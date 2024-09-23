AVON is releasing a new Anew Power Cream, with an ingredient exclusive to Avon.

Avon’s Anew line, with a serum, cream, and eye cream was launched in Makati on Sept. 10. It features a new ingredient called Protinol, patented by Avon. While the serum has been here for quite some time, the cream is completely new.

According to an article from avonworldwide.com (“Move over retinol, there’s a new ingredient on the block,” Anthony Gonzalez, head of Care at the Avon Innovation Centre, Jan. 9, 2023), “Protinol stimulates an increase in both Collagen I, the most common collagen in skin and collagen III, or ‘baby’ collagen as it’s affectionately termed. It brings the ratio of collagen I and III closer to that found in baby’s skin. The ratio of Collagen III to I decreases as we mature. This changing ratio is thought to contribute to the changing look and feel of skin over time.”

Dr. Chesca Sy-Alvarado, a dermatologist from QuAD Clinic, was present at the cream’s launch at Cafe Aurora. She said that Protinol (an amino acid), increases the remodeling of collagen and helps repairs wounds. “Even if you don’t have wounds, the repair process still ensues.” The ingredient also helps reduce the effects from stress, UV exposure, and oxidative stress.

During the launch, Avon also presented their findings based on clinical trials for the cream. Dr. Zoya Diwan tested Anew Skin Renewal Power Cream on real patients in her clinic over two years. In a week, 12 trial participants saw an average reduction of 9% in the intensity of fine lines and wrinkles, with some experiencing reductions of up to 33%.

“It’s across different women types, across various skin types, across various ages,” said Vanee Gosiengfiao, general manager for Avon Philippines.

Marion Limlengco, Avon’s head of Communications for Asia-Pacific said, “Anew has been there for a long time. It’s really now that we’re really expanding into different lines now. We don’t really shy away from talking about aging. We make products that are really suitable for every woman at every stage.”

CRUELTY FREE

Earlier this year, Avon announced that their products have been certified cruelty-free under the Leaping Bunny program by Cruelty Free International. “It’s really our goal to really show that we are against animal cruelty, so we made sure that all of our lines underwent testing internationally — fragrance, skincare, makeup — now Leaping Bunny-certified,” said Ms. Limlengco in an interview with BusinessWorld.

“We’re not doing it just to sell. We’re doing it as part of our responsibility,” said Ms. Gosiengfiao in an interview.

BANKRUPTCY

Last month, Avon Products, Inc. filed for bankruptcy in relation to various lawsuits pertaining to its use of talc and its connection to cancer. Ms. Limlengco clarified, “We know that Chapter 11 (bankruptcy) has been filed by Avon Products, Inc. It’s actually a holding company of Avon. It doesn’t affect any of the operations outside America, outside the US.” Avon has been owned by Brazilian company Natura & Co. since 2019.

Ms. Gosiengfiao says that Avon products have not been sold in the US since 2016. “It’s business as usual for the Philippines, as will for the rest of international.”

“We’re now accelerating growth. It’s the opposite of every news you’ve heard,” said Ms. Limlengco.

Anew Skin Renewal Power Cream is available exclusively at avonshop.ph, Lazada, Shopee, TikTok Shop, and through Avon Representatives. — Joseph L. Garcia