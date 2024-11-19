Entertainment News (11/19/24)

1 of 12

Hello, Love, Again reunites Alden Richards, Kathryn Bernardo

FIVE years after the film Hello, Love, Goodbye came out, the highly anticipated sequel, Hello, Love, Again, has hit Philippine cinemas. With a rating of PG (Parental Guidance) given by the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB), the romance starring Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards, and directed by Cathy Garcia-Sampana ,continues the story of Joy and Ethan. It kicks off where the 2019 film ended, in Canada, where the two leads meet once more and realize how much they have changed since their last goodbye. It is currently showing in theaters nationwide.

Ben&Ben unveils first-ever animation-concert hybrid

THE Filipino nine-piece band Ben&Ben is set to revolutionize shows with a mix of animation, film, and music performances through Ben&Ben’s The Traveller Across Dimensions concert on Dec. 14. The audio-visual arena extravaganza will take place at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, produced by Ovation Productions. It is inspired by their upcoming third studio album, The Traveller Across Dimensions, which aims to push the boundaries of traditional music releases, both thematically and conceptually. Puppeteer Studios will help the band transport the concert audience into a magical realm based on the album. “We’re thrilled to share the story of Liwanag, the titular character in The Traveller Across Dimensions,” Ben&Ben said in a statement. The show will also incorporate Liwanag LED wristbands as part of the immersive experience, in partnership with tech provider Pixmob. Tickets, ranging in price from P1,700 to P7,700, are now available via SM Tickets.

Markdown Madness sale returns to Tektite Ortigas

THE year-end sale Markdown Madness is making its return to the Tektite Auditorium in Ortigas, Pasig City, from Nov. 18 to 22. There will be discounts of up to 70% on a wide range of items from brands like Sperry, Merrell, Keds, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Pony. For every P8,000 purchase, buyers can also receive a P500 voucher. For more details, follow Markdown Madness on Facebook and Instagram.

D’Festa K-Pop experience comes to the Philippines

FOLLOWING its runs in Tokyo, Seoul, Jakarta, and Los Angeles, the K-Pop experience D’Festa is set to end its world tour in the Philippines. Led by Dispatch, an online media outlet in Korea, the event has been promoting K-pop around the world for 10 years through the immersive exhibit. This year’s experience will include performances, photographs, and videos from some of the biggest K-Pop groups such as BTS, Twice, Seventeen, NCT 127, NCT Dream, Enhypen, Tomorrow x Together, and Stray Kids. Its three main parts are The Exhibition, with portraits and group photos; The Movie, with exclusive footage of never-before-seen performances; and The Experience, an immersive 3D LED stage filmed by K-Pop stars. D’Festa will open its doors on Dec. 20 at BGC Immersive, on the 3rd floor of One Bonifacio Mall, Bonifacio High Street, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. The event will run until March 19, 2025. Tickets are priced at P1,200 for weekday visits and P1,450 for weekends.

NIKI announces Buzz World Tour stops in Asia

JAKARTA-born, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter and producer NIKI is bringing her Buzz World Tour to Asia in 2025, produced by Live Nation. Following successful shows across North America and Europe, NIKI will kick off her Asia tour in February 2025, marking her debut show in Hong Kong, followed by stops in Manila, Jakarta, Bangkok, and Singapore, places where she had sold out shows in 2023. Tickets to the Feb. 11 and 12 shows at the SM Mall of Asia Arena will be available starting Nov. 20. More details can be found at nikizefanya.com.

Boyz II Men announces Manila show date

GRAMMY Award-winning R&B trio Boyz II Men has announced that they will have a one night-only concert in Manila on May 18, 2025. To take place at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, the show will welcome audiences to sing along to the group’s famous hits, like “I’ll Make Love to You,” “End of the Road,” “Water Runs Dry,” “On Bended Knee,” and many more. Tickets are now available via TicketNet outlets.

Japanese pop star Ado returns for world tour

CRUNCHYROLL, the global brand for anime, has announced that iconic Japanese vocalist Ado will embark on her second world tour, Hibana, which will start at Tokyo’s Saitama Super Arena next April. Manila is among the 30 cities worldwide that are part of the tour, promoted by AEG Presents Asia and Ovation Productions. The Manila show will be on May 8, 2025, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. Tickets, priced from P1,800 to P10,250, can be purchased through SM Tickets. A presale code is now available on Crunchyroll News (https://got.cr/AdoHibana), with general ticket sales opening at 10 a.m. on Nov. 22.

Black Friday Bonanza at Paseo Outlets in December

MYSTERY prizes and vouchers will be available at the Black Friday Sale and Celebrity Bazaar at Paseo Outlets in Greenfield City, Sta. Rosa, Laguna, running from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1. There will also be the Black Friday Bingo, where shoppers can get a Bingo card and have it stamped as they shop. Completing all the tasks on the card gives them a chance to win prizes and discounts. Meanwhile, the Black Friday Bonanza accepts a purchase receipt of at least P2,000 for those who want to unlock a mystery gift. A fireworks display is also set to happen at the Paseo Outlets on Dec. 1.

KAIA to perform at ASEAN India Music Festival 2024

FILIPINO girl group KAIA will be performing on the stage of the ASEAN-India Music Festival (AIMF) at the end of November. The festival is known for its diverse lineup across India and Southeast Asia, will be taking place from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 at Purana Qila in New Delhi, India. Entry is free for all guests. Joining this year are the Television Off band from Thailand, Hanoi rock pioneers Buc Tuong from Vietnam, pop-rockers Floor 88 from Malaysia, indie rockers Subsonic Eye from Singapore, pop singer Chet Kanhchna from Cambodia, MRTV from Myanmar, and girl group KAIA from the Philippines, among others.

ATEEZ releases 11th extended play

K-POP group ATEEZ recently dropped their 11th EP, GOLDEN HOUR: Part.2, out now via Sony Music Korea/RCA Records. The record aims to showcase ATEEZ’s diverse musicality with a mix of tracks that push genre boundaries. The title track is “Ice On My Teeth.” GOLDEN HOUR: Part.2 features a total of six songs and is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Jason Marvin reflects on healing in new album

FILIPINO singer-songwriter Jason Marvin has released his new album, Rewritten Promise (Volume 2), via Sony Music Entertainment. “This album is about changing plans and expectations. Acknowledging that we have no control over destiny, we can make plans, set expectations, and even prepare for what’s ahead. But when life throws you an unexpected storm, you just have to hold on to who you are and trust in God’s faithfulness,” he said in a statement. The album was made with producers Nicholas Lazaro of La Balls Studio and Shadiel Chan of 9 Degrees North. It is out now on all digital streaming platforms.

GMA Network releases 2024 Christmas Station ID

TO kick off its celebration of the Christmas season, GMA Network has released its Christmas Station ID for 2024, titled “Ganito Ang Paskong Pinoy: Puno ng Pasasalamat.” The video “places gratitude at the center of the holiday celebration, serving as a timely reminder and tribute to what Paskong Pinoy really is,” according to a statement by GMA. It can now be found on the network’s video and social media platforms online.