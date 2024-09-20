“YOUR HANDS! They got your hands!”

That, said singer-actress Lea Salonga, was the reaction of her brother, conductor Gerard Salonga, when he saw the initial photos of the wax figure created by Madame Tussauds’ artisans for the famed wax museum’s Singapore branch.

They would have mini freak-outs about the details that made it to the figure, she told BusinessWorld during the unveiling of the wax figure at The Theatre at Solaire last week. Ms. Salonga — who made an indelible mark internationally with her Tony and Olivier Award-winning performance as Kim in Miss Saigon, her groundbreaking role as the first Asian to play Eponine in Les Misérables, and her iconic voice work for Disney princesses Jasmine and Mulan — said she was amazed at the detail they captured. “The color of my nails, my teeth, my lashes, my makeup, down to the piercings on my left ear — which aren’t even occupied but they still put them on there!” she said.

She said that Madame Tussauds artisans did a sitting with her in London while she was there for a show. “There were so many measurements taken and so many discussions on what this pose was going to look like.”

The final figure, unveiled by Ms. Salonga in front of family, friends, and select media and fans, is dressed in a blue Rajo Laurel gown which she has worn for many concerts. The figure is posed with her hands on a microphone stand, as if ready to sing in front of a live audience, in line with the museum’s goal for fans to interact with the wax figures.

It is now on display at the Singapore branch of the world-famous wax museum.

FULL CIRCLE

Ms. Salonga’s image is also the first wax figure of a Filipino at the Singapore branch of Madame Tussauds. This, she said, was a full-circle moment, having visited the main branch in London with her mother when she was just 12 years old.

“There was a wax likeness of Liza Minnelli, who I got to meet later on in my career, posing in her tux and pixie haircut. My mother and I were both looking at it and she said, ‘Anak (my child), you never know. One day that could be you,’ so this moment is a manifestation of that all those years ago,” she said.

Her mother, Ligaya Salonga, was at the unveiling. On her daughter’s wax figure, she remarked, “It’s too much like her!”

For Madame Tussauds Singapore, having this particular likeness was a must for a city that welcomes so many Filipino travelers each year. Its head of sales and marketing, Elaine Quek, said at the launch that Ms. Salonga was “an obvious choice” for the first Filipino celebrity to grace their halls.

“We looked at her immense success, undeniable talent, iconic roles, and loyal fanbase. We have a variety of wax figures that appeal to people from different regions, and we love having guests from the Philippines because we notice that they are the life of the party. At the attractions, they are singing, dancing, laughing, having fun, and taking photos and videos,” said Ms. Quek.

Ms. Salonga is also happy that the figure will be stationed in Singapore, a city she has traveled to many times before. “I enjoy the food, the city life, and going around and crossing neighborhoods, even late at night.”

“It’s like, wow. I get to be an attraction,” the singer said.

Seeing the wax figure up close is a surreal experience. It has Ms. Salonga’s skin and hair and distinct smile. Seeing the real deal beside it during the unveiling was a bit confusing. For a moment one wondered: Which one was about to open her mouth and sing? — Brontë H. Lacsamana