Games on Wednesday

(Rizal Memorial Coliseum

5 p.m. – Magnolia vs Converge

7:30 p.m. – Meralco vs San Miguel

BOTH Meralco and San Miguel Beer (SMB) can’t underscore enough the magnitude of their matchup in Wednesday’s PBA Season 49 Philippine Cup eliminations.

For starters, the game marks their first faceoff in the league’s centerpiece conference since the Bolts clinched their maiden crown at the Beermen’s expense in April last year.

Secondly, the two proud squads reignite their rivalry on the very day the PBA turns 50, at the hardwood of the old mecca of basketball in Manila, the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

There’s a touch of nostalgia in the 7:30 p.m. gig, too, with the pacesetting Bolts (2-0) and the Beermen (1-0) reporting for action clad in jerseys that their respective ball clubs from the old MICAA days in the 1970s used to wear.

“This is a very prestigious game,” said SMB coach Leo Austria.

“We’re excited, we’re honored that we’re playing San Miguel as part of our 50th year,” said Meralco counterpart Luigi Trillo.

The protagonists in the main fare following the 5 p.m. curtain raiser between Magnolia (1-0) and Converge (1-1) look to pick up from their early success in the five-day-old tournament.

The Bolts hacked out a come-from-behind 91-89 nail biter over the FiberXers then routed Terrafirma, 118-80, for the early lead. The Beermen bared their fangs in a 98-89 opening verdict over NLEX.

“It’s an opportunity for us as we’re up against the team that beat us in the (last) All- Filipino (finals),” said Mr. Austria.

“We have rich traditions from our ball clubs and when we play with each other there’s a high respect for each other. After the last All-Filipino, we know they’re (SMB) going to come back. They haven’t been winning in a while so coach Leo has that team going and they’re going to be ready. They may be the oldest team but they’re also the most experienced team,” said Mr. Trillo.

In commemoration of the “golden” milestone, the PBA is offering freebies and discounted ticket prices in the April 9 matches. Commissioner Willie Marcial said fans born in 1975, the PBA’s founding year, will get free admission to the RMC. Additionally, fans can buy seats at the lower box for only P50 each and at the general admission section for P30 apiece.

Notes: Grand slam-seeking TNT Tropang 5G signed up free agent Simon Enciso to shore up its Jayson Castro-less backcourt unit. It would be a homecoming for Mr. Enciso, who suited up for the PLDT franchise for one season before taking his act to his most recent team, San Miguel. Mr. Enciso is tipped to provide relief to chief playmaker Rey Nambatac in the absence of Mr. Castro, who is out on a season-ending injury. — Olmin Leyba