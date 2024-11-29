Stanley unveils two standalone stores in the Philippines

1 of 2

DRINKWARE brand Stanley’s signature Quencher cups have been trending online since late last year. As a result, it recently opened standalone stores at SM Mall of Asia (MOA) in Pasay City and SM North EDSA in Quezon City, with the goal of expanding its presence in the Philippines.

At the unveiling of the flagship store in Pasay City on Nov. 25, Gilbert Tang, managing director of Stanley’s Philippine distributor Chris Sports, showed off the range of popular, colorful, and durable reusable cups available at the stores.

Mr. Tang told BusinessWorld at the sidelines of the launch that while the brand has been in the Philippines since 2016, the standalone stores can “better tell the story of Stanley.”

“Sometime last year, Stanley was rebranded from its outdoor, sporty image to more of a fashion statement today. That’s what we want to convey,” he said.

Of the wide selection of statement cups, the most popular among stylish Filipinos is the trendy sippy tumbler known as the Quencher. However, on-the-go athletes and adventurers like Mr. Tang himself tend to go for the Varsity IceFlow jug, perfect for use at the gym.

The products are “built to last a lifetime,” blending “style, functionality, and life’s everyday adventures,” according to Stanley’s official statement.

The 27.74-square-meter flagship store in MOA features a chic design and playful elements, filled with vibrant patterns, dynamic colors, and metallic accents. That branch is offering complimentary Stanley totes and premium stickers to customers, for a limited amount of time.

“Filipinos can also expect new designs almost every two months,” Mr. Tang added. “We had the Olivia Rodrigo design, the Barbie design, and soon we’ll get the [Argentine footballer] Lionel Messi design.”

“Not all designs are here yet, but they will come. There’s a lot to look forward to,” he said.

The flagship store is located at Level 2 of SM Mall of Asia’s Main Mall. The Quezon City branch is located at Level 2 of SM North EDSA’s North Towers. — Brontë H. Lacsamana