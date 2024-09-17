FILM SCREENINGS, both online and in cinemas nationwide, are lined up for the fourth celebration of Philippine Film Industry Month (PFIM) this September.

The celebration aims to “honor the past and embrace the future of Philippine cinema.” It is the 105th year of the local film industry, its birth marked with the premiere of Jose Nepomuceno’s 1919 film Dalagang Bukid, considered the first Filipino-directed and -produced feature film.

The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) leads in promoting and implementing PFIM’s programs and activities with the theme “Tuloy ang Tradisyon ng Pelikulang Pilipino” (The Tradition of Philippine Cinema Continues).

“Our films are a reflection of our history. Every chapter we visit in the journey of our nation has been depicted by cinema. More than that, every National Artist we have represents the changing times of our society, politics, and culture. That’s why film is important, not just as an industry, but also because it is the soul of the Filipino,” said film director Jose Javier Reyes, FDCP chairperson, at the gala night on Sept. 13 at Teatrino, Greenhills Promenade, San Juan City.

FILMS FOR P50, FILMS FOR FREE

The PFIM opened on Sept. 1 at the Metropolitan Theater, Manila with a tribute exhibit to National Artist for Film Eddie Romero. His acclaimed film Aguila was also screened.

Then there is Sine Singkwenta: Pelikula ng Bayan, done in partnership with SM Cinema, Robinsons Movieworld, and Ayala Malls Cinema. Five outstanding Filipino films will be shown at SM Southmall, Robinsons Galleria Ortigas, and Ayala Market! Market!, with tickets costing only P50, from Sept. 18 to 24.

The films are: January Yap, Don Gerardo Frasco, and Kristoffer Villarion’s Huwebes Huwebes; Glenn Barit’s Cleaners; Keith Deligero’s Iskalawags; Baby Ruth Villarama’s Little Azkals; and Arbi Barbarona’s Tu Pug Imatuy.

Meanwhile, “Pamanang Pelikula: Honoring the Masterpieces of National Film Legends” is a program showing works by National Artists for Film for free until Sept. 27 at FDCP Cinematheque Centres nationwide, as well as on FDCP’s official streaming platform Juanflix (subscriptions are P99 per month). The lineup of films includes Bulaklak sa City Jail starring Nora Aunor, Genghis Khan directed by Manuel Conde, Perfumed Nightmare directed by Kidlat Tahimik, and Karnal directed by Marilou Diaz-Abaya and written by Ricky Lee.

Another ongoing program is “Pelikula ng Bayan: Shorts Across Islands,” a showcase of short films highlighting perspectives from around the archipelago. Meanwhile, “Films for Peace” is FDCP’s series of screenings of films that focus on unity, humanity, and current issues. Both programs are ongoing for free at Cinematheque Centres nationwide until Sept. 27.

CONVENTIONS, FESTIVALS

On Sept. 17 and 18 at De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde’s Design and Arts Campus in Malate, Manila, the first Film Education Convention will gather creatives, students, educators, and enthusiasts for free talks and discussions. Registration is required via bit.ly/film-ec-registration. The sessions will also be broadcast live at Cinematheque Centres in Negros, Nabunturan, Iloilo, and Davao.

The 7th Sine Kabataan Short Film Festival, an annual event featuring a slate of nine original short films by young Filipino filmmakers, will be held on Sept. 20 to 22 at the Red Carpet of Shangri-La Plaza mall in Mandaluyong.

On Sept. 27 at Seda Vertis North, Quezon City, the 15 finalists of the Film Pitch of the Directors’ Guild of the Philippines and the FDCP will be pitching their respective films to potential producers.

For more information on the schedule of activities, visit FDCP’s social media pages. — Brontë H. Lacsamana