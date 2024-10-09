MANILART’24, the National Art Fair, will kick off on Oct. 8 and will run up to the 13th at the SMX Convention Center in SM Aura in Taguig. The event is truly national, with satellite exhibits running alongside it, not only in Luzon but around the world.

This year’s theme, “Prisms & Mosaics,” reflects the multifaceted nature of contemporary Filipino art. “Artists from diverse backgrounds will come together to create a collective artistic tapestry, highlighting the unity and strength of the Philippine art community. Through this unity, much like a mosaic, the individual pieces come together to form a larger, more meaningful image,” said the organizers in a statement. The event also happens to be aligned with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts’ (NCCA) Museums and Galleries Month and its theme, “Ani ng Sining, Bayang Malikhain” (Harvest of Art, Creative People).

The satellite shows of ManilART include Viaje 4: Filipinism, hosted across Europe, including Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, and France. It will showcase Filipino identity through the works of Nino Cris Odosis, Joseph Albao, Ian Maigan, and Windsor Magnaye.

Another show was Refracted Light, which took place from Oct. 6-7 at Ricardo’s Galeria Al Fresco in Amadeo, Cavite, which highlighted local talent.

Kutkot Pa More, a solo exhibit by Elmer Nocheseda at Galerie Du Soleil in Taguig, will explore his distinctive kutkot technique as he navigates life with Parkinson’s disease.

Finally, The 20th Annual Sculpture Review will take place at the Marco Polo Ortigas, and will feature a four-meter brass installation by Jik Villanueva, symbolizing diligence and nature’s gift of abundance. Other prominent sculptors will also present large-scale works.

Speaking of sculptures, a highlight of ManilART will be the launch of sculptor Ramon Orlina’s coffee table book, written by Cid Reyes. The book will be launched on Oct. 9, coinciding with the Art Fair Gala Night. Mr. Reyes and Glenn Cuevo will be speaking during the event.

Featured exhibits at the art fair include Plugged into Fernalia: Art in the Age of AI, curated by Gromyko Semper. “As artificial intelligence (AI) increasingly permeates the art world, this exhibit raises important questions: What does it mean to be an artist in this new technological landscape? How does AI influence creativity?,” said in a statement. The exhibit features four thematic sections: “Origins and Inspirations,” “Ethics and Appropriation,” “Human vs. Machine,” and “Future Visions” — each addressing different aspects of AI’s impact on art. Participating local and international artists, such as Noel Sadicon, Pen Medina, Isobel Francisco, Peter Gric, and others, will present works that challenge the boundaries between human creativity and machine-generated art.

ManilART’24 will also feature a diverse array of works across different media. Mr. Orlina will lead the showcase, joined by Marge Organo and Anna Orlina. Ombok Villamor’s oversized metal sculptures, Agi Pagkatipunan’s wood art, and Danny Rayos Del Sol’s intricately carved skulls and ostrich eggs will also be on display. The center podium will host a large triptych mural entitled The Wave by Ed Coronel, whose hyperrealist work reflects the tensions in the West Philippine Sea and explores resilience amidst conflict.

ManilART’24 is co-presented by the NCCA and the ManilART Foundation, in collaboration with partners including Museo Orlina, the City of Taguig, SM Supermalls, and the SMX Convention Center. ManilART’24 tickets are available at Ticketbooth.ph. For group tours and school group inquiries, contact manilartsecretariat@gmail.com.