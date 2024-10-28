BOGGI MILANO, the renowned Italian menswear brand, has opened its first flagship store in the Philippines, located in Greenbelt 5, Makati City, adding to the diverse array of luxury retail and lifestyle options in the high-end mall.

Boggi Milano showcases its latest collection for men, featuring a selection of cross-seasonal looks that highlight the Fall/Winter wardrobe.

The new FW24/25 collection draws inspiration from Iceland, an island known for its diverse and striking natural landscapes which is reinterpreted in a distinctive and cosmopolitan style.

The collection features a blend of technical, innovative, and high-performance fabrics alongside traditional fabrics. This includes flannel, known for its warmth and lightweight quality, as well as merino wool and cashmere, both soft and supple to the touch. Jersey, organic cotton, and Tencel are also among the fabrics used.

The collection’s palette ranges from taupe to black, along with blue denim and neutral tones like beige, cream, and dark brown, along with grey and charcoal, which are key colors of the collection. It embraces more versatile shades centered around grey, diverging from the traditional office aesthetic.

With the opening of its first flagship store in the country, Boggi Milano positions itself as a luxury brand that combines competitive pricing with high-quality menswear.

The store is found on the first floor of Greenbelt 5 Mall, Makati Ave., Makati City. — Edg Adrian A. Eva