TV5 adapts ’80s revenge tale into a teleserye

ORIGINALLY penned by legendary comic book writer (and film director) Carlo J. Caparas, then brought to life by actor Rudy Fernandez as a 1980s action film adaptation, Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa has found its way back into the limelight via a new TV series.

“This new [potential] blockbuster series is exciting, especially for people like me who are big fans of Rudy Fernandez. It is a modern retelling of the movie adaptation of the Carlo J. Caparas comics, extended into a teleserye format,” Dino Laurena, chief operating officer of TV5, said at its press launch on April 2.

“It is part of TV5’s summer campaign ‘Wow na wow sa panahon ng tag-araw,’ which brings in a new lineup of afternoon teleseryes,” he added.

Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa follows Norman Dela Cruz (played by Kiko Estrada), a working student aspiring to become a lawyer. His life takes an unexpected turn when his mother Tacing (played by Ana Abad Santos), engages in a land dispute with her estranged non-biological brother Benito Balmores (Gardo Versoza) that results in tragedy.

After several years, Norman returns as the successful lawyer Abra Espiritu, with plans to avenge his mother. However, he finds himself torn as he falls in love with Benito’s daughter, Mercy Balmores (Sarah Lahbati).

Mr. Estrada told the press that he feels the immense pressure of taking on a role penned and played by iconic personalities.

“It’s very emotional for me because, two years ago, I didn’t know if I would continue acting,” he said. “I gave years to the industry and thought it might be time to give up. [Then] this came along, and binigay ko ang lahat sa serye na ‘to (I gave everything to this series).”

For Albert Langitan, one of the series’ directors, there was no one better to play the lead.

“Ten years ago, sinabi ko kay Kiko na dapat maging action star siya (I told Kiko that he should become an action star). Years passed and here we are,” he said.

As an adaptation, Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa has big shoes to fill — and the entire production is aware of it. Ms. Lahbati said that she also felt the heavy weight of being the leading lady, since it had been eight years since she last had a major role in a teleserye.

Mr. Langitan said that there may be high expectations, continuing both the comic book legacy and the 1980s action film legacy, but the goal is to match their impact.

“For now, this show is slated to run for 13 weeks. We don’t know how much longer it will be, but we made sure there are no throwaway characters, that all of them have a role to play to push the narrative forward,” he said in Filipino.

The TV5 show is made in cooperation with Studio Viva and Sari-Sari.

Also in the cast are Sid Lucero, Rhen Escaño, Mark Anthony Fernandez, Andrew Muhlach, Phoebe Walker, Andre Yllana, Ashley Diaz, Annika Co, Rose Van Ginkel, Jeffrey Hidalgo, and Jeric Raval.

Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa premieres on April 8 at 2:30 p.m., with same-day catch-ups on the Sari-Sari Channel at 8 p.m. It will air Mondays to Fridays after noontime show Eat Bulaga. — Brontë H. Lacsamana