AS THE HOLIDAY season has kicked off in the Philippines and deals have started popping up left and right in the market, shopping smart is becoming more crucial. This is the initiative behind TikTok’s newly launched social campaign, #TikTokShopSmart, aimed at promoting smarter and safer online shopping for consumers.

“As we approach the busiest time of the year for online shopping, we recognize the importance of providing our users with a trusted, safe, and enjoyable platform to shop on,” Franco Aligaen, Marketing Lead for TikTok Shop Philippines said during the TikTok launch event last Tuesday.

The campaign will provide a series of helpful tips and advice to empower consumers to make informed decisions, such as finding verified sellers and understanding how to compare product reviews.

“This is really more of educating our users on the tools that are available to keep shopping safe and secure,” Bea Bautista, Communications head of TikTok PH said.

The #TikTokShopSmart campaign also promotes the existing key features of TikTok Shop, which aim to ensure product authenticity and consumer confidence, backed by the application’s safeguards in every transaction.

The platform has even partnered with the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) to ensure product authenticity, Ms. Bautista said.

The security features include authentic product descriptions and customer reviews and ratings, and the TikTok Shop Mall, which offers curated products from reputable sellers. Also, there is a robust customer service process, as well as advanced safety technologies to detect and address fraudulent activities and policy violations.

“Our goal is to help customers shop smarter,” Mr. Aligaen said.

Through the initiative, customers can now focus on enjoying the holidays rather than worrying about the safety or quality of their purchases, he added.

SUPPORTING LOCAL MSMEs

For the upcoming holiday mega sales, TikTok Shop encourages consumers to support local businesses through its “Buy Local, Shop Local” campaign.

“It provides a platform for businesses of all sizes to reach an audience, that includes MSMEs, that forms the backbone of the Philippine economy,” Ms. Bautista said.

As of November 2023, TikTok Shop has promoted more than 300,000 locally produced products and brands on the platform, with more MSMEs expected to follow, Ms. Bautista added. — Edg Adrian Eva