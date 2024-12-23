A guide to the Metro Manila Film Festival 2024

ACTION, comedy, drama, fantasy, horror, musical, romance, and thriller are just some of the many genres offered at this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF). Organized by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), it runs from Dec. 25 to Jan. 7, 2025.

The film festival celebrates its 50th year with the theme of “Sinesigla sa Singkwenta” (Film enthusiasm on the 50th).

“As we move forward to another 50 years, let us support and promote the MMFF and our local film industry, encouraging Filipino filmmakers to create meaningful, impactful films that resonate with audiences both locally and globally,” MMDA acting chairman and MMFF chair Don Artes said in a press release.

The festival’s Gabi ng Parangal or awards ceremony will be held at the Solaire Resort Ballroom on Dec. 27.

Established in 1975, the Metro Manila Film Festival aims to promote and enhance Philippine cinema. During its run, no non-festival film, local or foreign, can be screened in regular theaters.

Here are the 10 official entries to the MMFF 2024 in alphabetical order:

AND THE BREADWINNER IS…

(produced by Star Cinema, The IdeaFirst Company)

Directed by Jun Robles Lana

This is a family comedy-drama that is an homage to breadwinners. It charts the struggles of Bambi Salvador, who works as an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) in Taiwan and returns home to find that her remittances were not used by her family as intended. It stars Vice Ganda, with an ensemble cast that includes Eugene Domingo, Gladys Reyes, Jhong Hilario, Maris Racal, and Anthony Jennings.

MTRCB Rating: PG

ESPANTAHO

(produced by Quantum Films, Cineko Productions, Purple Bunny Productions)

Directed by Chito S. Roño

This is a horror film that follows a woman named Monet and her mother Rosa, who must deal with a series of uncanny events and uncover dark secrets following the family patriarch’s death. The malevolent plot unfolds over the course of the nine days of mourning called pasiyam. The film stars Judy Ann Santos and Lorna Tolentino.

MTRCB Rating: PG

GREEN BONES

(produced by GMA Pictures)

Directed by Zig Dulay

This morality drama tells the parallel stories of prison guard Xavier Gonzaga and reformed murder convict Domingo Zamora, with the former being extremely distrusting of the latter. When Gonzaga resolves to keep Zamora behind bars forever, he gradually discovers the truth behind the notorious criminal’s past. The film stars Dennis Trillo and Ruru Madrid.

MTRCB Rating: PG

HOLD ME CLOSE

(produced by Viva Films, Ninuno Media)

Directed by Jason Paul Laxamana

This romantic fantasy tells the story of a man named Woody, who travels the world in search of a place to settle down. When his trip to Japan puts him in the path of a unique woman named Lynlyn, who has the ability to determine if a person will bring her happiness or harm, his life turns upside down. The film stars Carlo Aquino and Julia Barretto.

MTRCB Rating: PG

ISANG HIMALA

(produced by Kapitol Films, UXS)

Directed by Pepe Diokno

This musical film is based on the 2003 stage musical of the same name which was adapted from the 1982 film Himala, written by National Artist Ricky Lee and directed by National Artist Ishmael Bernal. It follows a young woman, Elsa, a faith healer whose miracles draw the attention of both residents of the small town of Cupang and travelers from afar that seek to capitalize on the phenomenon. It stars Aicelle Santos and Bituin Escalante.

MTRCB Rating: PG

THE KINGDOM

(produced by APT Entertainment, Mzet Productions, MediaQuest)

Directed by Michael Tuviera

This action-adventure drama presents the political hierarchy of the Kingdom of Kalayaan, a reimagining of the Philippines as a group of islands that was never colonized. At its center is Lakan Makisig, the king whose favored daughter among three children is kidnapped in light of a succession crisis. The film stars Vic Sotto and Piolo Pascual.

MTRCB Rating: PG

MY FUTURE YOU

(produced by Regal Entertainment)

Directed by Crisanto Aquino

This romance film follows Lex, a young man living in 2009, who stumbles upon a mysterious app that links him to Karen, a woman living in 2024, in an odd twist of time travel. In the development of their relationship, the film explores the complexities of human connection. The film stars on-screen love team Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin.

MTRCB Rating: G

STRANGE FREQUENCIES: TAIWAN KILLER HOSPITAL

(produced by Reality MM Studios)

Directed by Kerwin Go

This found-footage horror film is inspired by the 2018 Korean horror film Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum. In it, a group of online celebrities and aspiring amateur ghost hunters visit a haunted medical facility for one night. Its mysteries unravel in this meta narrative featuring an ensemble cast. The stars include Enrique Gil, Jane de Leon, Alexa Miro, and Rob Gomez, among other influencers.

MTRCB Rating: R-13

TOPAKK

(produced by Nathan Studios, Strawdog Studios, FUSEE)

Directed by Richard Somes

This action thriller is about an ex-Special Forces security guard who attempts to save the life of a woman being hunted by a corrupt police death squad working for a drug cartel. Through this adventure, the film puts the spotlight on post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The film stars Arjo Atayde and Julia Montes.

MTRCB Rating: R-16 (but some cinemas will play an R-18 version)

UNINVITED

(produced by Mentorque Productions, Project 8 Projects)

Directed by Dan Villegas

This revenge thriller follows Lilia, a grieving mother who sets out to avenge the murder of her daughter at the hands of a billionaire. To do this, she infiltrates an exclusive circle of elites under the persona of Eva, uncovering the truth and carrying out her revenge over the course of a party. The film stars Vilma Santos, Nadine Lustre, and Aga Muhlach.

MTRCB Rating: R-16

— Brontë H. Lacsamana