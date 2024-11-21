Dining In/Out (11/21/24)

1 of 4

Singapore Airlines now serves Cristal

SINGAPORE AIRLINES (SIA) will be the world’s only airline to serve the iconic Cristal 2015 champagne, following an exclusive agreement with leading French champagne house Louis Roederer. Cristal 2015 will be served in SIA’s Airbus A380 Suites and Boeing 777-300ER First Class cabins starting Dec. 1. Initially available on flights between Singapore and Delhi, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Paris, Shanghai, Sydney, and Tokyo, the offering will rotate to other Suites and First Class routes on a three-month rotational basis. Crafted by cellar master Jean-Baptiste Lécaillon, Cristal 2015 blends 40% Chardonnay and 60% Pinot Noir, sourced from 45 vineyard plots across Louis Roederer’s seven Grands Crus. Yeoh Phee Teik, senior vice-president customer experience, Singapore Airlines, said in a statement: “This partnership between two world-class brands demonstrates Singapore Airlines’ commitment to elevating the travel experience for our discerning customers. Exclusively offering a premium champagne like Cristal 2015 will delight our Suites and First Class customers, and ensures that they continue to enjoy an unparalleled, luxurious journey with us.” Cristal 2015 joins SIA’s list of champagnes, offering Suites and First Class customers up to three premium labels to choose from on each flight.

Midea releases new gas range

MIDEA latest kitchen innovation is the 50cm XpressFlame Rotary Burner gas range which is designed for use even by beginners. Compared to a traditional burner, the XpressFlame has a rotary burner for faster temperature rising and more even heat distribution. Its burners are designed with a narrow jet flow channel, allowing the fire to spiral out along the inclined plane like a tornado. This gas range is also 12% more powerful than previous Midea gas ranges, and its rapid burner, now positioned to the left front, has a 2.8kW flame output to generate more heat for quicker cooking times. The XpressFlame Rotary Burner features a larger cooking zone compared to the previous platform, from 460mm to 500mm. It also has a 62L big oven capacity with four rapid burners, allowing one to cook multiple dishes simultaneously. This gas range is also built with stainless steel that can endure up to 10 years of use. Built-in safety features include 600°C to 900°C temperature resistance, and the oven is equipped with a flame-failure device to avoid risk of accidents in the kitchen. Concepcion Midea Inc. Philippines (CMIP) has extended the product warranty to two years for the parts and service and a five-year warranty for the burner. To learn more about the Midea Xpress Flame Gas Range series, visit www.midea.com/ph, subscribe to Midea Philippines Official on YouTube, and like @MideaPhilippines on Facebook.

McDonald’s spreads Christmas cheer at drive-throughs

MCDONALD’S Philippines is bringing back its Ride-Thru Light Show. As part of the “Love Ko ang Pasko, Love Ko ang McDonald’s” campaign, select McDonald’s Drive-Through stores across the country will be transformed with radiant displays. The Ride-Thru Light Show can be seen at the following McDonald’s locations: a Barrio Pasko theme at McDonald’s Quezon Avenue Ligaya, Quezon City; a Snowy Mountain theme at McDonald’s Pioneer Reliance, Mandaluyong; Candy Cane Lane at McDonald’s Paseo Arcenas, Cebu City; and Neon Dreamworld at McDonald’s MAA Diversion Road, Davao City. McDonald’s Clarkgate in Pampanga will light up with a Toyland theme, while Winter Wonderland will come to McDonald’s Southwoods, Laguna, and a Gingerbread House theme to McKinley West, Taguig. McDonald’s Ride-Thru Lights Shows were first launched at the height of the pandemic in 2021. This year, the experience comes to more branches in more areas in the country, casting a holiday glow nightly from 6 p.m to 5 a.m. McDonald’s will also be spreading more holiday cheer with special limited-time holiday offers with menu favorites like Chicken McDo and McFlurry.

Mang Inasal does breakfast

MANG INASAL is adding flavor to mornings with its new AlmuSOLB breakfast meals, available from 8 to 11 a.m at over 200 locations nationwide. Favorites like Chicken Inasal, Pork BBQ, and Pork Sisig will be served with Chicken Oil Garlic Rice and a fried egg. Prices for the AlmuSOLB meals start at ₱139, with the option to add unlimited Chicken Oil Garlic Rice for ₱45. The new AlmuSOLB meals are available for dine-in, takeout, or delivery via the Mang Inasal Delivery App, https://manginasaldelivery.com.ph/, or through food delivery apps like GrabFood and foodpanda.