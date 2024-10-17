Dining In/Out (10/17/24)

1 of 4

Richmonde unveils Halloween offers

RICHMONDE HOTELS will be celebrating Halloween with the annual kiddie party, titled “Halloween Fright Fest,” at the Eastwood Richmonde Hotel’s Ballroom on Oct. 27, from 1 to 5 p.m. The event will feature iconic Halloween characters, offering an afternoon filled with frights, entertainment, games, and various surprises for the attendees. The event is priced at P1,599 net for both children and adults, which includes a buffet featuring trick-or-treat-inspired snack items, a round of mango iced tea, magic shows, bubble performances, and access to the House of Terror, among other activities. Then for a staycation, the hotel offers low rates from Oct. 25 to Nov. 3. A snack bucket filled with kiddie treats will be given to the kids upon check-in, while families staying on Oct. 26 and 27 also get a big discount on the Halloween Fright Fest tickets. For more details, go to www.eastwoodrichmondehotel.com.ph. Meanwhile, Richmonde Hotels Ortigas’ The Exchange on Oct. 30, will host “Takipsilim,” an event inspired by Filipino folklore that will include music, food, drinks, and fun. Tickets are priced at P1,380 net per person and include bottomless local beer, featured cocktails, soda, and iced tea, with a buffet spread of unlimited bar chow, and a live performance of 1980s music by the Big Bash Band. Hotel guests checking-in on Oct. 30 get 20% off on the party rate. Doors open at 6 p.m. and offers are available until midnight. Various room packages are available from Oct. 27 to Nov. 10, with rates starting at P3,300 net for room-only accommodation and P4,300 net which includes breakfast buffet for two. The hotel also provides complimentary Wi-Fi and amenities such as access to the Health Club gym, steam and sauna rooms, and a heated indoor pool during guests’ stays. Visit www.richmondehotelortigas.com.ph for details.

Finally, the Richmonde Hotel in Iloilo’s BizBar transforms into a disco inferno complete with groovy retro beats spun by Fatboi DJs’ DJ Enze and MC Yubz. Tickets cost P950 net and include tapas, pizza, and two bottles of San Miguel Light Beer. The Halloween Disco Party starts at 8 p.m. on Oct. 31. For table reservations, call (6333) 328-7888 or (63) 917-563-3558.

Seda BGC brings Oktoberfest to the Rooftop

SEDA HOTEL in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) is celebrating Oktoberfest on Fridays and Saturdays until Oct. 31. Guests can enjoy a selection of traditional German dishes at the hotel’s rooftop restaurant. The P3,000 fee includes one round of Paulaner draft beer served in a 500 ml glass. Guests who purchase two 500 ml Paulaner draft beers, priced at P600 net per glass, will receive an additional 500 ml glass for free. The offer is valid daily from 7 to 11 p.m. and applies exclusively to 500 ml glasses of Paulaner draft beer. All three glasses must be consumed by the same guest. Visti bgc.sedahotels.com. for more information.

Marco Polo Ortigas celebrates October in pink

THE Ortigas skyline is illuminated in pink as Marco Polo Ortigas Manila marks its Pinktober campaign, dedicated to raising awareness for breast cancer. This is done in partnership with Cardinal Santos Medical Center. To support the cause, the hotel has introduced a special Pink Latte, priced at P200 per serving, available until the end of October. Guests can enjoy this unique beverage several of the hotel’s restaurants and bars — Café Pronto, Cucina, Lung Hin, and Connect Lounge — plus in-room dining. The Pinktober campaign will run until Oct. 31, with proceeds from the sales of the Pink Latte being donated to the Cardinal Medical Charities Foundation, Inc. (CMCFI), which focuses on providing quality care to underserved communities. For details, visit https://www.marcopolohotels.com/en/index.html.

A Halloween affair at Newport World Resorts

THERE is something for everyone throughout Halloween at the Newport World Resorts. The Michelin Guide-listed Hotel Okura Manila offers Nightmare, a special Halloween cocktail that combines gin and sake with strawberry, which will be exclusively available from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3 only. And at Yawaragi, the signature Kisetsu Buffet is reimagined with a Halloween twist from Nov. 1 to 3, complete with a dedicated kids’ section with themed pastries. A spook-tacular feast awaits at the Kusina Sea Kitchens of Hilton Manila on Oct. 26 and 27. With spine-tingling dishes and kiddie activities including face painting, DIY Cupcake Decorating, and trick or treating, the whole event is bound to be a bunch of fun. At the Port Bar, adults get to have a taste of the festivities with the Bewitching Libations Bar Take Over in collaboration with Emperador and Destileria Limtuaco featuring free-flowing Halloween cocktails from 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Oct. 30. At the Sheraton Manila Hotel, Haunted Seas take over S Kitchen on Oct. 31 with pirate-themed dishes and spooky fun. While at Oori Korean Restaurant, there will be Fairy Fantasy celebrations. On Oct. 27, the Marriott Cafe at the Manila Marriott Hotel goes all out with the lunch time special Smorgasbord: The Big Sunday Halloween Buffet, and on Oct. 31, Black Banqueta Halloween Dinner Buffet will be served. These feasts come complete with trick or treat activities for kids. Visit the Marriott Cafe Bakery for ghoulishly good surprises. For the kids and kids at heart, Newport World Resorts is holding the Halloween Spectacle at the Newport Mall on Oct. 27, with magic shows, trick or treat adventures, and a line up of activities starting from 2 p.m. at the Newport Cinemas. Prior registration to the event is required. For more information on the Bewitching Halloween 2024 at Newport World Resorts visit www.newportworldresorts.com and follow @newportworldresorts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.