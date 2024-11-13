CCP’s wood-based art exhibit travels to Laguna

1 of 2

WHILE the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ (CCP) 21st Century Art Museum Collection has been featured in many exhibitions over the years, its diverse pieces made of wood are now enjoying newfound attention in Biñan, Laguna.

Kwentong Kahoy, an exhibition that highlights art made with wood, is on display until Dec. 2 at the Sevina Park Pavilion, as part of a collaboration between the CCP and property developer Arthaland.

At a press launch of the exhibit on Nov. 7, CCP Vice-President and Artistic Director Dennis Marasigan said that their goal is “to introduce the public to the adaptability and rich cultural significance of wood.”

“The exhibit explores the relationship between wood and storytelling, how this natural material has been integrated to our culture, history, and identity. From traditional carvings to contemporary works, wood has been a vessel for narratives carrying both personal and collective histories,” he said.

The works displayed include carved furniture, paintings, prints, sculptures, wooden instruments, and ethnographic artifacts.

The Sevina Park property which houses the exhibit is set to be a mixed-use development with over 60% green and open spaces. Arthaland is the first development in Southeast Asia to achieve Platinum certification under the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) green building program for Neighborhood Development and Homes categories.

“This is the third collaborative project between CCP and Arthaland,” said Jaime C. González, vice-chairman and president of Arthaland. “Many may not be aware that art is a vital component of sustainability. We are very excited about this partnership as it allows us to further contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.”

Before Kwentong Kahoy, the Arthaland Century Pacific Tower in Cebu also hosted a CCP exhibit. For Mr. Marasigan, the ongoing rehabilitation of the CCP Main Building has given them an opportunity to showcase art collections in other places instead.

“The exhibition space is not just a physical venue. It is a place for the community, a place where people come together to appreciate the depth of our collective creativity,” he said.

Mr. González added that Sevina Park is just one example of “cultivating a space for art in a vibrant community emphasizing sustainability.”

With Kwentong Kahoy, there is also a clear connection to nature, be it carved, shaved, or painted. The exhibit is open and free to the public until Dec. 2.

Sevina Park is located along Cecilia Araneta Parkway and is right beside the De La Salle University Laguna Campus. It is approximately five minutes away from the Laguna Boulevard Exit of the Cavite-Laguna Expressway. — Brontë H. Lacsamana