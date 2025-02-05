Arts & Culture (02/05/25)

1 of 3

Vinyl on Vinyl exhibits until February

ON Feb. 11, the ongoing January exhibits at Vinyl on Vinyl will come to a close. The exhibitions are Alburoto’s Test the Water; the group show Natural Order with Apok, Barc, Bato, Chase, Distort Monsters, Egg Fiasco, and Nicolo Nimor; the group show Circadian Daze with Dessa Mendoza Reyes, Chuck Ronquillo, Karren Lopez, Les Amacio, KN, Min, Therese Nicole Reyes, and Vitti; and Pattpiha’s first solo exhibit, A Place To Let Go. Vinyl on Vinyl is located in the La Fuerza compound along Chino Roces Ave., Makati City.

MusicArtes presents twin bill

MID-FEBRUARY will feature an intimate and emotionally charged production: Opera Intima, presented by MusicArtes, Inc. It is a twin bill of Francis Poulenc’s La Voix Humaine and the Filipino dramatic monologue Boses. The performances will take place at The Mirror Studio Theater in Poblacion, Makati City, directed by Anton Juan, with musical direction by tenor Arthur Espiritu and piano accompaniment by Rudolph Golez and GJ Frias. There will be shows on Feb. 15, 16, 22, 23, 28, and March 1, all at 8 p.m. Tickets are available via Ticket2Me (https://ticket2me.net/event/22096).

Instituto Cervantes holds exhibit on Spanish wine

WINE LOVERS, architecture enthusiasts, and culture aficionados are invited to the exhibition Wine and Architecture: Wine Tourism Routes in Spain. It is currently on view at the Instituto Cervantes branch in Intramuros, Manila. Curated by Belén García-Noblejas, the exhibit explores the symbiotic relationship between winemaking and architectural design in Spain, a testament of how two distinct artistic expressions can converge and enrich each other to create a unique sensory and cultural experience. On Feb. 21, there will be a talk on Spanish wine and architecture and a classical guitar concert by the Spanish musician Miguel Trápaga, with attendees receiving a glass of wine. The exhibit is presented by the Embassy of Spain in the Philippines, in collaboration with the Tourism Office of Spain, the Spanish Agency for Cooperation, and the Instituto Cervantes in Manila. It runs until March 31.

National Arts Month opens at NCCA, Met Theater

THE National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) has opened National Arts Month at the NCCA office in Intramuros, Manila. The façades of the NCCA building and of the Metropolitan (Met) Theater in Manila are now adorned with designs inspired by Bulacan’s Singkaban Festival. For 2025, National Arts Month carries the theme “Ani ng Sining: Diwa at Damdamin” (Harvest of the Arts: Soul and Passion), highlighting the spirit and passion driving Filipino creativity.

UP Concert Chorus marks Taiwan debut

THE University of the Philippines Concert Chorus (UPCC) debuted in Taiwan in a week-long tour entitled Taiwanihan Awakening: A Musical Journey in Kaohsiung City, a few months after their successful European goodwill cultural concert tour. It featured a joint performance with the Taiwanese youth orchestra Strings of Hope at Taiwan’s southernmost point, Eluanbi, the nearest point of land north of the Batanes islands. The concert was live-streamed at the Batanes State College in Basco, Batanes.