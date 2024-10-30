Arts & Culture (10/30/24)

1 of 6

Eingel Calayag releases debut fable collection

FILIPINO author Eingel Calayag has released her debut collection of modern fables, Kindred Spirits Under the Starlight, an anthology that weaves together tales of animals, folklore, and human emotions, all set in the Philippines. Its characters include Pawi, a curious young sea turtle; Adha, a widowed pigeon struggling with postpartum depression; Tan-Tan, a wise elder whale shark; Uno, a grieving carabao; Mang Ben, a bereaved farmer; Makisig, a domesticated Philippine eagle; and Maliksi, a seasoned traveler. The book is available from 8Letters Publishing via https://www.8lettersbooks.com/shop/kindred-spirits-under-the-starligh-eingel-calayag/.

Lopez family collection on view at Iloilo museum

THE Lopez Family of Iloilo will be unveiling The Patrimony of All – Ang Panublion sang Tanan – Paintings from the Lopez Museum and Library Collection, an exhibit showcasing the works of Filipino masters Juan Luna, Felix Hidalgo, Juan Arellano, and Fernando Amorsolo from the Lopez Museum and Library (LML) Collection. According to Mercedes Lopez-Vargas, Lopez Group Foundation president and LML executive director, 16 pieces were selected for the exhibition — four by Luna, four by Hidalgo, five by Amorsolo, and three by Arellano. Curated by Dr. Patrick Flores, The Patrimony of All will open on Nov. 25 at the University of the Philippines Visayas (UPV) Museum of Art and Cultural Heritage, Iloilo City, and run until April 25, 2025.

Kidlat Tahimik, Spanish artist Enrique Marty dialogue

THE meeting of minds between Spanish painter Enrique Marty and Baguio-based Filipino artist Kidlat Tahimik has culminated in Wolves at the Door, an exhibition and dialogue being held at the Instituto Cervantes de Manila until Dec. 4. It is based on a work in progress that Mr. Marty has been undertaking since 2013, in the form of short video-essays entitled All your world is pointless. The exhibition is completed with watercolor works that serve as a storyboard and the video Cosmic Encounters, a conversation between curator Kristine Guzmán, Enrique Marty, and Kidlat Tahimik that took place in Baguio back in August. The interview reveals many parallels in the works of the two artists such as the visibility of the “other,” materialized in the representation of Kaspar Hauser, and the role played by Kidlat Tahimik in the 1974 film born from Mr. Marty’s initial concept. The show is ongoing at Instituto Cervantes de Manila, 385 Real St., Intramuros, Manila.

Film expert to discuss AI’s impact on the arts

FILM professor and industry expert Ed Cabagnot will give a free public lecture on the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on the arts at De La Salle College of Saint Benilde. As a proponent of developing pioneering courses on AI related to media and the creative and culture industries, Mr. Cabagnot will be giving a comprehensive overview of AI’s interconnected relationship with the human experience. Set for Nov. 8, 11:30 a.m., at the 12th floor screening room of the Design + Arts Campus, the talk is part of the Master Lecture Series organized by the school’s BenildeFilm program. It is free and open to students from other colleges and universities. Interested participants may register via forms.gle/cyeeFtmPY32bj3Dj8.

Mga Kuwento ni Juan Tamad premieres in Nov.

ALICE REYES Dance Philippines (ARDP) is set to perform Mga Kuwento ni Juan Tamad on Nov. 10. Touted as a dance adventure for young audiences, it is the latest addition to the company’s repertoire of Filipino works. ARDP choreographer Erl Sorilla crafted the book and the choreography, his first time to do so. The musical score is by award-winning singer-songwriter Toto Sorioso and the sets and costumes are designed by director and Broadway designer Loy Arcenas. It follows Juan Tamad, a misunderstood boy, and his loyal monkey companion Matsing, as they set out to find the village’s most prized treasure, the Gintong Niyog, in order to win the hand of Maria Masipag. ARDP company dancer Renzen Arboleda will play Juan Tamad, with Karla Santos as Maria Masipag and Dan Dayo as Matsing. Mga Kuwento ni Juan Tamad premieres on Nov. 10 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater, Makati City, as part of the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ Children’s Biennale. Admission is on a pay-what-you-can basis.

Search Mindscape’s immersive art exhibition

THE Search Mindscape Foundation recently presented Immersive Art, a one-day multi-sensory art event, to celebrate its fifth anniversary. On Oct. 26, it held multiple art-related activities, such as a live painting competition titled “Battle of the Brush,” co-created by Kevan Seng of Capulet Art and Canadian artist Raymond Chow. Works by a wide range of digital artists like Idan Cruz, Tey Clamor, Red Sales, and Bea Mariano were showcased. Live music performances coincided with larger-than-life art projections exhibited throughout the venue, Green Sun in Chino Roces Ave. Ext., Makati City. Artists who performed included Barbie Almalbis, Sampaguita, and the Pete Canzon Group, to name a few. For more details on Search Mindscape Foundation’s events, visit their social media pages.