Entertainment News (01/03/25)

SZA releases album SOS Deluxe: LANA

TOP DAWG Entertainment and RCA Records’ four-time Grammy award-winning artist SZA has released SOS Deluxe: LANA, the expanded edition of her critically acclaimed album SOS. It includes “Drive,” a new song written by SZA and produced by ThankGod4Cody and Billy Lemon. It is accompanied by a music video directed by Bradley Calder and starring Ben Stiller. The album mainly features lyrics written by SZA and production by Michael Uzowuru, ThankGod4Cody, Carter Lang, Rob Bisel, Solomonophonic & Monsune, and Dylan Newstarter, among others. The album includes “Saturn,” which is currently Grammy nominated for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance, “30 for 30” (with Kendrick Lamar), “Kitchen,” “Scorsese Baby Daddy” and more. SOS Deluxe: LANA is out now on all digital streaming platforms.

Dystopian Boy Kills World now on Lionsgate Play

THE new action-packed dystopian tale, Boy Kills World stars Bill Skarsgard as a deaf-mute orphan, known simply as Boy, on a relentless quest for vengeance. His entire family wiped out by a power-hungry dynasty, he trains with a shadowy shaman and tears through waves of enemies searching for his family’s killer, the cunning and deranged Hilda Van Der Koy (played by Famke Janssen). The film is out now via Lionsgate Play.

Kapitolyo Art Space hosts 1st exhibit at new location

THE inaugural exhibition at the new location of Kapitolyo Art Space is Projekt Kapitolyo, done in partnership with Shades of Pink Philippines Foundation, Inc., a breast cancer awareness organization. The group show, which runs until Jan. 12, boasts artworks by various artists such as Junyee, Pandy Aviado, Red Mansueto, Eghai Roxas, Gig de Pio, Kitty Taniguchi, Hermisanto, Arnel Borja, Pen Medina, Sio Montera, Raymund Fernandez, and Danni Sollesta, among many others. It marks the move of the art space to its new home at 21 West Capitol Drive, Kapitolyo, Pasig City. The gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Alien: Romulus now streaming on Disney+

THE latest installment of the legendary Alien franchise, 20th Century Studios’ Alien: Romulus, makes its way to streaming this January. With it, director Fede Alvarez takes the story back to its iconic roots as a group of young colonizers come face-to-face with the most relentless and deadly life form in the universe. It stars Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu. The film is out now via Disney+.