Arts & Culture (09/18/24)

Avellana Art Gallery presents Eugene Jarque show

THE long-awaited solo exhibition of Thirteen Artists awardee Eugene Jarque is now open at Avellana Art Gallery. Returning to the spotlight after 10 years, his abstract works and prints will be on display in the exhibit Arboreal Patterns. His first solo show in a full decade, this is a showcase of his deepened expertise, renewed inspiration, and evolving art practice. Ongoing at the same time is the group exhibit Unidentical Spaces, featuring the works of Beng Espiritu, Bud Omeng, Demosthenes Campos, Edmond Yanga, Horhe Jacinto, Joseph Tecson, Lendl Arvin, Lourd De Veyra, Lynrd Paras, Max Balatbat, Michael Villagante, Neil Arvin Javier, Olan Ventura, and Romeo Lee. Avellana Art Gallery is located on F.B. Harrison Street, Pasay City.

Big Bad Wolf Books offers P99 sale

BIG BAD Wolf Books is going for the first time to Robinsons Malls from Sept. 18 to 23. Under the mall’s 40-ft Golden Winter Playland Christmas Tree, Robinsons Manila hosts the popular Malaysian book fair, Big Bad Wolf Books, with the lowest book offer so far for pre-holiday shopping. The P99 price applies to all books — children’s board books, fiction hard covers, national bestselling novels, and brand-new books. The sale takes place at Robinsons Manila’s Midtown Atrium, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free upon registration via scanning of QR Code.

Concert marks Ayala Museum’s Zóbel exhibit

ON SEPT. 26, at 7:30 p.m., the Ayala Museum will be holding a Rush Hour concert with the Manila Symphony Orchestra (MSO), giving insight to a new side to the artist Fernando Zóbel — his love for music. In honor of the Asian premiere of the international exhibition Zóbel: The Future of the Past at the Ayala Museum, the MSO will be taking on music from the artist’s cassette tape collection. The concert repertoire includes compositions from Mozart, Bach, and Chopin, music that Zóbel himself listened to while painting. Tickets to the show are available via https://ayalamuseum.org/events/rush-hour-zobel-playlist.

Samar artist Aris Ventures at ARTablado Antipolo

PAINTINGS by Samar artist Aris Ventures, all showcasing a childlike quality filled with warm smiles, are on display at ARTablado in Robinsons Antipolo. With motifs of young leaves, vibrant flowers, and an ever-present sun complemented by swirls and stripes, Mr. Ventures’ “Environmentrick Art” combines Cubism and diaphanous techniques. While he has participated in dozens of group shows, this will be his first solo exhibition outside of Samar. Abode, the name of the exhibit, reflects his dedication to this home in Calbayog, Samar, despite now being based in Manila. The exhibit is on view at ARTablado at Robinsons Antipolo until Sept. 30.

Gateway Art Fair expands for third edition

BOTH TITANS of Philippine art and up-and-coming artists will be coming together for the Gateway Art Fair, set for Sept. 26 to 29 at the Quantum Skyview of Gateway Mall 2 in Araneta City, Quezon City. The third edition of the fair will feature 30 exhibitors and over 1,000 artworks, highlighting the rich artistry of Filipinos from all over the country. Organized by the Gateway Gallery under the J. Amado Araneta Foundation (JAAF), this year’s fair has the theme “Live Your Art.” There will be daily side events at the Ibis Styles Manila Araneta City from Sept. 27 to 29, from 1 to 5 p.m. The final schedule of events will be posted on Gateway Gallery’s social media pages.

Sorsogon participates in worldwide Photo Walk

SCOTT KELBY has announced the official date of his Annual Worldwide Photo Walk, the world’s largest Photo Walk, on Oct. 5. In Sorsogon City, the Kurit-Lagting Art Collective will lead the local walk, in partnership with the Concerned Artists of the Philippines Bicol Chapter (CAP Bicol), the Sorsogon Initiatives for Culture and Arts Development, Rhymes of Peg, and Delta Beta Omega. The starting location for the event is the Sorsogon East Central School, with 100 participants already registered online, with more welcome to join for free. Sorsogon City first participated in the Scott Kelby Worldwide Photowalk in 2012. Now, it encourages participants to support The Springs of Hope Kenya Orphanage, which provides food, housing, education, and empowerment for young orphans.