You’ve still got a couple of weeks to get Christmas presents, and we’ve got a few tips, from the luxurious to the quirky.

LUXE LIST

Coach. The Rustan’s Makati Coach store debuts the house’s Holiday 2024 collection designed by Creative Director Stuart Vevers. With craftsmanship, luxury, and self-expression at the forefront, the collection reimagines classic Coach American heritage styles with a youthful twist. The brand’s popular Tabby shape now comes with a chain, but there are other ways to enjoy it: think quilted, or with crystals. The Fall/Winter collection, meanwhile, still on display, shows vintage Coach styles but in more festive colors. The New York collection is also available: and to make someone feel special, why not get someone a bag also held by supermodel Bella Hadid (Hint: ask for the Brooklyn). The new Coach Rustan’s Makati store is on the first level.

Gucci. By acquiring a bit (pun intended) from the Gucci Cruise 2025 and Fall/Winter 2024 collection, you’re getting a bit of history: this will round out new Creative Director Sabato de Sarno’s first full year with the Italian household name. The inspiration is London, so they have got knits and florals, but also a ballet flat shaped exactly like a pointe shoe, with the house’s recognizable horsebit buckle. Most special of all, of course, is the debut of the Blondie bag, named after Debbie Harry’s new wave band. The bag, a leather or toile sling akin to those containing cameras, revives a Gucci logo used in the 1970s, right when Debbie Harry burst into the scene. Visit Gucci’s store in Greenbelt.

Dita Lancier. Give the gift of seeing and being seen with the Fall/Winter 2024 collection of luxury eyewear brand Dita Lancier. Dita Lancier provides timeless designs with advanced lens technology for optimal vision in any environment — land, sea, or air. The brand’s mission is to help people “see the world better without sacrificing style,” offering eyewear that enhances both visibility and comfort. The collection consists of frames crafted from premium materials like titanium and acetate, featuring anti-slip rubber nose pads and temples for ultimate comfort. This collection offers a variety of timeless shapes designed for a classic style, ensuring functionality and comfort for everyday wear or life’s adventures. Each piece is built for durability as it improves optical precision while blocking UV and blue spectrum light. The Dita Lancier FW24 collection is available in square, rectangle, round, and aviator frame shapes with lens in three colors: land (brown), sea (gray lens), and air (green). The Dita Lancier FW24 is now available at select Vision Express locations nationwide.

ARTSY LIST

We understand that not everyone is into glamor: for those looking for more understated gifts, we’re presenting art-emblazoned gifts for a little bit of beauty in your everyday.

Arts & Letters. Quezon City-based Arts & Letters has released a gift collection of ceramic mugs featuring several famous paintings. These include Vincent van Gogh’s Starry Night, Almond Blossoms, and Vase with Twelve Sunflowers. Edgar Degas’ The Pink Dancers, Before the Ballet, and The Green Dancer are also on the list, as are Gustav Klimt’s The Kiss and the Tree of Life. The collection is rounded out by Katsushika Hokusai’s The Great Wave off Kanagawa. The mugs are available at P325, and a boxed coffee set is available for P475. Double the fun with two mugs and the boxed set for P800. Other designs include mugs inspired by The Little Prince and Alice in Wonderland. For orders, contact https://web.facebook.com/artsandlettersmanila.

Fundacion Sansó. Not many people have a Juvenal Sanso at home, but you can change that with gifts from the Fundacion Sansó museum shop. There are plates printed with his works (P3,500), but for a grand gesture, try the Impact of Creation Sansó x Rega Turntable System, for P125,000. For something a little more humble, try their tea tumblers, also printed with the artist’s works, from P800. For more information, check out https://fundacionsanso.shop/.