Entertainment News (12/13/24)

1 of 5

Ben&Ben featured on Times Square billboard

AWARD-WINNING Filipino band Ben&Ben has achieved a new milestone, appearing on a Times Square billboard for Spotify. This high-profile feature is part of a campaign to promote their third studio album, The Traveller Across Dimensions. The band’s new album, released on Nov. 29, has garnered widespread traction for its expansive concept and sonic experiments. The campaign in Times Square marks a significant step in expanding Ben&Ben’s global presence, bringing their unique sound to new audiences worldwide. Ben&Ben is set to bring the album to life with their first arena concert on Dec. 14 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. The concert will be a blend of live music with state-of-the-art multimedia elements. The Traveller Across Dimensions is now available for streaming on all digital platforms via Sony Music Entertainment.

Apl.de.Ap Foundation backs students’ Christmas song

THE Apl.de.Ap Foundation International and One Down Media have joined forces to release “It’s That Time of Year,” a new Christmas song performed by over 3,000 students from the Sisters of Mary Schools in Cavite, Philippines. Each stream of the song helps fund housing, meals, and education for children in need. This track is designed to become an annual tradition, and the masters of the song have been donated to the school, ensuring a sustainable, recurring gift every holiday season. The students aren’t just performing; they’re learning about the art of making music. Apl.de.Ap, founder of the foundation, said: “This song not only captures the spirit of Filipino Christmas but also gives these students a chance to see their creativity recognized on a global stage.” The music video, produced by One Down and filmed on location in Oxnard, California, will premiere on One Down’s YouTube channel on Dec. 12. Featuring young local dancers, families, and real people, it tells the story of a lonely grandmother rediscovering holiday joy. The song itself was produced by Grammy-winning artists Apl.de.Ap and Keith Harris, alongside multi-platinum songwriter and producer David “DQ” Quinones, songwriter Johnny Black, and recording engineer Edgar “Artek” Sinio, and is a seamless collaboration between world-class talent and aspiring young voices. For over 30 years, the Sisters of Mary Schools have provided free, high-quality education, housing, and meals to children from impoverished families. Having supported over 60,000 children since their founding, the schools boast an 86% success rate in helping graduates break the cycle of poverty. “It’s That Time of Year” is now streaming on Spotify and other platforms. Donations can be made at https://www.zeffy.com/donation-form/aplfi-x-som-x-one-down.

Iconic FPJ films to premiere on GMA in 2025

GMA NETWORK and FPJ Productions, Inc. have announced a partnership to broadcast Fernando Poe, Jr.’s (FPJ) iconic films in the FPJ sa GMA program set for 2025. The new program will feature a selection of FPJ’s box-office hits, offering a nostalgic experience for longtime fans and introducing his legendary works to a new generation. The partnership was sealed in a contract signing on Dec. 3, attended by GMA Network President and Chief Executive Officer Gilberto R. Duavit, Jr., along with key executives. Representing FPJ Productions were Senator Grace Poe and FPJ Productions President Jeffrey Stevens G. Sonora, among others. This partnership also celebrates the 20th anniversary of FPJ’s passing.

Knock2 teams up with RL Grime, announces global tour

ELECTRONIC MUSIC star Knock2 has collaborated with trap producer RL Grime on the new single, “come aliv3,” featuring vocalist Abi Flynn. This track is the third single from Knock2’s debut album, nolimit. To celebrate the album release, Knock2 will embark on the Knock2: nolimit TOUR, starting in Vancouver, British Columbia, in February 2025. The tour will visit major cities including New York, Sydney, Chicago, Toronto, Denver, Austin, Vancouver, and Perth, showcasing his new stage production, The Stack. For tickets, visit https://nolimitmuzik.net/.

Party Favor bids farewell with final EP

DANCE MUSIC artist Party Favor is saying goodbye to the scene with his final EP, The Party Never Dies, released on Dec. 6 through Ultra Records. This final project wraps up his journey in the electronic music industry. To celebrate the release and his career that spans over a decade, an “honorary funeral” music video has been created, featuring appearances by over 20 industry artists such as Valentino Khan, Bijou, and Rossy Kate. Party Favor, known for his innovative blend of trap, bass, and house music, has helped shape the dance music landscape. For more updates check, partyfavorfuneral.com.