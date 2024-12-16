THE distributor of drinkware brand Stanley in the Philippines, Chris Sports, said that the local stores are “not affected by the recall” of defective products made by Stanley in the US. In a reply to BusinessWorld, the company said that the defective items are not currently sold in the Philippines.

Stanley issued the recall on approximately 2.6 million of its Switchback and Trigger Action stainless steel travel mugs due to a potential burn hazard. It has received 91 reports of the mugs’ lids detaching during use, 16 of which occurred in the US. These incidents resulted in 38 burn injuries worldwide. Eleven cases required medical attention.

The recall includes the two double-walled products, sold in white, black, and green, in 12 oz., 16 oz., and 20 oz. sizes, and with a polypropylene lid. The company said that the threads of the mug’s lid shrank due to exposure to heat and torque, causing the lid to detach during use. Consumers were advised to stop using the recalled travel mugs and to contact Stanley to receive a replacement lid for free.

Stanley recently opened its first two stand-alone stores in the Philippines, at SM Mall of Asia and SM North EDSA. — BHL