary Asia Tour COLORS

April 5

Kyuhyun, a member of the K-pop boy group Super Junior, is commemorating his 10th anniversary as a solo artist. His Asia tour, named after his debut solo album COLORS, will include the Philippines, with a one-night show at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City.

MAY

M2M’s The Better Endings

May 1-4

The iconic pop sound of Norwegian duo M2M will fill four nights in May. The Better Endings tour marks their return after disbanding in 2002, the Manila leg of which will be held at three venues: Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on day one and two, the SMX Convention Center in Davao City on day three, and the Waterfront Hotel Cebu in Cebu City on day four.

Ado’s Hibana

May 8

Anonymous Japanese singer-songwriter Ado — she releases music and performs with her face obscured — will be in the country in May for her second world tour, Hibana. She will perform at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Playback Music Festival

May 9-10

The Playback Music Festival, known as the Philippines’ punk, rock, and emo festival, will be held over two days: at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on day one, and at the Waterfront Hotel in Cebu City on day two. It will feature Boys Like Girls, The Click Five, Secondhand Serenade, and other punk, rock, and emo performers.

Boyz II Men Live in Manila 2025

May 18

Iconic R&B trio Boyz II Men is returning to Manila for the first time since 2019. Their concert will be held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

— Brontë H. Lacsamana