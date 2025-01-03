THE Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) greeted the new year with an announcement that they had reviewed over 267,000 materials in 2024, up from 255,220 in 2023 (a 4.65% increase) and 230,280 in 2022 (a 16% increase).

In a statement sent via e-mail, the board said that the total was made up of 264,424 television programs, 592 films, 549 movie trailers, and 1,525 publicity and optical media materials submitted by producers and networks for classification.

Of the movies reviewed, 30 films were classified as G (suitable for all audiences), 298 were PG (Parental Guidance needed), 251 were R-rated films (for adults only), and 13 were given an X rating (not suitable for public viewing).

“Despite the limitations in manpower and resources, this milestone highlights the Board’s dedication to ensuring the proper classification of media content in a rapidly growing entertainment landscape,” MTRCB said in its statement.

“The increase in the volume of materials reviewed this year reflects our commitment to meet the demands of a growing media landscape, while upholding our responsibility to ensure that content is aligned with the values and sensitivities of Filipino audiences, especially for the children and the youth,” MTRCB Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Diorella Maria “Lala” Sotto-Antonio was quoted as saying.

The board also said that “all materials are rated according to age-appropriateness,” ensuring that they “respect freedom of expression while upholding viewer protection.”

Some of the materials banned or given an X rating this year were the sex education show Private Convos with Doc Rica, the children’s film comedy Dear Satan, and the forced disappearances documentary Alipato at Muog — the third example being the only decision they agreed to overturn.

The board members of the MTRCB are lawyers Paulino Cases, Jr., Gaby Concepcion, Cesar Pareja, Ricardo Salomon, Jr., and Frances Hellene Abella; retired educator Maria Carmen Musngi; film and TV producers Josefina Annabel Bañaga, Wilma Galvante, Eloisa Matias, and Jerry Talavera; film and TV directors Antonio Reyes and Neal Del Rosario; actors Bobby Andrews, Jan Marini Alano, Mark Anthony Andaya, Luke Mejares, Johnny Revilla, Richard Reynoso, Valmar Sotto, and Almira Muhlach; film and TV editors Manet Dayrit and Katrina Angela Ebarle; advertising expert Angel Jamias; journalist Alfonso “Al” Mendoza; public servants Racquel Maria Cruz and Fernando Prieto; entrepreneurs Cherry Espion, Jose Alberto V, Glenn Patricio, and Federico Moreno; and mental health expert Lillian Ng Gui.

“As we look forward to 2025, we remain dedicated to promoting responsible viewing, strengthening collaboration with our stakeholders and supporting the continued growth and success of the Philippine creative industry,” Ms. Sotto-Antonio said. — B. H. Lacsamana